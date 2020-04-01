This unit gets to have a bit of fun in ‘A Biddy’s Life’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, it looked like the members of this unit were beginning to trust each other. They got picked for a field trip, and we learned a bit about how this treaty began. Something happened that cut the trip short, but luckily this didn’t hurt their bond too much. As this episode came to a close it was clear this enemy was somehow getting stronger. Now these trainees get to blow off some steam in ‘A Biddy’s Life’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘A Biddy’s Life’ here:

Fort Salem excitedly greets male visitors on the eve of Beltane, but Raelle and Scylla’s budding romance is interrupted by the arrival of a mysterious man from Scylla’s past. One of the male witches catches Tally’s eye, but she is unsure of how to proceed. Meanwhile, Alder attempts to convince the Hague, an international military council of witches, to follow her strategy against the Spree and is startled by the news of an escalating humanitarian crisis in the Tarim Basin.

Another attack by the Spree shakes these recruits up a bit in ‘A Biddy’s Life’. They need to find someway to relax, luckily Beltane is almost here. Men come to this camp, and gives these ladies a chance to blow off some steam. The members of this unit have different ideas of how to do this, but overall they all try to have fun. When someone warns Raelle about Scylla, it makes her want to know more about her past. As this episode comes to a close something terrible happens, and proves there is a spy in their midst.

Motherland: Fort Salem 'A Biddy's Life' airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform.