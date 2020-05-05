Top 11 Coolest Places to Visit in Lebanon

.

.

today we’re going to be talking about

the coolest 11 places to visit in this

tiny Middle Eastern country called lemon

I’m gonna start with my least favorite

place place number 11 that’s still kind

of cool but obviously not a school has

number 1 or 2 or 3 so the longer you

watch this video a bit better is gonna

get to trust me 100%

place visit number 11 is the betadine

palace betadine palace was built in the

18th century and it was a very important

administrative building for both the

Ottomans when they were rule in the

region and then later the French when

they had the mandate over over Lebanon

this is actually the presidential summer

palace and parts of the pallets are

actually open to the public so when I

went there and the coolest thing about

it was that there is literally no people

there because I was traveling in Lebanon

during the Revolution and even though

it’s a bit of a Theresa clays generally

I kind of like being there you know you

can walk all around the area which is

actually really big they have some

gardens you have the basement that you

can see and you know different rooms

where the royalty would reside back in

the day and it’s also located in the

mountains of Lebanon so whenever you’re

passing through definitely check it out

cool place to visit number 10 is Our

Lady of Lebanon located in jr. so jr. is

a pretty big city it’s actually a port

city but even though I didn’t really

spend too much time in Junie itself

there you can actually take a cable car

and go all the way up the mountain which

is actually quite steep so so in the

cable car you get to see the whole city

you get to see the port you get to see

the sea and everything is pretty cool

and then you go to Our Lady of Lebanon

and that’s actually a very famous

religious sites in Lebanon where you

know a lot of pilgrims come but also you

can go there as a tourist and then you

climb up the stairs and you get to see a

360-degree view of the surrounding area

and so I went there for the sunset it

was definitely the most beautiful and

the most striking viewpoint I’ve seen

throughout my time in Lebanon highly

highly recommended place to visit number

nine is the kana village so this village

is a little bit controversial because

some people say that that village was

the place where Jesus performed one of

his first miracles by turning water

why a lot of people come to Cana to

actually see that place they have this

you know tiny cave that has a lot of

crosses and st. Mary statues and and

that place is supposedly where you know

Jesus was hanging out with you know his

his students and he was sort of living

there for a while walking around the

area and stuff and whether you believe

in that or not the place itself is

actually really really beautiful it

doesn’t take too much time to explore

and then the news around it are very

beautiful you get to see you know

gorgeous mountains some of some other

tiny tiny villages they have some

benches where you can just sit and relax

and enjoy your heart a cool place to

visit number eight is this really

beautiful coastal town of the Beatles

apparently this town is a famous UNESCO

heritage site because it’s one of the

oldest known human settlements in the

history of the world because been

inhabited for over 7,000 years now I

think which is crazy and obviously the

place is kind of touristy I mean they

have a market they have some restaurants

of your churches and this and that it

only takes you maybe twenty minutes 15

minutes to walk all around you know the

town and it looks great I mean they have

to see they have quite a few different

boats there a few castles and stuff so

yes if you have the time and and and and

you want to do like a short day trip

from for example Bay Road P+ is a place

for you Google is to visit number seven

is a very famous moussa castle this this

castle that was actually only built a

few dozen years ago which is crazy

and has a very very interesting history

so apparently there was this guy called

musa abdel karim and when he was growing

up he somehow had this big dream to

build a castle even though he was

actually very poor and so during his

high school years

everyone was mocking him he even had

like his childhood sweetheart and she

said she’s only gonna marry someone very

rich who actually has a castle and he

said I will have a castle one day and

she said no you won’t I will never marry

you okay

and I mean it’s kind of sad but because

of this thing when

when when he was 20 years old and he

saved up some money from some other

construction work he actually began

building his castle with his own bare

hands and so for this guy it took

literally 40 years to build a castle but

apparently he managed to do it really

cool place to visit number six is Bhavik

biomech is a very old ancient temple

complex that’s one of the oldest and one

of the largest in all of the Middle East

and obviously a very very famous UNESCO

World Heritage Site you just walk around

you get to see this incredible

incredible ruins that of course take you

many years back in time they’re

incredibly beautiful so highly

recommended everyone who goes to Lebanon

always makes their way to buy back and I

really do think that you should as well

amazing place to visit number five is

the Centers of God I don’t know if you

know this but in Lebanon their national

tree and you know a source of a lot of

you know nationwide pride is the Senna

tree which is very very famous all

around the world back in the day you

know thousands of years ago various huge

empires they use the Lebanese Center

trees to build their boats and ships and

buildings and even castles and all that

stuff you know and so they used to have

you know whatever millions of Center

trees now there’s not as many whoever

the Lebanese people still take so much

pride in it and so the centers of God is

by far the most popular setter tree

forest that you can find in Lebanon

because they have the largest and the

oldest Center trees in the whole country

some of those trees are over 3,000 years

old so definitely check out the centers

of God it’s a very interesting place and

I mean those trees they’re so big they

will definitely

Hermine cool place visit number four is

Grand Hotel kazoo this hotel is very big

with completely abandoned and semi

destroyed which of course makes it so

incredibly interesting and so apparently

this used to be one of the fanciest one

of the biggest one of the most luxurious

hotels in the whole country but then

during the Lebanese war a few dozen

years ago it was destroyed by you know

the people who aren’t fighting

unfortunately and ever since then it’s

been it’s been abandoned but if you go

there now it’s really beautiful you can

go inside any one of the rooms you can

even go up on the roof you know and I

mean it was incredible

you know seeing this super fancy hotel

that you serve all the jacuzzis and

saunas and impressions and everything

now just standing there like this is

great and also as I know the local

government have plans to renovate the

place to once again a five-star super

luxurious resort so definitely go check

out the Grand Hotel Kossuth before

that’s done coolest place to visit in

eleven the number three is the addition

down this valley super super super super

famous in Lebanon and apparently is also

known as the holy Valley because for

many centuries

that was the hiding place for a lot of

Christian people that for example were

persecuted by the Romans and so when

you’re hiking in the valley right now

they also have a lot of really old

churches and monasteries there as well

so supposed to just being an incredibly

beautiful hike this place also takes you

from one monastery to the next to the

next of the next and next until I get

too tired to walk anymore it’s really

beautiful really interesting the B user

creates the monitors great the people

agreed everything’s amazing coolest

place to visit in Lebanon number two is

the Bottari gorge wonderful this place

was so good I could hardly believe it’s

real and natural apparently seemed

waterfall that drops 255 meters which is

what 850 feet that’s that’s insane and

the water drops into this big pothole

that’s actually a Jurassic cave

apparently super super old you know and

so when you go there you get to see this

massive pothole massive cave huge

waterfall and also the places a pit

unsafe if I’m being completely honest

with you because literally anyone can go

to the very edge be very careful if you

ever go there but definitely go check it

out and finally by far my favorite place

in all of Lebanon and actually it’s a

very touristy place but nonetheless

really cool and that is the caves of

Jada Kurupt

these caves were not only the coolest

place that I saw in Lebanon but but also

one of them best caves I’ve ever seen in

my entire life so apparently there’s

these two massive cave systems that are

interconnected and they are over nine

kilometres long I mean imagine that size

for a second it’s crazy and so

unfortunately they’re very strict about

not taking any videos or photos and I

have to be honest I you managed to snuck

in my crew so it did take a few videos

but they’re all crappy so gonna show

them why not but so when you go into the

first cave you’re gonna be walking

around the place and hardly being able

to believe that it’s all really you know

cuz so big so crazy it’s it’s insane and

then you’re gonna exit the cave then

you’re gonna go downstairs to the second

cave and there you’re gonna hop into a

boat and then you’re gonna go through

this crystal-clear water that’s super

super beautiful once again being you

all the caves around gin stuff that’s

pretty machine these are the top 11

coolest place I visit in Lebanon before

I finish the video also want to say that

09:45

I recently launched my patreon page and

09:47

and so I only have a few patrons right

09:49

now but it’s super cool word we get to

09:51

interact and send messages to each other

09:53

and stuff so if you support what I do if

09:55

you support my travels and especially if

09:56

you support the do good campaigns that

09:58

I’m organizing like cleaning campaigns

10:00

or or you know donation campaigns and

10:02

stuff please check out my patreon page

10:03

in the description box down below and

10:05

maybe become a patron I don’t know and

10:07

that’s pretty much it stay curious

10:09

wherever you are in the world you legend

10:11

and I definitely will see you next

