Troubled Love

Love is my freedom
Love feels like home.
It’s my safe haven,
somewhere I feel protected
and where I don’t live alone.
…
Love’s what makes me rich
portraying all forms of devotion —
paid in the currency of affection and emotions.
…
Love is my primary voice,
my reason of constant rejoice.
It is my stance on unity — giving me immense form of clarity.
Love is the language I speak —
making my conveyance unique.
I cannot let you take it all away
leaving me behind and walking away.
…
Your departure will take all my love within,
my freedom in disguise — wealth and voice
and the only language I know how to speak.
…
My freedom is mine to keep
Something precious I have lovingly reaped.
Please don’t make me a rebel for love —
because, my dear — if my heart breaks,
you will regret the new me.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: niu niu on Unsplash