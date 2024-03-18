Air Conditioning Repair and Maintenance from Rocky Mountain

—

Even the most high-quality and modern climate control equipment periodically fails. This is due to wear and tear, voltage fluctuations, or misuse. Today, air conditioner repair is one of the most popular services. If you want to avoid sudden breakdowns and further serious repairs of HVAC equipment, contact Rocky Mountain. Our technicians perform high-quality domestic and commercial air conditioner repairs and will also ensure the regular operation of the device.

Signs of air conditioner malfunction

The most common air conditioner breakdowns that customers most often turn to Rocky Mountain for are:

The air conditioner has stopped cooling the air.

Refrigerant (freon) leak.

Excessive cooling or heating of the room.

Water is dripping from the indoor unit.

Condensation on the outdoor or outdoor unit.

Spontaneous shutdown of the device during operation.

The air conditioner stopped turning on.

An operating air conditioner emits unpleasant odors.

The drainage system filters are dirty.

If you observe any of these signs, contact Rocky Mountain immediately. We provide services to enterprises, extensive production facilities, warehouses, shopping and entertainment complexes, restaurants, cafes, and private house and apartment owners. We diagnose, replace, repair, install, and otherwise service heating and cooling systems.

Rocky Mountain technicians perform the following operations:

Checking the technical condition of climate control equipment and comprehensive diagnostics.

Refilling with freon.

Restoration or replacement of electronic boards, pressure and temperature sensors, fans, and compressors.

Cleaning the part from dust.

Replacement of failed components.

Installing new equipment and checking its functionality.

We offer 50% off the first inspection of any system. We guarantee a money back if you are not satisfied with the result.

Preventive inspection of air conditioners from Rocky Mountain masters

We advise you to perform preventive air conditioner maintenance to avoid expensive repairs periodically.

Rocky Mountain Masters conduct:

Standard maintenance. Our specialists diagnose the entire system, replace worn components, and check the freon level.

Seasonal service. This type of maintenance is carried out twice a year.

Extended service. We carry out this service if the split system works continuously all year round.

Contact our Rocky Mountain team if you live in the Salt Lake City, Utah area. We provide professional services for the prevention and repair of air conditioners, which will help extend the life of the device. Our specialists have the experience and knowledge to work with air conditioners of all types and brands.

Why do clients trust us?

Rocky Mountain has a large base of loyal customers who value the quality and features of their work. Our advantages:

We have worked with climate control equipment (air conditioners, air heating, ventilation, cooling, artificial snow melting, air and water heating, boilers) of any brand and category for more than 16 years.

Rocky Mountain technicians clean HVAC equipment quickly, using professional equipment and cleaning products.

After repairs, we always check the functionality of the system.

We carry out installation taking into account the characteristics of the premises and the customer’s wishes.

Rocky Mountain artisans use only high-quality and original components.

Go to https://www.rmhvacutah.com/ to request professional air conditioner repair from Rocky Mountain’s experts. Our technical specialist will come to you one day after you order it, assess the condition of the equipment, and promptly fix the breakdown. Call now, and we will restore your home comforts.

