—

There are several key steps to quickly find a career in the software development world. In 2022, the software development space is one of the fastest-growing job markets. In fact, employment for software developers, quality assurance (QA) architects, and system testers is expected to grow by over twenty-percent in the next ten years. This represents an employment change of approximately 400,000 workers. With so much growth and demand, it’s no wonder why so many tech enthusiasts are pursuing careers in this lucrative sector. As a technology aficionado yourself, you should consider what’s required to effectively land a job in the industry. This way, you can capitalize on countless career options, maximize employment prospects, and increase your earning potential. Plus, you’ll be able to work collaboratively and be a successful business person . To get started now, read on to learn about finding a career in the software development world.

Master A Programming Language

To be a successful developer, you’ll need to know one – or even a few – programming languages. A solid foundation in coding is absolutely vital for every software engineering career. After all, written code makes up the backbone of today’s top software products, mobile apps, or video games. Currently, some of the most popular languages are Python, Rust, Golang, and Java. You may also want to learn Scala, which is a high-level coding language that combines object-oriented and functional programming practices. Or, you can learn Swift and Kotlin. These are especially great options for developers who are interested in the mobile application world. Certainly, master a programming language to find a career in the custom software development world.

Work With Software Development Tools

Next, get familiar with some powerful software development tools, resources, and supporting technologies. Most employers prioritize candidates who are familiar with a wide range of different programming solutions. To stand out from other applicants, you should learn how to use advanced utilities for image hosting, distribution, and management. For example, work with Docker hub to leverage a large library of trusted, publisher-verified images. Additionally, this platform offers built-in security protocols, along with CI/CD integrations. Learning how to work with Docker technologies, you can build up your professional resume and market your skillset. Then, you’ll be able to easily find high-paying jobs in the software development world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Strengthen Your Soft Skillset

Every software development employee needs a wide range of valuable soft skills. To be considered for jobs, you need to work well with others, demonstrate extreme attention to detail, and possess an ability to troubleshoot complex problems. Prominently, you’ll need strong communication, teamwork, and collaborative working skills. Also, you should have patience and time management capabilities. With a refined soft skillset, you’ll experience better hiring prospects and a greater ability to adapt. Surely, strengthen your soft skillset to land exceptional careers in the software development space.

Become A Junior Software Developer

Once you have a basic foundation in all the necessary hard and soft skills, you are ready to become a junior software developer. This is essentially becoming an entry-level, or rookie developer. In these positions, you’ll work on basic code applications and simplistic web applications. You may also work with quality assurance teams to identify bugs, defects, or errors. After some time working in these positions, you’ll have opportunities to take on new responsibilities. Eventually, you can even advance into senior engineering positions. Indeed, become a junior developer on your software programmer career path.

Continue To Grow

As you continue to grow as a junior developer, you will continuously advance in your software engineer career path. After a few years, you should be able to become a senior developer. In these positions, you will be charged with training junior developers, overseeing the entire SDLC, and managing your own team. After some time in these positions, you can be promoted to a tech lead or team manager. These roles are more involved in business elements like project budgeting, team creation, and stakeholder collaboration. From here, you may even be able to pursue technical architects or chief technology officer (CTO) jobs.

There are several major steps to effectively find and land a career in the software development world. First and foremost, you want to master a programming language. Next, learn how to work with some powerful development tools, programming resources, and supporting technologies. You’ll also want to refine your soft skillset. Specifically, skills like patience, teamwork, troubleshooting, and attention-to-detail are vital for modern careers. Once you have this foundational skillset, you can start to pursue junior developer jobs – where you can continue to grow professionally. Follow the points highlighted above to learn about finding a career in the software development world.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah

iStockPhoto