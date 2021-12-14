Comprehensive MD’s, Dr. Greenwald, on the Importance of Personal and Professional Growth

—

Medical professionals take an oath to care for patients and commit their lives to do it successfully. However, it’s important to take care of one’s health and prioritize self-care because you cannot pour from an empty cup. This is something Dr. David Greenwald takes seriously as the Co-founder and Neurosurgeon of Comprehensive MD. While delivering patient-focused care to those with neurological conditions, he helps people to thrive and be free of long-standing pain. Valuing the quality of life, Greenwald understands this care must first apply to himself. He expresses this by prioritizing the personal events in life to grow professionally.

Greenwald’s day is filled with interventional pain procedures and surgical treatment operations of the brain, spine, peripheral nerves, shoulder, knee, and hip. Beyond these life-changing treatments, he recognizes the need to take a step back and make time for those closest to him. “It’s important to have a balance between your health, the demands of your work, and your family. It’s also very important to carve out real-time for those other endeavors, such as nights or weekends,” he shares. To do so, Greenwald uses a mentality based on effective time management to strike the perfect balance between work and personal life. “I think it’s learning how to work hard and play hard. You have to be efficient to get your work done. When you have free time, you also have to be aggressive about getting what you need done whether it’s working out or taking care of your family. I believe having intensity and efficiency on both sides of the equation is key.”

In March of 2020, Greenwald launched his practice alongside orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nestor Javech, who both lead a multi-specialty medical practice with two locations in South Florida. Services include interventional pain procedures and surgical treatment operations of the brain, spine, peripheral nerves, shoulder, knee, and hip. Using a patient-first mentality to deliver such care, Greenwald incorporates innovative technology in spine surgery to treat patients in ways that not only save them but improve their quality of life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Between his busy schedule and mission to deliver high-quality care, Greenwald finds that slowing down to move forward is the best way to be successful in his field. “I find that taking care of myself is critical to taking care of patients. I’m very fitness-minded. I play tennis three to four times a week, usually in the evenings. My job is also very physical, so I take the time to pamper myself when I need to. I get a two-hour massage at least once a week to keep me comfortable and ready to go,” he shares. While self-care goes beyond professional duties, it is equally as important in order to grow professionally. In Greenwald’s practice, a healthy mindset is vital and reassuring to individuals because it is essential to their own recovery in life.

Greenwald hopes to expand the reach of Comprehensive MD and make a difference in the lives of any patient in need. “Our practice is new and started 18 months ago. I’m trying hard to develop, particularly the Miami market and I feel like we’ve got some good growth there. I’m also working hard to become an integral part of that community so we can have a similar-sized practice in Miami that we do in Fort Lauderdale.” This provides an exciting opportunity to increase head-to-toe service in Florida and enhance progress in the lives of patients. Developing markets for the practice, Greenwald looks to incorporate more services with a new office and staff in the future. “Right now, we primarily have orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery with the intention of incorporating pain management in the future. We have two offices and may bring on a third. We are also constantly trying to improve our product by hiring the number of people we need to be able to deliver the level of care that we want.” Providing the greatest care is something that continues to be seen with Greenwald’s dedication to better one’s life and how well he executes this through his own.

—

This content is brought to you by Melissa Moraes.

Photo provided by the author.