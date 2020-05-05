Get Daily Email
Top 11 Coolest Places to Visit in Lebanon

Top 11 Coolest Places to Visit in Lebanon

I was traveling in Lebanon during the revolution.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
today we’re going to be talking about
00:01
the coolest 11 places to visit in this
00:03
tiny Middle Eastern country called lemon
00:06
I’m gonna start with my least favorite
00:07
place place number 11 that’s still kind
00:09
of cool but obviously not a school has
00:11
number 1 or 2 or 3 so the longer you
00:13
watch this video a bit better is gonna
00:15
get to trust me 100%
00:22
place visit number 11 is the betadine
00:26
palace betadine palace was built in the
00:28
18th century and it was a very important
00:31
administrative building for both the
00:33
Ottomans when they were rule in the
00:34
region and then later the French when
00:36
they had the mandate over over Lebanon
00:39
this is actually the presidential summer
00:41
palace and parts of the pallets are
00:43
actually open to the public so when I
00:45
went there and the coolest thing about
00:46
it was that there is literally no people
00:49
there because I was traveling in Lebanon
00:50
during the Revolution and even though
00:53
it’s a bit of a Theresa clays generally
00:54
I kind of like being there you know you
00:56
can walk all around the area which is
00:59
actually really big they have some
01:00
gardens you have the basement that you
01:02
can see and you know different rooms
01:03
where the royalty would reside back in
01:05
the day and it’s also located in the
01:07
mountains of Lebanon so whenever you’re
01:09
passing through definitely check it out
01:11
cool place to visit number 10 is Our
01:14
Lady of Lebanon located in jr. so jr. is
01:18
a pretty big city it’s actually a port
01:21
city but even though I didn’t really
01:23
spend too much time in Junie itself
01:25
there you can actually take a cable car
01:27
and go all the way up the mountain which
01:29
is actually quite steep so so in the
01:31
cable car you get to see the whole city
01:33
you get to see the port you get to see
01:35
the sea and everything is pretty cool
01:37
and then you go to Our Lady of Lebanon
01:40
and that’s actually a very famous
01:41
religious sites in Lebanon where you
01:43
know a lot of pilgrims come but also you
01:45
can go there as a tourist and then you
01:46
climb up the stairs and you get to see a
01:51
360-degree view of the surrounding area
01:54
and so I went there for the sunset it
01:56
was definitely the most beautiful and
02:00
the most striking viewpoint I’ve seen
02:02
throughout my time in Lebanon highly
02:05
highly recommended place to visit number
02:07
nine is the kana village so this village
02:10
is a little bit controversial because
02:12
some people say that that village was
02:15
the place where Jesus performed one of
02:17
his first miracles by turning water
02:20
why a lot of people come to Cana to
02:22
actually see that place they have this
02:24
you know tiny cave that has a lot of
02:27
crosses and st. Mary statues and and
02:29
that place is supposedly where you know
02:31
Jesus was hanging out with you know his
02:34
his students and he was sort of living
02:36
there for a while walking around the
02:38
area and stuff and whether you believe
02:40
in that or not the place itself is
02:43
actually really really beautiful it
02:44
doesn’t take too much time to explore
02:45
and then the news around it are very
02:47
beautiful you get to see you know
02:49
gorgeous mountains some of some other
02:51
tiny tiny villages they have some
02:53
benches where you can just sit and relax
02:55
and enjoy your heart a cool place to
02:58
visit number eight is this really
03:00
beautiful coastal town of the Beatles
03:03
apparently this town is a famous UNESCO
03:06
heritage site because it’s one of the
03:08
oldest known human settlements in the
03:10
history of the world because been
03:13
inhabited for over 7,000 years now I
03:15
think which is crazy and obviously the
03:18
place is kind of touristy I mean they
03:19
have a market they have some restaurants
03:22
of your churches and this and that it
03:24
only takes you maybe twenty minutes 15
03:25
minutes to walk all around you know the
03:27
town and it looks great I mean they have
03:29
to see they have quite a few different
03:31
boats there a few castles and stuff so
03:34
yes if you have the time and and and and
03:36
you want to do like a short day trip
03:39
from for example Bay Road P+ is a place
03:42
for you Google is to visit number seven
03:44
is a very famous moussa castle this this
03:47
castle that was actually only built a
03:49
few dozen years ago which is crazy
03:51
and has a very very interesting history
03:53
so apparently there was this guy called
03:55
musa abdel karim and when he was growing
03:57
up he somehow had this big dream to
04:00
build a castle even though he was
04:01
actually very poor and so during his
04:04
high school years
04:05
everyone was mocking him he even had
04:06
like his childhood sweetheart and she
04:09
said she’s only gonna marry someone very
04:11
rich who actually has a castle and he
04:14
said I will have a castle one day and
04:15
she said no you won’t I will never marry
04:18
you okay
04:18
and I mean it’s kind of sad but because
04:21
of this thing when
04:22
when when he was 20 years old and he
04:24
saved up some money from some other
04:26
construction work he actually began
04:28
building his castle with his own bare
04:31
hands and so for this guy it took
04:33
literally 40 years to build a castle but
04:36
apparently he managed to do it really
04:39
cool place to visit number six is Bhavik
04:42
biomech is a very old ancient temple
04:46
complex that’s one of the oldest and one
04:48
of the largest in all of the Middle East
04:50
and obviously a very very famous UNESCO
04:52
World Heritage Site you just walk around
04:54
you get to see this incredible
04:57
incredible ruins that of course take you
05:00
many years back in time they’re
05:01
incredibly beautiful so highly
05:02
recommended everyone who goes to Lebanon
05:04
always makes their way to buy back and I
05:07
really do think that you should as well
05:09
amazing place to visit number five is
05:12
the Centers of God I don’t know if you
05:15
know this but in Lebanon their national
05:17
tree and you know a source of a lot of
05:20
you know nationwide pride is the Senna
05:23
tree which is very very famous all
05:25
around the world back in the day you
05:27
know thousands of years ago various huge
05:30
empires they use the Lebanese Center
05:32
trees to build their boats and ships and
05:36
buildings and even castles and all that
05:38
stuff you know and so they used to have
05:39
you know whatever millions of Center
05:41
trees now there’s not as many whoever
05:44
the Lebanese people still take so much
05:45
pride in it and so the centers of God is
05:47
by far the most popular setter tree
05:50
forest that you can find in Lebanon
05:52
because they have the largest and the
05:54
oldest Center trees in the whole country
05:56
some of those trees are over 3,000 years
05:58
old so definitely check out the centers
06:00
of God it’s a very interesting place and
06:02
I mean those trees they’re so big they
06:05
will definitely
06:06
Hermine cool place visit number four is
06:09
Grand Hotel kazoo this hotel is very big
06:13
with completely abandoned and semi
06:16
destroyed which of course makes it so
06:19
incredibly interesting and so apparently
06:21
this used to be one of the fanciest one
06:23
of the biggest one of the most luxurious
06:25
hotels in the whole country but then
06:27
during the Lebanese war a few dozen
06:30
years ago it was destroyed by you know
06:33
the people who aren’t fighting
06:35
unfortunately and ever since then it’s
06:37
been it’s been abandoned but if you go
06:39
there now it’s really beautiful you can
06:40
go inside any one of the rooms you can
06:42
even go up on the roof you know and I
06:45
mean it was incredible
06:46
you know seeing this super fancy hotel
06:48
that you serve all the jacuzzis and
06:49
saunas and impressions and everything
06:51
now just standing there like this is
06:54
great and also as I know the local
06:56
government have plans to renovate the
06:59
place to once again a five-star super
07:01
luxurious resort so definitely go check
07:03
out the Grand Hotel Kossuth before
07:06
that’s done coolest place to visit in
07:08
eleven the number three is the addition
07:10
down this valley super super super super
07:13
famous in Lebanon and apparently is also
07:16
known as the holy Valley because for
07:19
many centuries
07:20
that was the hiding place for a lot of
07:22
Christian people that for example were
07:24
persecuted by the Romans and so when
07:25
you’re hiking in the valley right now
07:26
they also have a lot of really old
07:28
churches and monasteries there as well
07:31
so supposed to just being an incredibly
07:33
beautiful hike this place also takes you
07:35
from one monastery to the next to the
07:37
next of the next and next until I get
07:39
too tired to walk anymore it’s really
07:40
beautiful really interesting the B user
07:42
creates the monitors great the people
07:44
agreed everything’s amazing coolest
07:47
place to visit in Lebanon number two is
07:49
the Bottari gorge wonderful this place
07:53
was so good I could hardly believe it’s
07:57
real and natural apparently seemed
08:00
waterfall that drops 255 meters which is
08:03
what 850 feet that’s that’s insane and
08:07
the water drops into this big pothole
08:09
that’s actually a Jurassic cave
08:12
apparently super super old you know and
08:14
so when you go there you get to see this
08:17
massive pothole massive cave huge
08:21
waterfall and also the places a pit
08:24
unsafe if I’m being completely honest
08:25
with you because literally anyone can go
08:28
to the very edge be very careful if you
08:30
ever go there but definitely go check it
08:32
out and finally by far my favorite place
08:34
in all of Lebanon and actually it’s a
08:36
very touristy place but nonetheless
08:38
really cool and that is the caves of
08:41
Jada Kurupt
08:42
these caves were not only the coolest
08:44
place that I saw in Lebanon but but also
08:46
one of them best caves I’ve ever seen in
08:49
my entire life so apparently there’s
08:51
these two massive cave systems that are
08:54
interconnected and they are over nine
08:57
kilometres long I mean imagine that size
09:00
for a second it’s crazy and so
09:02
unfortunately they’re very strict about
09:04
not taking any videos or photos and I
09:06
have to be honest I you managed to snuck
09:08
in my crew so it did take a few videos
09:11
but they’re all crappy so gonna show
09:13
them why not but so when you go into the
09:16
first cave you’re gonna be walking
09:17
around the place and hardly being able
09:20
to believe that it’s all really you know
09:22
cuz so big so crazy it’s it’s insane and
09:25
then you’re gonna exit the cave then
09:27
you’re gonna go downstairs to the second
09:29
cave and there you’re gonna hop into a
09:31
boat and then you’re gonna go through
09:33
this crystal-clear water that’s super
09:36
super beautiful once again being you
09:38
all the caves around gin stuff that’s
09:40
pretty machine these are the top 11
09:42
coolest place I visit in Lebanon before
09:44
I finish the video also want to say that
09:45
I recently launched my patreon page and
09:47
and so I only have a few patrons right
09:49
now but it’s super cool word we get to
09:51
interact and send messages to each other
09:53
and stuff so if you support what I do if
09:55
you support my travels and especially if
09:56
you support the do good campaigns that
09:58
I’m organizing like cleaning campaigns
10:00
or or you know donation campaigns and
10:02
stuff please check out my patreon page
10:03
in the description box down below and
10:05
maybe become a patron I don’t know and
10:07
that’s pretty much it stay curious
10:09
wherever you are in the world you legend
10:11
and I definitely will see you next

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Jacob Laukaitis

Jacob Laukaitis is a 21 year old digital nomad, who’s already been to more than 30 countries in the last 2 years. He loves making videos of places he visits. My trips and videos are partly covered by Travel-Ticker.com thanks to whom I can fund my travels. You can follow my trips on my personal website JacobLaukaitis.com and on my Instagram profile where I post the best moments from my trips.

