This Family Gets Stranded on an Ocean Planet in ‘Lost In Space’ Season 2

This family is in trouble again on ‘Lost in Space’ season 2

Last season on Lost in Space, this family faced many challenges together. They got separated from a space colony, and it took much effort to find a way back there. Just as they got close to getting back, they somehow got blasted to another mysterious planet. Now they are trying to find a way off of it in season 2. I was able to watch screeners of this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Lost in Space season 2 here:

There’s more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe… survival is a Robinson specialty after all.

This family faced all kinds of new challenges this season. Getting off a new strange planet was their first priority, and to accomplish that goal they had to think outside of the box. Once they found their way back to the Resolute, it was clear something bad had happened there. Meanwhile Will is eager to find his Robot. After they find each other again, he notices something is different about them. As this season comes to a close bold decisions get made, ones that will affect a lot of people. It looks like a dangerous new threat may also be heading their way.

Lost in Space season 2 is available now on Netflix.