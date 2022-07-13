Michael Maisey’s Life Story and Journey Inspire People To Be Kind to One Another

—

It’s inspiring to hear and learn about how people have overcome obstacles and crossed boundaries in their desire to better themselves and their lives; it takes courage to want to change. We couldn’t help but notice how one such young entrepreneur and philanthropist named Michael Maisey faced the storms, overcame them, and reached his way to the top, becoming an eminent personality in the UK.

He is a survivor, entrepreneur, compassionate soul, and author who has come a long way in his life, and yet still feels he has a long way to go – and a lot more to learn and understand about the world. Michael Maisey suffered an extremely challenging past and childhood, facing trouble due to substance-addicted parents, distress and trauma from the physical and sexual abuse he experienced as a child, and facing suicidal feelings as a teenager, through to when he served in prison; he felt that his life held no meaning.

Today, when he looks back, he does feel he saw it all, but making the bold choice to change his life turned him into an author, successful entrepreneur with a flourishing property business named Oakhill in London, and a humanitarian with his non-profit organization initiated in 2018 called The CIP (Change is Possible) Project.

Michael Maisey was recently invited to the TEDx KingstonUponThames where he spoke about his life and struggles and how changing his mindset made him a better individual, talking about being “Uncaged – From Prison to Purpose.” Back then, he said he was a horrible kid, who was into drugs, and alcohol, who stole, was loud and had a temper.

He says that traumatized people always resort to violence, and that’s how he would often end up behind bars. However, when, after a few years, he decided to find a new version of himself and wanted to change for the better, he first got the job of a litter picker at 19. He saw hope that he could improve his life and live happily. With The CIP Project today, he helps all those suffering from mental health, addiction, and PTSD and has held several intensive workshops in prisons, schools, and other locations across the UK and Ireland.

While ending his speech at the TEDx, Michael Maisey spoke about being kind to one another as he believes that kindness is the most effective way to save people and the planet.

