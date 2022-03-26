Andrew Perrie: The Astute Real Estate Professional and Agent Bringing Social Media Mastery to the Industry.

—

It’s great to know about all those individuals who always believe in putting in their all to first attain excellence and then secure success. Building this kind of attitude and a strong mental fortitude has brought many professionals and experts across industries of the world to the forefront and helped them attain massive momentum and success. Doing that and going much beyond is an astute realtor, real estate expert, and agent named Andrew Perrie, who has been taking over the Canadian real estate space while also growing as a one-of-a-kind marketing maven who is voted as the #1 Realtor by Reader’s Choice.

“We have grown this fast by offering our clients full-service concierge service,” says Perrie, Andrew and Team offers his clients, lawn services, staging advice, snow removal, basically anything that will help keep their clients home looking amazing during the duration of the listing term. “We list our homes in 50,000 magazines a month as well as over 100+ websites World Wide, on the Toronto Real Estate board and more,” Says Perrie. Perrie believes that if your realtor isn’t investing real marketing dollars of their own into your listing, it’s time for a new realtor. Andrew and his team spend a minimum of $2,500-$3,000/listing before your listing is even listed on the MLS.

Andrew understands the top 1% buying partners and targets that. “we have a very larger network in the real estate world, from buyers to other top agents globally”

With global partnerships including by not limited to Globe and Mail, The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Mansions Global, The Robb Report, The DuPont Registry and More!

The real estate expert from Niagara-On-The-Lake, after finishing his studies from Fanshawe College, London, Ontario, knew where he wanted to be, and thus, he spared no effort in not only entering the real estate field but also acing the game in the industry, which today has turned him into a highly recognized and trusted professional, who also runs The Fine Estates Team (@thefineestatesteam), that comes under Revel Realty, for which he works. Revel Realty is one of the highly revered and fastest-growing property firms in Ontario and a one-stop solution for real estate brokerage, which has grown for multiple reasons, including its incredible approach to accommodate all the details of a real estate transaction.

Andrew Perrie and his Team, who are certified luxury home marketing specialists, who in 2021, sold more than 94 units, created a massive sales volume of $65 million and runs a sales team consisting of seven members and two admins. He has been making strides in the world of real estate through content marketing strategies thanks to his marketing genius and also exceeding growth expectations by opening in multiple markets utilizing local talent and experience. All this has allowed him to garner a mammoth number of followers on Instagram of over 33K. Andrew Perrie, who is also an influencer and investor, serves as the director of Recruitment with Revel Realty INC.

This passionate Realtor has shown his A-game in all that he has chosen to lay his hands on and wants to continue creating greater momentum in his endeavors in the coming years. Till then, do follow him on Instagram @aperrie .

