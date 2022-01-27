Five Security Services Modern Security Firms Can Provide

—

Security is important for many reasons. First and foremost, it keeps people and property safe. Reducing insurance rates, lowering liability, and saving money are side benefits that make it even more essential. From cybersecurity to physical security, avoiding hazards and preventing issues is paramount to continued operations and success for any business. Why should yours be any different? In this article, we’ll discuss five services a modern, tech-based security guard company can provide and why they might be the right fit for you. Check it out below.

Guarding

Guarding, as the name implies, is the primary function of many security companies. It’s also the cornerstone of the majority of their business operations. Security guards are an exceptional crime deterrent for organizations. The mere presence of a guard or patrol can actually deter crime or criminal activity . One might hire a security guard to protect a home, small business, or as a personal guard. But for most people, a guard who patrols the area of a business is what they need. With a reputable company, all potential security guards go through a strict vetting process. This will include checking out their references, doing a background check, looking into their online presence for any possible red flags, and verifying their training/documentation. Then, they are continually re-checked throughout their service term. This reinforces the integrity and reliability of vendors and their associated security officers. Licensing and certifcation—only required in 43 states—will also be used to assess candidates. The idea is to reduce, mitigate, or eliminate risk altogether to ensure a reliable security guard is available to you.

Monitoring

Monitoring your premises is crucial, and has been for a long time. A robust monitoring system can help prevent crime in both the physical world and for cybersecurity. A monitoring system might be comprised of a CCTV system, exterior cameras, alarm system, and/or a third-party agency that actively monitors the site. CCTV can protect cash flow, promote a safe working environment, provide insight into any intrusions, and generally protects your company assets. Having a video monitoring, response, and protection team that will notify you in real-time of any potential issues can give you peace of mind—not to mention save you money down the line. Customized monitoring systems can be scalable and offer 24-hour protection, so setting up a monitoring system in conjunction with in-person patrols can ultimately lead to an overarching safety net for your business, staff, and customers. Digital intrusions are becoming more prominent these days as well, so it’s prudent to institute a cybersecurity routine on top of your physical monitoring or patrols.

Security Devices

Another benefit of using a security company is the devices they can offer to bolster your protection. There are myriad security devices outside of the standard CCTV system. Among these are security trailers, robotic assistance devices, and even devices that can help assess health concerns (such as COVID) before people enter the building. Leveraging advanced security technologies in contemporary settings is just another hat an exceptional security company wears to help you.

Patrols

As part of the patrol process, you might have a uniformed guard or an off-duty police officer walk or drive around your facility for the express purpose of keeping things safe and secure. Patrols are likely the primary reason you’ve decided to hire security in the first place. An officer on patrol is going to regularly walk or drive around the facility. As they do so, they’ll be on the lookout for any potential issues or suspicious people. Then they’re trained to promptly and professionally handle issues. Security patrols can be armed or unarmed depending on the contract. Patrols are an integral part of any quality security solution, and any company worth their salt will offer extensive security guard services to suit any business or personal need.

Technology Hub

Leveraging technology to serve clients can mean the difference between an adequate security company and an exceptional one. Different clients require unique security services. When technology and vendor management is integrated into the overarching security solution, it means you can gain access to a wide array of reliable security officers and solutions to suit your needs. A reputable company will also insist on well-trained, certified, and licensed officers from any vendors they choose to work with. Moreover, a tech-based company that offers managed services will also provide access to a client portal. From that portal, you can see a transparent view of what’s happening, who your officers are, report issues, request additional services, and gain access to 24/7 help. By using technology to place the power in your hands, an exceptional security service can keep you safe any time and through any situation.

—

This content is brought to you by Richard Clayton.

Shutterstock