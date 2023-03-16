Troubled Love

Love is my freedom

Love feels like home.

It’s my safe haven,

somewhere I feel protected

and where I don’t live alone.

…

Love’s what makes me rich

portraying all forms of devotion —

paid in the currency of affection and emotions.

…

Love is my primary voice,

my reason of constant rejoice.

It is my stance on unity — giving me immense form of clarity.

Love is the language I speak —

making my conveyance unique.

I cannot let you take it all away

leaving me behind and walking away.

…

Your departure will take all my love within,

my freedom in disguise — wealth and voice

and the only language I know how to speak.

…

My freedom is mine to keep

Something precious I have lovingly reaped.

Please don’t make me a rebel for love —

because, my dear — if my heart breaks,

you will regret the new me.

—

***