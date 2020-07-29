Mehmet Majed Veysel – a Prominent Architect and Photographer

—

Mehmet Majed Veysel born January 15, 1995, known professionally as Majed Veysel, is a prominent architect and photographer.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, he attended the American school in Aleppo in 2012, after which he moved to Bahcesehir Universitesi in Istanbul to complete a degree in architecture. He is globally celebrated for his astonishing black and white architectural photographs taken across the word.

Over the years, Veysel’s works gained wide popularity and were featured in multiple leading publications like Thrive Global, Hustlers Digest, and a host of others around the world. With some of his works also featuring in the Adobe 2017.

According to the remarkable architect, he plans to keep on disrupting the photography space and leave a lasting legacy.

Majed Veysel has a broad follower base on his social media platforms with over a hundred thousand followers on Instagram.

Majed Veysel won the First Consul Made-in-Italy Brand Ambassador Prize for his architecture project of the Versace Headquarters in Rome, Italy, BAU International Academy of Rome, May 2016. He received his prize from Anna Fendi, Hicham Benmbarek, Pino Tedesco, Tina Vannini, Luca Curci, Hicran Topcu, and Francesca De Palo, the director at Bahcesehir University of Rome Campus.

Online Platforms

Veysel uses his social media platforms to connect and interact with his followers. He enjoys sharing his works on Instagram and Facebook. If you are eager to connect with Majed Veysel, below are links to all his online and social media platforms.

Veysel’s undaunted expertise in his field has pushed him to limelight in a very short time. He has amassed thousands of followers on his Social Media and received numerous recognition from other notable photographers all over the world.

He has put in so much passion and talent to his field and mentored young aspiring photographers and architects. Veysel has so far cemented his name as one of the world’s detailed and expressive photographer with his captivating works.

Education

In 2012, Mahjed Veysel completed his high school from the American School in Aleppo, Syria. After that, from 2013-2017, he went on to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in architecture from Bahçeşehir Üniversitesi in Istanbul, Turkey.

In 2017 Mahjed Veysel got registered as an architect in the Chamber of Architects of Turkey and has a Master of Architecture for Sustainable Design from Politecnico Di Torino in Italy currently in view (2018-2020).

Certifications and Awards

The remarkable photographer and architect in 2015 attained the Lumion Certification Visualization Software built for architecture by FGA Mimarlık.

In 2016, Mahjed Veysel was awarded the First Consul Made-in-Italy Brand Ambassador Certification from the International Academy of Rome.

Experience

With a lifetime of experience, Mahjed Veysel, in his early years in 2016, served as an Office Intern Architect for S.B.ARCH. BARGONE ASSOCIATI in Rome, Italy, and then for Acımert Mimarlık, AAC in Istanbul, Turkey.

In 2017 Veysel worked as a Site Construction Architect for Eroglu Holding, where he worked on the Skyland Istanbul, the highest skyscraper in Turkey.

In 2020, Veysel settled with the Sustainable Buildings and Urban Infrastructure Workshop Collaboration at the University of Maryland, USA.

Competitions

Over the years, Majed Veysel has participated in and completed numerous competitions globally. He participated in the International Competition for the National Museum Complex In South Korea Precipitation with the S.B.ARCH. BARGONE ASSOCIATI.

He also participated and completed the Caycuma Bilim Merkezi Precipitation with the Acımert Mimarlık (ACC) in Istanbul, Turkey.

Majed Veysel participated and completed the Sustainable Youth Center Precipitation held by Ronesans Holding in Istanbul, Turkey, in a team of three.

Publications

If you’re looking to explore Veysel’s works outside his social media, you can check out some of his past and recent publications. He has published, and his works have also appeared in several notable publications, like the Optical Illusion, A Play On Light And Shadow Photography, and Adobe, 2017.

Always See the Other Side by Arton Photography Istanbul, 2017.

Rome Into Your Bloodstream by International Academy of Rome, 2016.

Best Student of the Spring Session by the International Academy of Rome, Award of Excellence for Studio Project Versace Headquarters, 2016.

Architectural Design Projects Selected for Publications in Bahçeşehir Üniversitesi, Faculty of Architecture’s Catalogs and Books, 2015.

