See New Sides of This Adventure in ‘Twilight Princess Vol 7’

See new sides of this story in ‘Twilight Princess Vol 7’

The Legend of Zelda is a popular video game series. Throughout my life, I have played pretty much every game that has ever come out. In 30 years this series still is a lot of fun for me to play. When I heard about Twilight Princess Vol 7 I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Twilight Princess Vol 7 here:

Once upon a time, wizards tried to conquer the Sacred Realm of Hyrule. The Spirits of Light sealed the wizards’ power within the Shadow Crystal and banished them to the Twilight Realm beyond the Mirror of Twilight. Now, an evil menace is trying to find Midna, Princess of the Twilight Realm, and the fragments of the Shadow Crystal to gain the power to rule over both the Twilight Realm and the World of Light. Link’s battle with his dark alter ego leaves him wounded and exhausted. With Midna gone and Link unable to harness the power of the Master Sword, his quest seems doomed. Visions of a grizzled warrior also haunt his dreams, but who is it? And what can this warrior teach Link that he will need to defeat Ganondorf? Certainly Link will need the Master Sword again, but only a true hero can wield the power of that legendary weapon…

I had such a great time reading this graphic novel. Not only do we hear Link speak, but we see him at a weak point in this adventure. Link is healing from a recent battle, and is unsure where his quest will take him next. Fears begin to crop up that maybe he isn’t the hero destiny tells him he is meant to be. Yet a visit from a mysterious stranger might be just what Link needs to get this journey moving forward. As this graphic novel came to a close, he saw an event from the past that helped Link realize what he needs to do next.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Vol 7 comes out tomorrow. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.