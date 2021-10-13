Get Daily Email
Hyperuranios [Video]

A man pulls a gun at a convenience store. But the cashier wants to have his say...

By Omeleto

A thief tries to rob a dusty, cluttered convenience store, charging into the store with a gun and threatening the unsuspecting cashier with violence if he doesn’t hand over the money.

But with curiously unflappable cashier handles the situation with aplomb, managing to subdue with the interloper with a dense, dazzling display… of ancient Greek philosophy.

Written and directed by Pietro Traversa, this witty comedy of ideas is a duel of verbal and intellectual prowess, in which a store cashier uses words — and the ideas behind them — to outwit his increasingly confused opponent.

The story has a narrow scope, confined to one time and place, and is essentially one conversation. The film’s design, too, is similarly pared down, with simple but thoughtful camera set-ups and warm colors and lighting dictated by the exuberantly cramped, cluttered convenience store with a very odd name.

But the film more than makes up for the simplicity of its visuals with a dazzling, dizzying richness, expressed through a playful torrent of dialogue and pitch-perfect performances. The writing is stuffed with ideas, most of which have the philosophy of Plato as their foundation. The Platonic realm known as the “hyperuranion” is a place where the perfect ideas of real things are collected together. Plato postulated that everything we experience in our realities is merely an echo of the perfection that exists in the hyperuranion.

Heady stuff to build a plot around, but the film manages to generate a marvelous bit of storytelling around it. Viewers don’t actually need to understand the subtleties of Greek philosophy to enjoy how the cashier essentially talks his way out of a hold-up, managing to both engage and frustrate the robber in a verbal offense of quicksilver cleverness.

Actors Antonio Banno and Vito Ubaldini handle the tumult of words with aplomb, both developing a sharp rhythm and back-and-forth that makes for great comic timing. When the cerebral pas-de-deux peaks in an eruption of epic annoyance and irritation, it’s both a triumph for the cashier, and for the enduring legacy of ancient Greek philosophy.

“Hyperuranios” may have the scale of a comedy sketch, but its excellent writing and full arc elevate it beyond schtick and punchline. Viewers can enjoy the duel between cashier and robber as comedy, as well-crafted and well-executed as it is. Or they can dig deeper to contemplate how this realm of perfection — so rarely achieved, yet always haunting us — continues to haunt us in an age of Instagram filters and social media FOMO. (Is Instagram the ultimate hypermarket of ideas?)

Either way, the short is a clever and intellectually ambitious high-wire act that makes for an excellent amuse-bouche to deeper contemplation — or simply enjoyed on its own as a combative dance of quick and nimble wit.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:18
giurista grasso della randa possa non fa
00:20
scherzi brigate veloce non fa scherzi
00:24
chiudi
00:34
bravo infissa cosa sbrigate guardato
00:40
temo che quindi non troverai ciò per cui
00:43
si è venuto almeno non nella forma che
00:45
tu credi non mi devi far cassa sbrigate
00:47
e poi sei così sicuro di ciò che effetti
00:49
sei venuto a cercare esordiva isoardi
00:51
dai mi vuole mi duole giovane lato ma
00:54
qui ahimè non ne troverai o almeno non
00:57
nella forma che tu credi ma non posso
01:03
darli l’aveva brigate forza mette fa
01:07
cassate giunte muoversi qua fermo non
01:10
respira ragazza funziona assai vaga l’ha
01:21
provato pensavo che mi avesse ascoltato
01:23
quando ebbe a dirti che ahimé qui non
01:25
troverà i soldi o almeno non ho una
01:27
forma che toccherà ho capito che devo
01:29
mena l’immortale avete i vostri nuti
01:31
mostrerò ma ha fatto che tu segue
01:33
attentamente te ne prego primo un mio
01:35
piccolo ragionamento va bene
01:45
dove
01:48
ladro tu eri fuori da questo luogo e ora
01:53
ne se dentro al corretto concorderà con
01:56
me quindi nel dire che il fuori e dentro
01:58
siano due luoghi diversi
02:00
ho corso bene e se sono due luoghi
02:03
diversi non vuol dire che entrambi
02:06
rispondono alle stesse leggi conviene
02:08
non vengono è ottimo siamo sulla buona
02:11
strada
02:12
dunque ascoltano attentamente ora mio
02:15
caro ladro se il fuori non è il dentro e
02:18
il fuori e il dentro non seguono le
02:22
stesse leggi sarà anche corretto dire
02:25
che se nel fuori ogni cosa e tangibile
02:27
diversa nel vento potrebbe non essere
02:30
così o no
02:34
e se io ti dicessi caro ladro che questo
02:38
in cui ora tu ed io ci troviamo non sia
02:44
un liver market non sia un luogo ma in
02:48
effetti un non luogo
02:56
dove sostavano allora domandi bene bravo
03:01
stavamo nell’iperuranio di uranio da
03:12
mesi ma mi ha ormai affezionati
03:14
stimolato torna a dire che qui stiamo
03:16
nel libro orario dei soldi qui non
03:19
troverai altro che l’idea solo ed è
03:21
troverai qui e qui che dimorano neppure
03:24
ed eri tutte le cose
03:25
e qui che il demiurgo prende le idee
03:29
dagli scaffali le plasma nella materia
03:33
creando le cose affinché l’uomo di la
03:37
possa goderne
03:42
e chi sarebbe sto demi lurgo ma invece
03:49
sta quasi hacker è parsa su da
03:51
masticasse d’esordio prima che finisca
03:53
vada bene ladro fin quando si è qui
03:57
dentro tu non esisti qui dentro non c’è
03:59
altro che l’idea di quello che se lì
04:01
fuori
04:02
credi di poter esistere senza l’idea di
04:04
te addirittura esatto dai ricordi o
04:12
ladro per la situazione che provavo ogni
04:14
tanto da bambino quando tutto sembrava
04:18
perfettamente ha proposto quando non
04:21
c’era nulla che non andasse e da tanto
04:26
che non l’ha proprio quella sensazione
04:27
giusta e mio povero ladro sa immaginarne
04:33
il perché
04:38
perché tu hai preso l’idea di quella
04:41
sensazione la rimessa a posto
04:48
adesso di fuori non esiste più potrei
04:51
fare la stessa cosa o le idealità
05:12
ma io volevo soltanto fa una rapina
05:14
entravo di righe dove sta la rapina teme
05:16
la visita di ome la nave come stati che
05:18
manca esisto ma sa che c’è la pista
05:20
stasta serranda te prego basta mi ha
05:22
parlato la testa il primo gol perché
05:25
semplice dopo
05:54
chi era così casinò sempre parlare con
05:58
clienti qui vendiamo non parliamo a
06:02
scandente melo casa vergari la
06:06
carenatura me la serata scarano lanese
06:08
carta gagarin dell’area le ormai 14 anni
06:12
maria caramelli la scala
06:17
mai venduto
06:19
[Musica]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

