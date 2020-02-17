Monday, It Stands Humble Before Me

This morning I overslept, not tragically, but enough that things were in a little bit of a bind, a little stressed, there was an undercurrent of anger thrumming through our normally peaceful morning. No worries, a cool, calm demeanor, a little charm, a couple of well timed jokes, and everything was running like a well tuned machine. In short, I was as cool as could be, in the immortal words of Jerry Garcia, “check my pulse, it don’t change, stays 72 come shine or rain.”* As usual, everyone in the family was in awe of the self assured, calm, cool father figure in the eye of the storm.

Of course, the drive to work was touch and go, there was an accident on a freeway ramp to downtown on the north side of the city. This has the fallout effect of sending additional commuters (interlopers) on the freeway from the north east corner of town, my route. It is a sad reality of life, when there is a multiple car accident, cars strewn across the highway, and the first thought in most cases is “Oh man, this is going to ruin my drive to work.”

No problem, though, there is enough road for everybody, almost. And things were going smoothly, in the fast lane, cruising. A car changed lanes, right in front of me! No worries, it is a Volkswagon, a car from the land of the lawless Autobahn, the wild west of driving experiences, you know this guy is going to keep pace, he is going to move. Nope, he putts along in painful observance of the posted speed limit. Oh well, I still got to work.

But, it made me think we stereotype cars, too much. Like the American automaker whose name sounds similar to Blue Ink. For the sake of this post let’s just call the car BlueInk. During the commercials for BlueInk, actors are confused by the fact other actors are driving a BlueInk, because the car looks nothing like a BlueInk. “I don’t see a BlueInk,” they will say, with dismay. It is in many ways a risky gambit, in essence saying “buy one of our cars, they aren’t ugly anymore.” Of course, they still look like BlueInk cars to me, but I am not a car guy, and can only recognize brands by the loge, stuck right on the front.

To end this rambling, incoherent post here is a picture of delicious, wonderful, delightful coffee. It is too bad you can’t smell the aroma through your monitor, it like a gift from Heaven. Don’t forget that next Sunday is the ultimate tea vs coffee showdown. You should post, tweet, videotape or whatever it is that you call adding things to Facebook, using the hashtag #HOTDRINKDAY.

This is too important to leave in the hands of world leaders, who are generally making a mess of things (more on this later, maybe, if I can’t think of anything more pleasant to write about). And don’t forget to vote, at Choose Coffee, all of the other choices are jokes and will send a small electrical current through your keyboard, not enough to kill you, probably. And you can thank +Mike Raven at the The Blog of the Thog for that. It might lead to international tension, and increased hostility, and you can have a say in it, won’t that be cool?

*In an effort to receive a Triple A Bond Rating from Standard and Poors (motto, we may be standard but we sure aren’t poor) I am disclosing the following, “I don’t know who wrote ‘U.S. Blues,’ but am confident, more or less that it was Jerry Garcia singing.

