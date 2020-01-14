Two People Explore a Fascinating City in ‘The Strange Ones’

See a new side of a famous city in ‘The Strange Ones’

Graphic novels are a lot of fun to read. Many of them star famous heroes and dastardly villains. Yet sometimes they go in a different direction. When I heard about The Strange Ones I thought it looked like a fun read. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Strange Ones here:

Anjeline walks with an open heart, but alone, through a world that consistently rejects her; Franck, another loner, never smiles. After the hand of fate literally shoves them together in the roiling mosh pit at a Midtown rock concert, they bond over the long commute back to Staten Island, and begin a friendship that makes the world a little better for them both. Together, this strange pair turns the sharp-edged, gloomy New York City into their playground…even as pain and heartbreak await around the corner.

I was a bit surprised by this graphic novel. It went in directions I didn’t expect, but that wasn’t a bad thing. If anything, it made for a more exciting read. This graphic novel is basically a love letter to this famous city. While it moved along, though it became something more. As it comes to a close we learn how a personal tragedy changed a persons life forever. If you are looking for something different then this is a graphic novel you might want to check out.

The Strange Ones comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.