10 Things Not to do in Iraq (Kurdistan)

I recently came back from a really
awesome two week long trip around the
northern part of Iraq called Iraqi
Kurdistan which is an autonomous region
where mostly the Kurdish people live and
it was it was an incredible experience
and I don’t know if you know this but
recently published a video about my
experiences there you can find it in the
description box down below it was really
cool I did so many things there I
learned so much about the local culture
I learned so much about the local people
and had a total blast and obviously
throughout that experience I learned
them quite a bit about you know how to
behave traveling in that region and you
know what things to do and what things
not to do which is obviously very very
useful to you if you’re thinking of
traveling to that part of the world and
then if you’re not thinking of traveling
to that part of the world no worries at
all I really do think you’re also gonna
enjoy learning quite a bit about you
know the culture of the local people and
the habits of the local people and stuff
and I really hope it’s gonna be
incredibly useful to you in one way or
another these are the top 10 things you
definitely shouldn’t be doing in Iraqi
Kurdistan
thing not to do the racket or the set
number one is never ever ever believe
your passport at home so when traveling
around the country once you leave any
major city you will have to go through
these checkpoints literally every I
don’t know 15 20 minutes or sometimes
every 10 minutes you know they’re just
every few kilometers away so yes never
leave your home without a passport and
you can thank me later think not to do
in Iraqi Kurdistan number two is do not
be afraid if the army invites you to
their offices at one of the checkpoints
so when I was travelling in the country
with my friend Gabriel from the US we
both you know rented a car we’re both
foreigners we don’t know the local
language we were both white we don’t
know anything we’re doing you know and
and we were going through the
checkpoints everyone was a bit surprised
to see us cuz generally you know the
tourists they go with some sort of a
guide or in a guided tour some of this
and we’re just there alone couldn’t say
anything we just say hello hello hello
thank you thank you you know and in some
of the checkpoints that would actually
invite us to the offices of I guess the
the higher ranking Army official or
something you know
so there they which double check out all
the documents and stuff and I felt like
in those situations quite a few people
would be you know a little bit
intimidated me because you know an
Arabic guy comes with a machine gun and
says oh can you park your car here go
with me you know but every time we went
inside one of the offices it was amazing
basically the the guy simply wanted to
welcome us they would even give us tea
and and all that stuff it wasn’t free so
yes if you’re ever invited into one of
the offices certainly don’t be afraid
don’t be intimidated just go say hello
answer answer their questions and treat
it as a wonderful wonderful local
experience thing not to do number three
is do not pay $40 for taxi at the Erbil
Airport so most people when they come to
Iraqi Kurdistan
flying into the capital which is called
earth Ville and that’s the same place
that I travel to the the craziest thing
about is that they have this pretty
crazy scammer so basically when you land
at the airport the only way for you to
get to the city is to hire a taxi but
they will charge you anywhere from 35 to
60 US dollars for a car you know and
it’s it’s a crazy amount because it’s
only like a 12 or 15 minute drive so
it’s not really that far and so when in
Albany spend quite a bit of time in
Iraqi Kurdistan I had to go to the
airport a couple of times from the city
and the taxi a normal text from the city
costs exactly five dollars what I did
when I wonder I angle the price quite a
bit and it didn’t really work out too
well but I think as opposed to paying
$40 which is the regular price I ended
up paying 25 which is still five times
more than otherwise but you know the
airport needs to be paid and everyone
needs to be paid so I guess it makes
sense but yes don’t pay the initial rate
they tell you thing not to do number
four is do not take free stuff before
double checking with the local people
so as in quite a few different places in
the Middle East especially the ones that
are less visited by tourists the locals
are so incredibly friendly and so
incredibly hospitable that quite often
they will offer you things completely
for free in Iraqi Kurdistan happen to be
many many times I don’t know 10 15 20
times whatever everywhere I’d go
sometimes I tried to buy a candy or you
know fruits or a bottle of water or
whatever and the local people that the
sellers they would just tell me girl
just take you take no money no money no
when everything’s okay that was
incredible I mean no one would ever do
something this in Europe you know what I
mean and and then travel them there you
know almost every other person was was
like that that every time people offer
you things for free you must must much
double check because 95% of the time
people really just want to give it to
you for free
but 5% of the time they’re just trying
to be incredibly polite and very very
nice to you as a as a turist because
that’s part of the culture right but one
of those whatever 15 or 20 times when
the guy at the gas station told me I can
take the juice for free I said oh well
no I actually want to pay and stuff and
he said okay so he basically accepted
the payment because I guess she was just
trying to be you know very nice to me
and once again this was the only time it
ever happened to me but I was very happy
that he was actually honest about his
intentions and stuff and I just made
there whatever forty US cents I was a
happy boy and everything was okay so
every time someone offers to you for
free ninety-five percent of time they
want to give it to you for free but five
percent I’m yeah they might not so you
must must must always double-check very
important thing not to do in Iraqi
Kurdistan number five is do not do not
do not take pictures of the government
buildings so once again this is quite
similar to quite a few countries in the
region and this is sort of like a Middle
Eastern thing I guess because you know
those people have been through a lot of
a lot of crazy things in the past and so
obviously their security and their army
and their police generally tend to be
you know a lot more strict than once
again in Europe or the US or some
Southeast Asian countries and stuff
right and so one of the things you you
must never do there is do not take
pictures of you know government
buildings or please buildings or things
like that you know because it’s it’s a
it’s a it’s a very tricky thing you know
some people might think you could be a
spy gathering intelligence for some sort
of a group that might for example one to
attack that building in the future and
stuff you know and and obviously know
that in most situations you you would be
okay if you couldn’t easily prove that
you’re just a partner I don’t know
making YouTube videos or taking
Instagram pictures but what you don’t
want to get into those situations so be
respectful of the fact that people are
you know quite sensitive there
security and do not there’s those limits
07:19
Kurdistan number six is don’t call the
Kurdish
people as Arabic people so I don’t know
how much you know about you know the
history of the region and the history of
the Kurdish people if you if you if you
want to learn I guess quite a bit about
it you can once again watch the video
that I made from from from Iraqi
Kurdistan this mashing link in the
description box down below but here’s a
very short recap so the Kurds they live
in the Middle East they have their own
language they look quite different they
have a completely different culture and
you know I mean they’ve been around for
literally thousands of years so for
example if you walk around the Iraqi
Kurdistan trying to speak Arabic to the
local people they’re not gonna be too
excited about it you know what I mean
but once again I’m sure no one’s gonna
get offended because you’re obviously a
partner so if they don’t like something
we’ll just let you know and you’ll be
respectable that and everything’s gonna
be perfect thing not to do in Iraqi
Kurdistan number seven is do not expect
to find proper foods on the road so
after my friend Gabriel left I went to
the other part of Iraqi Kurdistan to
this beautiful city of Suleymaniye and
there I met this bloody legend by the
name of bodycon and then with bodycon we
went to quite a few different places
basically did another road trip together
with food by the Colonel’s car and and
one of the things that became very
apparent there and also traveled with
Abel is that we would never really be
able to find proper foods on the road so
all the foods all the restaurants all
the whatever coffee shops you’re gonna
refine whoo and be either obviously in
the big cities or you know the bigger
towns essentially but if you stop at a
gas station or some sort of a place on
the road you will never really be able
to find proper foods there I remember
there were a couple of situations where
I somehow forgot that fact and so I
didn’t bring anything with me for
example and I was hard it was so hard
I would for example spending whatever
seven hours without food and I’d be
sitting in that car thinking oh my god
I’m good
you know and and then we’d be rushing to
some sort of a big city then we’d go to
this big Russian and we’d order
literally everything way too much food
then we’d feel very happy but there’d be
quite a bit of food that we could have
finished you know so be mindful of the
fact that you will necessarily find a
lot of food on the road so just take
something with you and that’s gonna save
you quite a bit of heartache thing not
to do in Iraqi Kurdistan number eight is
do not be afraid of the military so once
again I know that saying some like this
is potentially a tricky thing because
you know certain things can happen and
this and that but I just want to share
my personal experience with you about I
guess you know interacting with the
military so as you know and once again
it’s quite a few different countries
around the world the military is a
sensitive thing right like you generally
don’t don’t approach you know army
people generally don’t interact too much
you do everything be what they want you
to do you know you give them your
documents and stuff but you generally
don’t make friends and obviously the
same thing with you know Iraq to
understand they have one of the most
efficient armies in the world called the
Besh Monica they were incredibly
friendly I mean I can’t even explain how
friendly they were because they didn’t
feel like army at all they were almost
like a long-lost cousin that that really
wants to hang out with me you know what
I mean I mean it it was that good um
there was this one situation where
weren’t this very famous museum in
Suleymaniye and then I wanted to take a
picture with with some army people the
hair and and so by the gun approach
these two random army guys standing
there and he was like eh my friend was
sick picture you is that okay and they
said oh no words at all so that was my
experience once again I don’t know how
you’re gonna be treated when you come
there obviously defense at the time and
depends who you ran into you know but
out of all the militaries that I’ve met
throughout my travels I mean the the
best marketer had been the Kurdish
military was oh my god probably the
most friendly ever so I was really
excited about that and I think generally
shouldn’t really be afraid of them
because it seems to be incredibly nice
people and stuff and once I can be
careful with you know things but buddy I
personally had a had an incredibly and
good experience them think not to do
interact Curtis at number nine is do not
hitchhike anywhere you want so what he
finished my row shoot with my friend
Gabriel and he had to fly out so he took
the car to the airport gave it back in
them you know and so I decided to go to
this major highway going towards you
know the city and try to hit you and I
was trying to hitchhike for maybe you
know 25 30 minutes or so but every time
one of the cars would stop and there
were quite a few cars that stopped I
mean you’re still in the city area you
know from this point most of the people
are not going to suit my name so the
possibility of you actually catching
someone who is going to silly money is
probably you know zero right so then I
had to change my plans had to take a
taxi there I share a taxi with you know
a few other people which is also great
but yeah my hitchhiking experience
didn’t go down as well as I had hoped
because I simply went to the wrong place
and finally think not to do in Iraqi
Kurdistan number 10 and I think it’s by
far the most important thing on this
list and that is do not expect the
donkeys to be incredibly family so I
don’t really want to talk too much about
it I just want to show you this one one
clip just up that he completely random a
kurdish village by the side of this
beautiful beautiful river
probably thinks I’m carrying a gun or so
well yeah so yeah I don’t I don’t know
what happened there really I was just
walking in the dunk you started
screaming be careful with the donkey’s
you know and don’t get run over by a
donkey and and yeah I don’t know
dang thanks for being a curious human
being who is interested in all parts of
the world all countries of the world
and have yourself a plenty legendary day
see you
