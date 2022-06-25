Ken Joslin Builds the Next Generation of Business Leaders!

—

As opposed to many other professions, entrepreneurship doesn’t really require a degree. Can you sum up the company in one sentence? As an entrepreneur, you can feel as exposed as if you were walking a tightrope when there is no safety net in place. Your unique abilities are demonstrated here, where few people travel. There is sometimes only one person left to lean on when things go wrong in the business. It can feel like an enormous responsibility to the organization and to the employees who support the owner.

Numerous entrepreneurs have reported success after utilizing the expertise of experts who have already attained higher income levels.

Besides providing assistance, a plan of action derived from following in the footsteps of thought leaders within an industry is a long-term investment that can pay dividends for years to come.

As a former pastor and a coach, along with being a successful real estate agent, Ken Joslin has an extensive range of experience.

As far as Joslin is concerned, he appears to be interested in a lot more than just having entrepreneurs work as employees for their own company. Ken students are taught to think big and to consider strategies that will increase the value of their business, both financially and in the eyes of their clients. With his business coaching, he is able to train business leaders the ability to build authentic relationships with customers and show them how to get started by leading by instance.

Since he is passionate about what he does, he is able to utilize his knowledge and experience to help others, thus disrupting the coaching industry.

With a track record of success, he leaves a trail for students who are interested in following. Over $250M worth of transactions have been closed by him, demonstrating his leadership abilities in the industry he has been a part of.

Students learn from Ken how to identify the blind spots that hinder businesses’ growth. Many entrepreneurs, for fear or anxiety of failure, stop paying attention to many aspects of their business. It is common for self-imposed limitations when emotions are involved. Founder of Grow Stack Drive , Ken has helped his students identify emotional issues quickly and provide them with emotional freedom that allows them to succeed in life and business. In addition to that, GSD’s main goal is to educate and produce highly effective and confident leaders. To achieve exponential growth, every founder must have the confidence and wisdom to know what drives success at all times.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To make ends meet, many business owners work long hours in the hustle and bustle of running their businesses. One cannot exercise creativity or come up with new revenue-generating ideas when working long hours.

As demonstrated by Joslin’s team, he has repeatedly helped countless companies develop long-term relationships with their clients, which has led to a 10x increase in the value of those companies.

Additionally, Joslin and the GSD Team have spearheaded to bridging knowledge gaps that exist between teams and reconnecting members of an organization under a common plan of attack.

GSD has received top accolades from top guns in the industry such as Brad Lea and Grant Cardone . Ken has also been featured on dozens of top authority outlets, showcasing his authority to the world.

So get ready, buckle up, and be on the lookout for Ken Joslin whose ability to create leaders will continue to benefit businesses of all sizes and the economy as a whole.

For More information:

Website

Instagram

—

This content is brought to you by Ayushi Mehta

Photos provided by the author with written permission from owner Ryan JM Pepper