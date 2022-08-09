Chris Cheetham-West to Speak at the ABA Annual Conference

—

HOOVER, AL – July 31, 2022 – Chris N. Cheetham-West will be delivering a talk at the 75th ABA Annual Conference. The conference will be held on August 12th and 13th, 2022 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Alabama Broadcasters Association (ABA) is the official voice of the broadcasting industry in Alabama. They are dedicated to protecting and enhancing broadcasting and promoting the professional status of its members. The ABA has proudly served the broadcasting industry in Alabama for more than 65 years. The organization provides programs and services beneficial to broadcasters and members. Their mission is to enhance the quality and profitability of our members’ stations and to protect their interest in vital public policy issues. They also offer a wide range of educational opportunities, including a highly acclaimed Broadcast Leadership Training program, regular webinars on hot topics in broadcasting, and an annual convention featuring top-notch speakers and panelists from across the country.

West, an author, speaker, marketing executive, and the founder and president of LR Training Solutions, will be speaking on connecting with your audience on social media platforms.

In this rapidly changing digital age, it can be hard to keep up with the latest trends in social media. However, it is essential to have a presence on these platforms to reach new audiences and grow your business. In this session, West will share several ideas for how to connect with your audience and recruit new listeners and viewers from the social media platforms. You’ll learn about the different channels available and how to best utilize them to reach your target market. You’ll also get tips on timing your posts and staying up-to-date with the latest trends. This session will leave you feeling more confident and motivated about implementing your own online strategy.

Through LR Training Solutions, West helps teams save time and focus on what really matters by using the latest tools to collaborate online. He has worked with teams at global brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Canon, Government of Canada, and more. As a speaker, West always shares a wealth of actionable ideas that leaders can use right away to make a difference in their team’s success.

West’s career has taken him to 48 states, Germany, Canada, and France. Before launching LR Training Solutions, West was a marketing manager for Google and was awarded a scholarship from the National Speakers Association for his MBA.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

LR Training Solutions was awarded the Comcast Rise Grant in 2021. The company offers solutions and training on various topics, including managing remote teams, strategic marketing, Google Analytics, social media strategy, SEO, content marketing, and online advertising.

For more information, visit chrisnwest.com and follow West on Instagram and LinkedIn .

For media inquiries, contact [email protected] .

—

This content is brought to you by Umesh Agarwal.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Chris Cheetham.