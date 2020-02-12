10 Things Not to do in Iraq (Kurdistan)

00:00

I recently came back from a really

00:02

awesome two week long trip around the

00:04

northern part of Iraq called Iraqi

00:06

Kurdistan which is an autonomous region

00:08

where mostly the Kurdish people live and

00:11

it was it was an incredible experience

00:13

and I don’t know if you know this but

00:15

recently published a video about my

00:16

experiences there you can find it in the

00:19

description box down below it was really

00:21

cool I did so many things there I

00:22

learned so much about the local culture

00:24

I learned so much about the local people

00:26

and had a total blast and obviously

00:29

throughout that experience I learned

00:30

them quite a bit about you know how to

00:32

behave traveling in that region and you

00:35

know what things to do and what things

00:36

not to do which is obviously very very

00:39

useful to you if you’re thinking of

00:41

traveling to that part of the world and

00:43

then if you’re not thinking of traveling

00:44

to that part of the world no worries at

00:46

all I really do think you’re also gonna

00:48

enjoy learning quite a bit about you

00:50

know the culture of the local people and

00:52

the habits of the local people and stuff

00:54

and I really hope it’s gonna be

00:55

incredibly useful to you in one way or

00:58

another these are the top 10 things you

01:02

definitely shouldn’t be doing in Iraqi

01:05

Kurdistan

01:07

[Music]

01:11

thing not to do the racket or the set

01:13

number one is never ever ever believe

01:18

your passport at home so when traveling

01:20

around the country once you leave any

01:22

major city you will have to go through

01:25

these checkpoints literally every I

01:29

don’t know 15 20 minutes or sometimes

01:30

every 10 minutes you know they’re just

01:32

every few kilometers away so yes never

01:35

leave your home without a passport and

01:37

you can thank me later think not to do

01:40

in Iraqi Kurdistan number two is do not

01:43

be afraid if the army invites you to

01:46

their offices at one of the checkpoints

01:48

so when I was travelling in the country

01:50

with my friend Gabriel from the US we

01:53

both you know rented a car we’re both

01:55

foreigners we don’t know the local

01:56

language we were both white we don’t

01:59

know anything we’re doing you know and

02:01

and we were going through the

02:03

checkpoints everyone was a bit surprised

02:05

to see us cuz generally you know the

02:07

tourists they go with some sort of a

02:09

guide or in a guided tour some of this

02:11

and we’re just there alone couldn’t say

02:13

anything we just say hello hello hello

02:15

thank you thank you you know and in some

02:18

of the checkpoints that would actually

02:19

invite us to the offices of I guess the

02:23

the higher ranking Army official or

02:27

something you know

02:27

so there they which double check out all

02:29

the documents and stuff and I felt like

02:32

in those situations quite a few people

02:33

would be you know a little bit

02:35

intimidated me because you know an

02:37

Arabic guy comes with a machine gun and

02:39

says oh can you park your car here go

02:41

with me you know but every time we went

02:43

inside one of the offices it was amazing

02:46

basically the the guy simply wanted to

02:48

welcome us they would even give us tea

02:50

and and all that stuff it wasn’t free so

02:53

yes if you’re ever invited into one of

02:56

the offices certainly don’t be afraid

02:58

don’t be intimidated just go say hello

03:00

answer answer their questions and treat

03:03

it as a wonderful wonderful local

03:06

experience thing not to do number three

03:09

is do not pay $40 for taxi at the Erbil

03:14

Airport so most people when they come to

03:17

Iraqi Kurdistan

03:18

flying into the capital which is called

03:20

earth Ville and that’s the same place

03:21

that I travel to the the craziest thing

03:24

about is that they have this pretty

03:26

crazy scammer so basically when you land

03:30

at the airport the only way for you to

03:33

get to the city is to hire a taxi but

03:36

they will charge you anywhere from 35 to

03:39

60 US dollars for a car you know and

03:42

it’s it’s a crazy amount because it’s

03:44

only like a 12 or 15 minute drive so

03:46

it’s not really that far and so when in

03:48

Albany spend quite a bit of time in

03:50

Iraqi Kurdistan I had to go to the

03:52

airport a couple of times from the city

03:53

and the taxi a normal text from the city

03:56

costs exactly five dollars what I did

03:59

when I wonder I angle the price quite a

04:02

bit and it didn’t really work out too

04:04

well but I think as opposed to paying

04:05

$40 which is the regular price I ended

04:08

up paying 25 which is still five times

04:10

more than otherwise but you know the

04:13

airport needs to be paid and everyone

04:16

needs to be paid so I guess it makes

04:17

sense but yes don’t pay the initial rate

04:20

they tell you thing not to do number

04:23

four is do not take free stuff before

04:26

double checking with the local people

04:27

so as in quite a few different places in

04:30

the Middle East especially the ones that

04:31

are less visited by tourists the locals

04:35

are so incredibly friendly and so

04:37

incredibly hospitable that quite often

04:39

they will offer you things completely

04:41

for free in Iraqi Kurdistan happen to be

04:44

many many times I don’t know 10 15 20

04:47

times whatever everywhere I’d go

04:48

sometimes I tried to buy a candy or you

04:52

know fruits or a bottle of water or

04:53

whatever and the local people that the

04:55

sellers they would just tell me girl

04:56

just take you take no money no money no

04:58

when everything’s okay that was

05:00

incredible I mean no one would ever do

05:02

something this in Europe you know what I

05:03

mean and and then travel them there you

05:05

know almost every other person was was

05:07

like that that every time people offer

05:09

you things for free you must must much

05:11

double check because 95% of the time

05:14

people really just want to give it to

05:16

you for free

05:16

but 5% of the time they’re just trying

05:18

to be incredibly polite and very very

05:21

nice to you as a as a turist because

05:23

that’s part of the culture right but one

05:25

of those whatever 15 or 20 times when

05:28

the guy at the gas station told me I can

05:30

take the juice for free I said oh well

05:32

no I actually want to pay and stuff and

05:34

he said okay so he basically accepted

05:38

the payment because I guess she was just

05:40

trying to be you know very nice to me

05:43

and once again this was the only time it

05:44

ever happened to me but I was very happy

05:45

that he was actually honest about his

05:48

intentions and stuff and I just made

05:50

there whatever forty US cents I was a

05:52

happy boy and everything was okay so

05:54

every time someone offers to you for

05:56

free ninety-five percent of time they

05:58

want to give it to you for free but five

06:00

percent I’m yeah they might not so you

06:02

must must must always double-check very

06:06

important thing not to do in Iraqi

06:08

Kurdistan number five is do not do not

06:11

do not take pictures of the government

06:14

buildings so once again this is quite

06:15

similar to quite a few countries in the

06:18

region and this is sort of like a Middle

06:20

Eastern thing I guess because you know

06:22

those people have been through a lot of

06:23

a lot of crazy things in the past and so

06:27

obviously their security and their army

06:28

and their police generally tend to be

06:31

you know a lot more strict than once

06:34

again in Europe or the US or some

06:36

Southeast Asian countries and stuff

06:37

right and so one of the things you you

06:39

must never do there is do not take

06:41

pictures of you know government

06:43

buildings or please buildings or things

06:46

like that you know because it’s it’s a

06:48

it’s a it’s a very tricky thing you know

06:50

some people might think you could be a

06:53

spy gathering intelligence for some sort

06:55

of a group that might for example one to

06:57

attack that building in the future and

06:58

stuff you know and and obviously know

07:00

that in most situations you you would be

07:02

okay if you couldn’t easily prove that

07:04

you’re just a partner I don’t know

07:05

making YouTube videos or taking

07:07

Instagram pictures but what you don’t

07:09

want to get into those situations so be

07:11

respectful of the fact that people are

07:14

you know quite sensitive there

07:16

security and do not there’s those limits

07:19

09:15

Kurdistan number six is don’t call the

09:18

Kurdish

09:19

people as Arabic people so I don’t know

09:23

how much you know about you know the

09:25

history of the region and the history of

09:26

the Kurdish people if you if you if you

09:29

want to learn I guess quite a bit about

09:31

it you can once again watch the video

09:32

that I made from from from Iraqi

09:34

Kurdistan this mashing link in the

09:36

description box down below but here’s a

09:38

very short recap so the Kurds they live

09:41

in the Middle East they have their own

09:43

language they look quite different they

09:44

have a completely different culture and

09:45

you know I mean they’ve been around for

09:47

literally thousands of years so for

09:49

example if you walk around the Iraqi

09:50

Kurdistan trying to speak Arabic to the

09:54

local people they’re not gonna be too

09:56

excited about it you know what I mean

09:57

but once again I’m sure no one’s gonna

09:59

get offended because you’re obviously a

10:00

partner so if they don’t like something

10:02

we’ll just let you know and you’ll be

10:04

respectable that and everything’s gonna

10:06

be perfect thing not to do in Iraqi

10:09

Kurdistan number seven is do not expect

10:12

to find proper foods on the road so

10:15

after my friend Gabriel left I went to

10:18

the other part of Iraqi Kurdistan to

10:20

this beautiful city of Suleymaniye and

10:22

there I met this bloody legend by the

10:24

name of bodycon and then with bodycon we

10:26

went to quite a few different places

10:28

basically did another road trip together

10:30

with food by the Colonel’s car and and

10:33

one of the things that became very

10:35

apparent there and also traveled with

10:37

Abel is that we would never really be

10:39

able to find proper foods on the road so

10:41

all the foods all the restaurants all

10:43

the whatever coffee shops you’re gonna

10:45

refine whoo and be either obviously in

10:47

the big cities or you know the bigger

10:49

towns essentially but if you stop at a

10:52

gas station or some sort of a place on

10:55

the road you will never really be able

10:57

to find proper foods there I remember

11:00

there were a couple of situations where

11:01

I somehow forgot that fact and so I

11:04

didn’t bring anything with me for

11:06

example and I was hard it was so hard

11:10

I would for example spending whatever

11:13

seven hours without food and I’d be

11:15

sitting in that car thinking oh my god

11:16

I’m good

11:17

you know and and then we’d be rushing to

11:20

some sort of a big city then we’d go to

11:21

this big Russian and we’d order

11:23

literally everything way too much food

11:26

then we’d feel very happy but there’d be

11:28

quite a bit of food that we could have

11:29

finished you know so be mindful of the

11:31

fact that you will necessarily find a

11:34

lot of food on the road so just take

11:36

something with you and that’s gonna save

11:38

you quite a bit of heartache thing not

11:42

to do in Iraqi Kurdistan number eight is

11:44

do not be afraid of the military so once

11:47

again I know that saying some like this

11:49

is potentially a tricky thing because

11:50

you know certain things can happen and

11:52

this and that but I just want to share

11:54

my personal experience with you about I

11:57

guess you know interacting with the

11:59

military so as you know and once again

12:00

it’s quite a few different countries

12:01

around the world the military is a

12:05

sensitive thing right like you generally

12:07

don’t don’t approach you know army

12:09

people generally don’t interact too much

12:11

you do everything be what they want you

12:13

to do you know you give them your

12:14

documents and stuff but you generally

12:16

don’t make friends and obviously the

12:18

same thing with you know Iraq to

12:19

understand they have one of the most

12:21

efficient armies in the world called the

12:24

Besh Monica they were incredibly

12:26

friendly I mean I can’t even explain how

12:28

friendly they were because they didn’t

12:30

feel like army at all they were almost

12:32

like a long-lost cousin that that really

12:35

wants to hang out with me you know what

12:37

I mean I mean it it was that good um

12:39

there was this one situation where

12:41

weren’t this very famous museum in

12:44

Suleymaniye and then I wanted to take a

12:46

picture with with some army people the

12:49

hair and and so by the gun approach

12:51

these two random army guys standing

12:53

there and he was like eh my friend was

12:54

sick picture you is that okay and they

12:56

said oh no words at all so that was my

12:58

experience once again I don’t know how

13:00

you’re gonna be treated when you come

13:02

there obviously defense at the time and

13:03

depends who you ran into you know but

13:05

out of all the militaries that I’ve met

13:06

throughout my travels I mean the the

13:08

best marketer had been the Kurdish

13:10

military was oh my god probably the

13:13

most friendly ever so I was really

13:15

excited about that and I think generally

13:17

shouldn’t really be afraid of them

13:19

because it seems to be incredibly nice

13:21

people and stuff and once I can be

13:22

careful with you know things but buddy I

13:25

personally had a had an incredibly and

13:27

good experience them think not to do

13:30

interact Curtis at number nine is do not

13:33

hitchhike anywhere you want so what he

13:36

finished my row shoot with my friend

13:38

Gabriel and he had to fly out so he took

13:41

the car to the airport gave it back in

13:43

them you know and so I decided to go to

13:46

this major highway going towards you

13:49

know the city and try to hit you and I

13:51

was trying to hitchhike for maybe you

13:53

know 25 30 minutes or so but every time

13:55

one of the cars would stop and there

13:57

were quite a few cars that stopped I

13:58

mean you’re still in the city area you

14:00

know from this point most of the people

14:02

are not going to suit my name so the

14:04

possibility of you actually catching

14:08

someone who is going to silly money is

14:10

probably you know zero right so then I

14:13

had to change my plans had to take a

14:14

taxi there I share a taxi with you know

14:17

a few other people which is also great

14:18

but yeah my hitchhiking experience

14:21

didn’t go down as well as I had hoped

14:24

because I simply went to the wrong place

14:28

and finally think not to do in Iraqi

14:30

Kurdistan number 10 and I think it’s by

14:32

far the most important thing on this

14:36

list and that is do not expect the

14:39

donkeys to be incredibly family so I

14:45

don’t really want to talk too much about

14:46

it I just want to show you this one one

14:49

clip just up that he completely random a

14:51

kurdish village by the side of this

14:53

beautiful beautiful river

15:07

[Music]

15:12

probably thinks I’m carrying a gun or so

15:14

well yeah so yeah I don’t I don’t know

15:17

what happened there really I was just

15:18

walking in the dunk you started

15:20

screaming be careful with the donkey’s

15:22

you know and don’t get run over by a

15:25

donkey and and yeah I don’t know

15:28

dang thanks for being a curious human

15:32

being who is interested in all parts of

15:35

the world all countries of the world

15:37

and have yourself a plenty legendary day

15:40

see you

15:44

[Music]

