CEO Henry Ma Finds Work/Life Balance While Running an International Family Business

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people had stark realizations of how they wanted their work/life balance to change. These “epiphanies” have led many people to quit their jobs searching for something else that better aligns with what they value, what’s important, and what they want to do with their time. So many people have made significant leaps towards something else that economists have given it a name: “The Great Resignation.”

People have cited a lack of work/life balance for causing burnout. Earlier in his career, Ricoma CEO Henry Ma worked in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, a high-stress position requiring long hours and time away from family. After reconsidering his priorities, Ma decided to return to the family business and joined Ricoma first as COO in 2015 and since 2020, CEO.

“It’s been a rewarding experience, given that I’ve not only improved our finances but also had the chance to build a team, create new products, interact with customers, and essentially build a business from the ground up.” said Ma.

The standard, especially in the United States, seems to remain “living to work” instead of “working to live.” It has become customary to sacrifice family and personal time, health, and well-being to succeed in careers. One effect of the pandemic and “The Great Resignation” will be more people prioritizing self-care and personal time in their lives.

Having grown up around sewing and embroidery machines ever since Ricoma was started by his father in 1998, coming back to the family business was really an opportunity to scale the business further and take it to the next level for Ma. During that time, Ma orchestrated a manageable work/life balance and branched out to help others find their way through entrepreneurship.

Balance can be achieved. Personal time can be regained, and family time can once again be enjoyed without work looming overhead. Here, Henry Ma talks about five steps to prioritizing work/life balance and improving your overall well-being.

1. Define What Balance is for YOU

“From both a personal and professional standpoint, the most significant influence in my life has been my dad.” says Ma, “He has always been the guiding figure in my life, and I’m lucky to have a caring father who also pushes me to achieve things that I otherwise would be uncomfortable trying out or achieving. So he always leads by example, trying to set a good example for me and the business. I’ve carried this on while raising my son and balancing the priorities of being CEO.”

Balance means something different for everyone, and this is what makes entrepreneurship so wonderful. You blaze your own path when you are self-employed. You make the rules, and it’s entirely possible to get to a place where you can work as much or as little as you would like. It’s hard to find balance without defining what it means in your life.

2. Learn From Mistakes

Many of us can cite times in our careers, whether when working for ourselves or others when we bit off more than we could chew. When we agree to more work than is reasonable or when we spend too much time away from those we love, the need for better balance becomes apparent. These “mistakes” define balance for us.

“One of the biggest turning points in our business was establishing a marketing team and building content,” remembers Ma. “My dad had been running the company for a while, and he had his own way of doing things. Building content is not an action of quick return on investment, but it is worthwhile in the long run for establishing your business as one to watch and pay attention to.”

Working with family can also be difficult sometimes. You might have arguments or disagreements on how things should go. But luckily in Henry Ma’s case, the turning point in his business really came as a result of his father being very open-minded to his suggestions and recommendations and giving Ma the autonomy to go ahead and implement them.

“Even after I previously made a costly blunder with building a new company website!” says Ma.

You can fail many times. You just need to have that one home run, one success, to get things going. Henry Ma’s father has been very receptive in those areas, pushing him to push the boundaries, to be okay with failing and trying again.

3. Let Technology Improve Efficiency

Technological advances can distract us, with social media and a consistent news cycle tearing us away from being present in many moments. But, technology can also help us get some of our life back. Advances such as virtual assistants, management software, and video conferencing have allowed people to communicate and work more efficiently.

During the pandemic, millions of people learned how to do their jobs remotely, and many came to enjoy the freedom video conferencing gave them in their careers. At Ricoma, it not only helped internal staff collaborate on projects from anywhere but made it easier for customers to participate in virtual training to get their businesses up and running.

Technology has transformed the way we do our jobs. To gain back our work/life balance, we need to be open to technology, helping us be more efficient.

4. Delegate, Delegate, Delegate!

People who are natural entrepreneurs also tend to be very Type A in the way they approach work. They are often inclined to do everything themselves. However, to achieve any sort of work/life balance, one has to be able to delegate some less-important tasks to others. There are only so many hours in a day, and if you wish to spend more of your time with personal pursuits or family fun, you have to get comfortable with delegation.

Being comfortable delegating can also come down to hiring the right people. Ma’s leadership style focuses on letting employees’ strengths show, which is why they get hired in the first place, rather than micro-managing their progress. Ricoma provides the resources they need. Having the best people in place to help take some load off of your plate will lead to better results and work/life balance for you.

5. Learn to Say No

Saying no can be difficult, especially when you love what you do and want to provide stellar service. But, burning the candle at both ends, even when you are doing what you’re passionate about, is unsustainable. By consistently saying yes to work time and again, you are saying “no” to the other things in your life. Everyone, entrepreneurs and 9-to-5 workers alike, need to be clear about their objectives. When requests get overwhelming or fail to align with the goals for a project or your career as a whole, learning to say “no” can be life-changing. It’s one of the fastest ways to find a closer path to balance.

In work and life, things will likely never be truly equal. Life is messy, and sometimes work demands more of us. Sometimes your family needs you. Emergencies happen, and projects get assigned. But individual ideals for work/life balance can be achieved when thoughtfully considered, even in the most trying times.

Photo provided by the author.

This content brought to you by site supporter Scott Bartnick.