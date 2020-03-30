‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ is Blasting Onto Blu-Ray

The epic finale ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ is coming to Blu-Ray

I am a big Star Wars fan. I have watched many of the animated shows, and have enjoyed most of the movies. Although I wasn’t a huge fan of The Last Jedi, I was looking forward to seeing Rise of Skywalker. Well now it is coming out on Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Rise of Skywalker here:

A powerful enemy returns and Rey must face her destiny.

I was impressed with how this saga came to an end. Many plot holes from the last movie get explained here, and the direction it took made plenty of sense to me. ‘The Skywalker Legacy’ went into detail of the making of this film, and also showed some cool footage from the previous movies. ‘Aliens in the Desert’ showed how much of a task it was bringing this scene to life, and lots of the work put in by different crews. ‘Warwick and Son’ showed this famous actor putting on the Ewok suit once more, and this time having his son join him. If you want to learn more about Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker click on this website.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives tomorrow on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.