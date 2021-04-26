Entrepreneur Shamus Goss Continues to Push Innovation

—

Shamus Goss is what you could call a serial Entrepreneur. He is the founder of multiple businesses and charitable organizations and has consistently shown how to build success from the ground up. The road was not always easy for him, but that is precisely why he is so inspirational to many who follow his work and his story. If he had been handed wealth, Shamus wouldn’t have a story to tell. He wouldn’t have knowledge to share. However, since he built his career from the ground up breaking through barriers, he is in a unique position to teach others to do the same.

Early Life and Obstacles

Shamus was born in the Bronx NY where he was raised by a single mother of four children. He was the youngest with two sisters and one brother. Watching his mother struggle to support the family and seeing the hard work that went into paying the bills and maintaining a home was a significant influence on his life. Growing up in the Bronx, he saw poverty around him. He saw challenges and struggles and what people did to overcome them. After the 7th grade, Goss moved to a new city and started a new chapter which would be the beginning of his business career. He relocated to Spring Valley, NY. where he lived with his older sister while he finished high school. At the age of 17, he got his first taste of entrepreneurship.

Launching a Business Before Completing High-School

Shamus developed a strong interest in business at a young age and quickly demonstrated his skill. His early ventures were rooted in his love of music which led him to blend his passions with his dedication to building success within the music industry. As a music producer and artist, Shamus proved his drive and the distance his ambition could take him. As an artist, he released multiple records with his first single charting on the Billboard Top Ten. As a visionary entrepreneur, he started his own independent record label before even completing high school.

Expanding Business Success in a Changing Economy

After moving to Atlanta, Shamus took on a new industry. Moving into the athletic apparel industry, Shamus was able to build one of the biggest team apparel companies in the state generating seven-figure earnings. Not only was this business a success in Atlanta, but his dedication and hard work brought the company’s products to international audiences through the online marketplace.

Shamus is also the founder of Magneto Home solutions. This company assists homeowners to get the best value when buying or selling a home and has become a foundation of his financial success. The company focuses on Fix & Flips and new construction after succeeding in varied industries, Shamus realized that he could do more with the knowledge he has accumulated and founded Major Change Media. This company operates as an innovative marketing agency helping businesses & Individuals build a strong online presence and brand.

His Passion for Helping Others Shines Through

While he is happy to build his own success, Shamus is passionate about giving back to his community. This is why he founded H.E.L.P, a non-profit organization that helps to feed and clothe the homeless throughout the city of Atlanta. This charitable work is based on the idea of the power of community and the ability to create change when we give back.

What is Shamus Working on Now?

Shamus Goss continues to help others to find their road to success. In addition to his other businesses, he founded Ecom Titan Pro’s, an eCommerce consulting firm that works with individuals to create passive income streams. Ecom Titan Pro’s builds and manages E-commerce stores with over 7 years experience in the e-commerce space. In addition to helping other professionals through his business projects, Shamus shares the lessons he has learned along the way. Later this year, he will be releasing his memoir “ Better with Time” as well as a documentary to share a little more about how he got where he is today.

To follow Shamus Goss and learn more about entrepreneurship and building wealth, check him out on his website or Instagram.

