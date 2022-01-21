Mitch Zelman Shares 10 Tips On How To Mentor New Talent In Your Company

—

When you invest in your employees and help them grow and develop throughout their careers, you’re rewarded with a more dedicated and loyal team. Not only that, but you’re also likely to see an increase in productivity and creativity as your employees learn new skills and take on new challenges.

Mitchel Zelman believes that mentoring employees is a great way to help them grow and develop in their careers. By providing guidance and support, you can help your employees reach their full potential and improve their performance at the same time.

What is Employee Mentoring?

Mentoring is a process of guidance and support that helps employees grow and develop their skills. It involves providing advice, feedback, and support to employees to achieve their goals.

Mentoring can be done informally or formally, and it can take place in one-on-one meetings or a group setting. The goal of mentoring is to help employees learn and grow to reach their full potential.

Why Mentor Employees?

By helping your employees improve their performance, you’re able to increase productivity and morale at the same time. As you help your employees grow in their current positions, they’ll be more likely to stay with your company for a long time.

A study by the Harvard Business Review also found that companies with formal mentorship programs have 37% lower turnover rates than those without mentorship programs. This suggests that having a mentorship program can be very valuable when hiring new talent or retaining existing talent within your company.

Developing Your Future Leadership

One of the main benefits of mentoring is that it helps you develop the future leaders of your company . As employees learn and grow, they’ll be better equipped to take on more responsibility in the future.

Mentoring also allows you to groom employees for potential leadership roles within your company. By providing them with guidance and support, you can help them build the skills they need to be successful leaders.

How To Mentor Employees Effectively

If you want to start a formal mentoring program at your business , consider these tips:

1. Make yourself available

One of the most important things you can do as a mentor is making yourself available to your employees. Be sure to set aside time each week or month to meet with them one-on-one and be available to answer any questions they may have. This will help them feel supported and encouraged, and it will also give you a chance to provide feedback and guidance.

2. Encourage learning and development

Encouraging learning and development is another important role of a mentor. Be sure to provide your employees with access to resources such as training programs, books, articles, and online courses. You can also encourage them to attend workshops and networking events and get involved in professional organizations.

3. Give feedback

As a mentor, it’s important to give feedback to your employees, both positive and negative. This will help them learn and grow, and it will also help them improve their performance. Be specific when giving feedback, and make sure to focus on behaviors rather than traits.

4. Offer guidance

One of the main roles of a mentor is to offer guidance to their employees. This provides advice on everything from career planning to personal relationships. Be sure to offer guidance when needed, but also respect your employees’ independence and let them make their own decisions whenever possible.

5. Stay positive

It’s important to stay positive as a mentor, both in your words and your actions. Positivity is contagious, and it will help your employees feel motivated and encouraged. Be sure to avoid criticizing or judging your employees and instead focus on helping them grow and improve.

6. Celebrate successes

As a mentor, it’s important to celebrate successes with your employees. Acknowledge their big and small accomplishments and offer praise and encouragement. This will help them feel appreciated and motivated, encouraging them to continue working hard.

7. Offer support

As a mentor, it’s important to offer your employees support in everything from their personal lives to professional goals. Be there for them during work hours and outside of the workplace. Make yourself available to listen, provide encouragement, and be someone they can lean on when needed.

8. Set Clear Goals and Expectations

Employees need to know what they are working towards. While the mentorship process is ongoing, it is important to define clear goals and expectations to enable your employees to work more efficiently. This includes having both long-term and short-term goals that align with the company’s vision.

9. Don’t Micromanage

Micromanaging is not an effective way to mentor employees. Since you are there to coach your employees, this prevents them from learning how to be their own manager and solving problems independently. Be sure to give employees the freedom they need while still having access to you in case they get stuck along the way.

10. Measure Results Through Analytics

It is important to measure the results of the mentorship program to determine its effectiveness. Companies can do this by reviewing employee performance data and surveys and speaking with mentors and employees alike. Use this information to make necessary adjustments and improve the program over time.

Final Thoughts

Mentoring new talent is an important role, and it can be extremely rewarding for both the mentor and the employee. You can help your employees grow and develop into successful professionals by following these tips.

