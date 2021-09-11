Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / Jessica Knura Talks About How Instagram is Her Style Inspiration!

Jessica Knura Talks About How Instagram is Her Style Inspiration!

by Leave a Comment

German-born model, Jessica Knura, has a resume most models could only dream of. From being featured in editorials for top publications including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Maxim, and l’Officiel to walking the runway for designers including GUESS.

Jessica Knura uses social media to get fashion inspiration. The 24-year-old model follows many designers on Instagram to keep up-to-date with fashion on their pages and to get a little inspiration.

Instagram influences Jessica’s style more than magazines these days. She says, “My social media is filled with travel destinations, architecture, buildings, books, and art and sculpture, and then peppered with some great designers and artists that I enjoy following. For me, this definitely has changed the way we consume and interpret fashion because we used to see it all in a magazine that we got once a month. ”

She added, “As a young girl, I ran to the Kiosk to grab the newest Vogue issue or tried to read them on a plane. And now we have it in hand all day. That, of course, changes the way how to consume because it is so immediate”. Jessica is careful not to let off steam on social media as she doesn’t want to contribute to fast fashion by constantly buying new clothes or shoes. “I try to be extra careful because I think that it can sometimes lead you down the wrong path of overconsumption, and it can lead you into following trends rather than being true to yourself.”

You can connect with her on Instagram- @jessicaknura.

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Shutterstock

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Shahbaz Ahmed

My name is Shahbaz Ahmed.I am blogger and published many articles on different websites.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x