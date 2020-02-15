A Good Education Is Critical to Success in Business

—

Having a qualified team of employees is critical to the success of any business. This is not only about managerial or non-managerial positions, since the highest hierarchical levels to the lowest should be formed by competent people, which is an essential role in the planning of HR managers.

The problem is that even professional employees do not always prepare for all the challenges of your company.

But why is it necessary to train and develop?

It is important that companies track the progress of each employee in their current role and what is expected of them in the future. In this context, the role of a company’s human resources is not only about hiring, evaluating, giving feedback, and firing, depending on the circumstances. In this context, it is important to provide tools and conditions for the continuous growth and improvement of each of these new employees (and old ones), and this is only possible thanks to strong training and development programs.

What is education and development of people?

Education is any procedure with the help of which you want to promote and improve the technical knowledge of company employees. This is part of the learning process, which helps the professional achieve the required effectiveness in their work, encouraging the development of appropriate skills for overall growth. Students often have to manage both verbal and college essay writing tasks as well. Some of the goals of education are to improve and increase productivity, qualifications, safety at work, introduce the organizational culture of the company, and reduce retraining.

Training within the company is also important; there is another concept that has little application: employee development. In this case, actions that increase the productivity of an employee within the company are not considered, but rather the development of an employee as a person is considered.

When it comes to educating and developing people, each depends on the other, doesn’t it? This more holistic concept is becoming more and more relevant in the daily life of human resources managers.

The main forms of education and development

There are several forms of education and development of people that exist and which can be applied in the daily life of your company. Check out some here:

Purposeful teamwork – When you have a multidisciplinary team and have different characteristics, it increases the chance to develop the abilities of your employees.

– When you have a multidisciplinary team and have different characteristics, it increases the chance to develop the abilities of your employees. Challenges and bold goals – Getting your employee out of their comfort zone can be a great way to show that the limits that he or she considered insurmountable are flexible and can be broken with some effort.

– Getting your employee out of their comfort zone can be a great way to show that the limits that he or she considered insurmountable are flexible and can be broken with some effort. Performance appraisal and periodic feedback – By evaluating your employee, you can tell exactly what behaviors and skills he or she is doing well and what needs to be improved. This activity should be constantly monitored (weekly, monthly, etc.).

– By evaluating your employee, you can tell exactly what behaviors and skills he or she is doing well and what needs to be improved. This activity should be constantly monitored (weekly, monthly, etc.). Educating and developing people – Perhaps this is one of the main points that is studied in this article, as education is one of the most objective forms for improving one’s skills.

Types of education

Now after we have seen the various areas of collaboration development within the company, let’s look at the main types of education.

1. Personal training

This training is implemented with the presence of an instructor and a group receiving the training. Personal training can be carried out in classrooms, vocational schools, or in adapted places at the workplace (training in the company). The main advantages of this type of training are: feedback, the possibility of deepening in the subject of training, and creating a network of relationships between staff and instructor.

2. Distance learning

Distance, geographical location, age, and physical conditions are not obstacles during this type of training. This gives the employee the opportunity to train without additional costs. The only problem is that usually, it depends on a good Internet connection so that there is no loss of any information.

3. On-the-job training

This training is carried out in a working environment and aims to develop certain skills. Due to the proximity of an employee to everyday activities, he or she becomes more motivated to learn. This on-the-job training is common in retail. I believe that the big advantage here is to put the employee ahead with the problems he or she will face. The employee has no simulation or theoretical explanations, all this in practice is real and, therefore, generates a higher level of urgency, attention, and training for the employee who is experiencing this process.

How to do education and development monitoring

Step 1: Identification of training needs. This survey can be done first with a small online questionnaire that addresses the main problems and difficulties of each employee. If you have a small team, you can also do this survey in a personal meeting.

This survey can be done first with a small online questionnaire that addresses the main problems and difficulties of each employee. If you have a small team, you can also do this survey in a personal meeting. Step 2: Training records. After the survey, you can put down all the results in a spreadsheet or other convenient method. If you like, you can even create formulas and functions to search for common values of the listed training.

After the survey, you can put down all the results in a spreadsheet or other convenient method. If you like, you can even create formulas and functions to search for common values of the listed training. Step 3: Registration of participants. It is important to register anyone who will participate in training in order to have a basic organization where you will see what employee is best suited for which training.

It is important to register anyone who will participate in training in order to have a basic organization where you will see what employee is best suited for which training. Step 4: Choosing priorities and topics. Perhaps, you have the money and time to do your best. If this is your case, go deep. Since this is not always the reality of most companies, at this stage you need to determine what are the priority topics. To do this, look at what type of training is most in-demand and analyze what mistakes employees constantly make.

Perhaps, you have the money and time to do your best. If this is your case, go deep. Since this is not always the reality of most companies, at this stage you need to determine what are the priority topics. To do this, look at what type of training is most in-demand and analyze what mistakes employees constantly make. Step 5: Development and approval of training. Having determined the list of the most priority training, it’s time to determine how much will be spent on it. There are several ways to choose the type of training (mentioned earlier in this article). More important is to understand if you have someone who can train colleagues, or maybe you need to hire someone from outside.

Having determined the list of the most priority training, it’s time to determine how much will be spent on it. There are several ways to choose the type of training (mentioned earlier in this article). More important is to understand if you have someone who can train colleagues, or maybe you need to hire someone from outside. Step 6: Application of training. This is the easiest time, so just organize a date, time, and place. Remember to do a satisfaction survey to see if this step has passed successfully.

This is the easiest time, so just organize a date, time, and place. Remember to do a satisfaction survey to see if this step has passed successfully. Step 7: Training and its control. Obviously, each step has its own value and needs to be followed, but consider monitoring and control as one of the most important steps. Here you can see an overview of how many training sessions were offered, how many employees participated, the total cost of training, the cost per hour, the cost of one participant, and other important data.

Obviously, each step has its own value and needs to be followed, but consider monitoring and control as one of the most important steps. Here you can see an overview of how many training sessions were offered, how many employees participated, the total cost of training, the cost per hour, the cost of one participant, and other important data. Step 8: Chart analysis. Finally, in addition to general analysis, charts can help you understand visually where key gaps are.

Now, you understand why good education is critical to success in business and how to handle the education and development of employees step by step. With this guide, employee education will be implemented easier and more effectively.

