Celebrity Endorsed Gay Aliens Society NFT Project is Changing the Market

—

Celebrity artist Tima Marso has painted oil paintings that have sold for thousands of dollars, famously modeled internationally, and taken then enhanced beautiful photographs. Marso’s next art project, however, is something completely different—digital art in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a collection called Gay Aliens Society NFT Project, and it is just as popular and exciting as anything else in Marso’s multidisciplinary art portfolio.

The benefits of owning one of Marso’s Gay Aliens are many. First, holders of the tokens are invited to join other token holders in the Gay Alien Metaverse, an “estate” consisting of six parcels of land on the Decentraland platform. They can interact in venues on the site, such as a sushi bar, an art gallery, and a nightclub. In addition, they are invited to real-world parties hosted by Marso, TokenSociety.io, and celebrity Dreamland party host Jake Reniscow, among others. Third, they have the chance to have their Aliens star in an adult-themed situation comedy currently in development called Gay Aliens in Metaverse.

The Gay Aliens Society launched to an enthusiastic crowd. The soft launch took place on Halloween of 2021 at a Halloween party in Wynwood, Miami. Over 1,000 people attended the party, which was hosted by Tima Marso and TokenSociety.io. That party was quickly followed by the official launch party during Art Basel in Miami, which was held at La Rouge Lounge in Miami and was attended by several celebrities. Framed images of the Gay Aliens adorned the walls, and the party atmosphere was abundant.

The third of the parties hosted by Marso and TokenSociety.io, this time joined by Jake Reniscow of Dreamland fame, took place over three days to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The goal was to host the largest LGBTQ+ New Year’s Eve party in America, and they reached that goal. Three days, five venues across Miami, and about 5,000 people came together to celebrate the new year for a festival dedicated to music, entertainment, fellowship, health, and wellness.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Celebrities have embraced the Gay Aliens NFT collection. The collection is extremely popular on Instagram , with some posts boasting hundreds of thousands of views. In addition, there are over 10,000 people eagerly awaiting the public sale of the Aliens, after the first 1,000 Aliens sold out in a presale.

The praise for Marso and the excitement of the fans anxious for a chance to purchase the Gay Aliens has increased the fervor for the NFT collection. The unique images, created and personalized by Marso, give purchasers a piece of unique and valuable digital art. The chance to have one’s avatar star in Gay Aliens in Metaverse is of great value to the community, and the potential profits are just the proverbial icing on the cake. Holders of the Alien stars will get licensing fees, royalties, and sponsorships if their Alien is featured on the show. Digital fame, real money, art by a famous artist, a meeting place to unite with other avatars, invitations to celebrity parties…What more could you ask from an NFT project?

—

This content is brought to you by Ayushi Mehta.

Photo provided by the Gay Aliens Society.