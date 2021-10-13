Hyperuranios [Video]

By Omeleto

A thief tries to rob a dusty, cluttered convenience store, charging into the store with a gun and threatening the unsuspecting cashier with violence if he doesn’t hand over the money.

But with curiously unflappable cashier handles the situation with aplomb, managing to subdue with the interloper with a dense, dazzling display… of ancient Greek philosophy.

Written and directed by Pietro Traversa, this witty comedy of ideas is a duel of verbal and intellectual prowess, in which a store cashier uses words — and the ideas behind them — to outwit his increasingly confused opponent.

The story has a narrow scope, confined to one time and place, and is essentially one conversation. The film’s design, too, is similarly pared down, with simple but thoughtful camera set-ups and warm colors and lighting dictated by the exuberantly cramped, cluttered convenience store with a very odd name.

But the film more than makes up for the simplicity of its visuals with a dazzling, dizzying richness, expressed through a playful torrent of dialogue and pitch-perfect performances. The writing is stuffed with ideas, most of which have the philosophy of Plato as their foundation. The Platonic realm known as the “hyperuranion” is a place where the perfect ideas of real things are collected together. Plato postulated that everything we experience in our realities is merely an echo of the perfection that exists in the hyperuranion.

Heady stuff to build a plot around, but the film manages to generate a marvelous bit of storytelling around it. Viewers don’t actually need to understand the subtleties of Greek philosophy to enjoy how the cashier essentially talks his way out of a hold-up, managing to both engage and frustrate the robber in a verbal offense of quicksilver cleverness.

Actors Antonio Banno and Vito Ubaldini handle the tumult of words with aplomb, both developing a sharp rhythm and back-and-forth that makes for great comic timing. When the cerebral pas-de-deux peaks in an eruption of epic annoyance and irritation, it’s both a triumph for the cashier, and for the enduring legacy of ancient Greek philosophy.

“Hyperuranios” may have the scale of a comedy sketch, but its excellent writing and full arc elevate it beyond schtick and punchline. Viewers can enjoy the duel between cashier and robber as comedy, as well-crafted and well-executed as it is. Or they can dig deeper to contemplate how this realm of perfection — so rarely achieved, yet always haunting us — continues to haunt us in an age of Instagram filters and social media FOMO. (Is Instagram the ultimate hypermarket of ideas?)

Either way, the short is a clever and intellectually ambitious high-wire act that makes for an excellent amuse-bouche to deeper contemplation — or simply enjoyed on its own as a combative dance of quick and nimble wit.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:18 giurista grasso della randa possa non fa

00:20 scherzi brigate veloce non fa scherzi

00:24 chiudi

00:34 bravo infissa cosa sbrigate guardato

00:40 temo che quindi non troverai ciò per cui

00:43 si è venuto almeno non nella forma che

00:45 tu credi non mi devi far cassa sbrigate

00:47 e poi sei così sicuro di ciò che effetti

00:49 sei venuto a cercare esordiva isoardi

00:51 dai mi vuole mi duole giovane lato ma

00:54 qui ahimè non ne troverai o almeno non

00:57 nella forma che tu credi ma non posso

01:03 darli l’aveva brigate forza mette fa

01:07 cassate giunte muoversi qua fermo non

01:10 respira ragazza funziona assai vaga l’ha

01:21 provato pensavo che mi avesse ascoltato

01:23 quando ebbe a dirti che ahimé qui non

01:25 troverà i soldi o almeno non ho una

01:27 forma che toccherà ho capito che devo

01:29 mena l’immortale avete i vostri nuti

01:31 mostrerò ma ha fatto che tu segue

01:33 attentamente te ne prego primo un mio

01:35 piccolo ragionamento va bene

01:45 dove

01:48 ladro tu eri fuori da questo luogo e ora

01:53 ne se dentro al corretto concorderà con

01:56 me quindi nel dire che il fuori e dentro

01:58 siano due luoghi diversi

02:00 ho corso bene e se sono due luoghi

02:03 diversi non vuol dire che entrambi

02:06 rispondono alle stesse leggi conviene

02:08 non vengono è ottimo siamo sulla buona

02:11 strada

02:12 dunque ascoltano attentamente ora mio

02:15 caro ladro se il fuori non è il dentro e

02:18 il fuori e il dentro non seguono le

02:22 stesse leggi sarà anche corretto dire

02:25 che se nel fuori ogni cosa e tangibile

02:27 diversa nel vento potrebbe non essere

02:30 così o no

02:34 e se io ti dicessi caro ladro che questo

02:38 in cui ora tu ed io ci troviamo non sia

02:44 un liver market non sia un luogo ma in

02:48 effetti un non luogo

02:56 dove sostavano allora domandi bene bravo

03:01 stavamo nell’iperuranio di uranio da

03:12 mesi ma mi ha ormai affezionati

03:14 stimolato torna a dire che qui stiamo

03:16 nel libro orario dei soldi qui non

03:19 troverai altro che l’idea solo ed è

03:21 troverai qui e qui che dimorano neppure

03:24 ed eri tutte le cose

03:25 e qui che il demiurgo prende le idee

03:29 dagli scaffali le plasma nella materia

03:33 creando le cose affinché l’uomo di la

03:37 possa goderne

03:42 e chi sarebbe sto demi lurgo ma invece

03:49 sta quasi hacker è parsa su da

03:51 masticasse d’esordio prima che finisca

03:53 vada bene ladro fin quando si è qui

03:57 dentro tu non esisti qui dentro non c’è

03:59 altro che l’idea di quello che se lì

04:01 fuori

04:02 credi di poter esistere senza l’idea di

04:04 te addirittura esatto dai ricordi o

04:12 ladro per la situazione che provavo ogni

04:14 tanto da bambino quando tutto sembrava

04:18 perfettamente ha proposto quando non

04:21 c’era nulla che non andasse e da tanto

04:26 che non l’ha proprio quella sensazione

04:27 giusta e mio povero ladro sa immaginarne

04:33 il perché

04:38 perché tu hai preso l’idea di quella

04:41 sensazione la rimessa a posto

04:48 adesso di fuori non esiste più potrei

04:51 fare la stessa cosa o le idealità

05:12 ma io volevo soltanto fa una rapina

05:14 entravo di righe dove sta la rapina teme

05:16 la visita di ome la nave come stati che

05:18 manca esisto ma sa che c’è la pista

05:20 stasta serranda te prego basta mi ha

05:22 parlato la testa il primo gol perché

05:25 semplice dopo

05:54 chi era così casinò sempre parlare con

05:58 clienti qui vendiamo non parliamo a

06:02 scandente melo casa vergari la

06:06 carenatura me la serata scarano lanese

06:08 carta gagarin dell’area le ormai 14 anni

06:12 maria caramelli la scala

06:17 mai venduto

06:19 [Musica]

