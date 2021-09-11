Jessica Knura Talks About How Instagram is Her Style Inspiration!

—

German-born model, Jessica Knura, has a resume most models could only dream of. From being featured in editorials for top publications including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Maxim, and l’Officiel to walking the runway for designers including GUESS.

Jessica Knura uses social media to get fashion inspiration. The 24-year-old model follows many designers on Instagram to keep up-to-date with fashion on their pages and to get a little inspiration.

Instagram influences Jessica’s style more than magazines these days. She says, “My social media is filled with travel destinations, architecture, buildings, books, and art and sculpture, and then peppered with some great designers and artists that I enjoy following. For me, this definitely has changed the way we consume and interpret fashion because we used to see it all in a magazine that we got once a month. ”

She added, “As a young girl, I ran to the Kiosk to grab the newest Vogue issue or tried to read them on a plane. And now we have it in hand all day. That, of course, changes the way how to consume because it is so immediate”. Jessica is careful not to let off steam on social media as she doesn’t want to contribute to fast fashion by constantly buying new clothes or shoes. “I try to be extra careful because I think that it can sometimes lead you down the wrong path of overconsumption, and it can lead you into following trends rather than being true to yourself.”

You can connect with her on Instagram- @jessicaknura.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Shutterstock