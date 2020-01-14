Get Daily Email
Two People Explore a Fascinating City in 'The Strange Ones'

Two People Explore a Fascinating City in ‘The Strange Ones’

A woman meets someone one day and together they explore an amazing city

the strange ones, comic, graphic novel, jeremy jusay, net galley, review, gallery 13, pocket books

See a new side of a famous city in ‘The Strange Ones’

Graphic novels are a lot of fun to read. Many of them star famous heroes and dastardly villains. Yet sometimes they go in a different direction. When I heard about The Strange Ones I thought it looked like a fun read. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Strange Ones here:

Anjeline walks with an open heart, but alone, through a world that consistently rejects her; Franck, another loner, never smiles. After the hand of fate literally shoves them together in the roiling mosh pit at a Midtown rock concert, they bond over the long commute back to Staten Island, and begin a friendship that makes the world a little better for them both. Together, this strange pair turns the sharp-edged, gloomy New York City into their playground…even as pain and heartbreak await around the corner.

I was a bit surprised by this graphic novel. It went in directions I didn’t expect, but that wasn’t a bad thing. If anything, it made for a more exciting read. This graphic novel is basically a love letter to this famous city. While it moved along, though it became something more. As it comes to a close we learn how a personal tragedy changed a persons life forever. If you are looking for something different then this is a graphic novel you might want to check out.

The Strange Ones comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

