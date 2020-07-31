The Muppets Make a Triumphant Return in ‘Due Date’

The Muppets new show has a great start in ‘Due Date’

As a kid, I loved watching everything The Muppets were in. I loved the movies, animated shows and everything they did in between. As an adult, I still enjoy watching them as often as I can. When I heard about Muppets Now I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to watch a screener of ‘Due Date’ and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Due Date’ here:

Scooter races to upload the Muppets’ new streaming series despite a flurry of last-minute notes, tweaks, suggestions, revisions, and ideas. Miss Piggy shows her fans what it means to have style. Kermit gives us a surprise lesson in photography. The Swedish Chef gets heated with a curry champion. RuPaul gives Kermit some tips on keeping it together.

I had an absolute blast watching this Muppets Now pilot. It had some great surprise guests, and brought this gang of friends into the modern age. There is that wackiness that has kept fans interested in The Muppets for so many decades now. This show has something for fans of all ages, and I highly recommend checking it out.

Muppets Now ‘Due Date’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.