The New Normal: This is Your Life

Social distancing, plexiglass dividers and facemasks are just some signs of the ways Americans’ lives have changed because of coronavirus. But are all these changes for good?
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
Photo/Video: YouTube/ CBS Sunday Morning
Leave a Reply
.