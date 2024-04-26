I Barely Know Her, and Now She Says She’s Pregnant

Nothing grinds my gears more than irresponsible parents. Equally concerning are people who get pregnant not by choice but because of their poor decision-making abilities.

Case in point, Redditor Snakeno125.

This article is in no way intended to disparage the original poster (OP), but he made a public post divulging a predicament he recently went through. And by doing so, he opened himself up to public scrutiny for his actions. I believe, through his misadventures, there is an important lesson all men could learn from.

The gist of the story is that Snakeno125 (M31) experienced a pregnancy scare with a girl (F35) he recently met. If that wasn’t bad enough, the girl in question had no job or aspirations. Well, not quite. She did have aspirations, just not the type most people would have. She intended to live off welfare, her parents, and the OP.

From the moment she brought up the pregnancy, she was uncooperative, refused a paternity test and any suggestions for the OP in the child’s life, and for some weird reason, when pressed about the future, she would relegate her fate to divine providence. At one point, she went as far as to delete the OP’s number and ask him to never contact her again because she couldn’t deal with the anxiety surrounding the pregnancy. Clearly, this girl has some issues going on. But that’s not the main point I’m driving at.

The main problem here is the OP and men like him.

At 31 years of age, he should be making smarter relationship choices, especially when it comes to his seed.

…

You are a fool if you do wrap up your junk

I’m not even going to chastise Snakeno125 on his bottom-of-the-barrel dating standards or his non-existent vetting process for people he intends to sleep with — that would be too easy.

What I will get at him for is his complete lack of common sense in not using a condom when having sex with someone he barely knows.

Even disregarding the risk of STDs like HIV, Syphilis, Chlamydia, and Gonorrhea, unwanted pregnancy can wreak financial havoc for the unprepared. Kids are no joke.

According to research by LendingTree, the average cost of raising a child from birth to 18 in the US is an eye-watering $237,482, and that’s not even factoring in college costs and growth-oriented activities like sports and extra classes.

To make matters worse, the cost of raising kids continues to rise year by year. The average annual cost for child rearing was $21,681 in 2021, almost 20% more than in 2016.

People don’t realize that kids are some of the biggest life expenses. Nothing comes close short of purchasing a house. And then you have guys like the OP dumping their sperm into women they have no business dumping their sperm into, and for what exactly? Ten minutes of pleasure? Heck, for some of you, ten minutes would be me being too gracious; it’s probably closer to the two-minute mark.

Condoms, when used correctly, are one of the best contraceptive methods that are both easy on the pockets and accessible. They come in all shapes, sizes, and materials, catering to diverse preferences and needs. there is no excuse not to use one.

Condom technology has gotten so good, that it’s possible to find types that when worn, you couldn’t even tell they were on.

I actually wrote an article a while back that explores in-depth how to find the perfect condom for you. Link below:

So fellas, please, always wrap up your junk when out there on your sexcapades: your future self will thank you for it.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Jeferson Santu on Unsplash