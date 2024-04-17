Get Daily Email
Boris Usherovich: From Entrepreneurship to Philanthropy

Boris Usherovich: From Entrepreneurship to Philanthropy

Boris Usherovich is a successful businessman and an active philanthropist. He was born April 15, 1972 into an ordinary family in the center of Moscow. The family valued simple principles such as hard work, responsibility, and mutual assistance.

Education

Boris Usherovich enrolled at the university of economics in Moscow. At the university, he actively participated in student life, immersing himself not only in his studies but also in student organizations and projects.

Career

Boris Usherovich’s career trajectory reflects a remarkable journey marked by entrepreneurial acumen and strategic foresight. Recognizing the scarcity of modern electronics in Russia, he ventured into importing cutting-edge technological solutions, swiftly establishing the company as a key player in the electronics sector through robust global partnerships.

Transitioning into the railway construction domain in the 2000s, Usherovich founded a specialized company dedicated to the construction and maintenance of railway lines. His commitment to innovation led to the expansion of services, ultimately culminating in the provision of integrated solutions for railway infrastructure.

As of 2014, Usherovich became a shareholder in the 1520 Group of Companies, a significant player in Russia’s industrial and construction sectors, particularly in railway infrastructure. Despite facing politically motivated challenges in 2018, Usherovich relocated to the European Union, where he continues to lever.

Public Life and Charity

He is the ideological inspiration behind the creation of the crowdfunding project Planeta.ru, where authors of creative, social, scientific, and business projects raise funds for their initiatives. Personally, he has repeatedly sponsored social initiatives on the platform.

Boris Usherovich actively engages in charitable endeavors. His support spans educational, social, and sports initiatives, including sponsorship of local football clubs in Moscow. Beyond financial backing, Usherovich actively participates in events and social programs geared towards youth football development and assisting talented athletes. His philanthropic efforts extend to creating modern training facilities, providing essential gear, and offering support to children and youth from underprivileged backgrounds.

Personal Life

A committed family man, Usherovich instills his family with the same values he cherishes. In his leisure, he enjoys family time, picnics, and travel, sharing his experiences with loved ones.

