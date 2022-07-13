Momodou Saidykhan Has Exceeded His Own Expectations When It Comes To Conquering the Entrepreneurial Sphere

—

The entrepreneurial space looks extremely attractive, but to conquer it requires a lot of dedication and perseverance as only a few are able to take giant strides and reach unbelievable heights of success like Momodou Saidykhan, more popularly known as Moddz. He has done what would seem like an unachievable task for many out there as his astute business sense has led him on the path of glory, helping him reach towering heights within a short span of time. Moddz is a known name today amongst business circles as he has managed to carve his own niche that has secured his place amongst the best entrepreneurs we have at present who are ruling the space.

He says that the digital world has opened up a lot of opportunities for people, and the ones who know to tread their way through it can do wonders as he himself did. Though the journey has been full of challenges and setbacks, these have not deterred him from moving forward and making a mark for himself. He stepped into the digital space by establishing his brand Elusive, which garnered phenomenal figures within no time. Gambian-based Moddz entered the UK soil at 10, and later completed his studies in biomedical science at Northumbria University. His passion for the entrepreneurial world led him to start early as he began purchasing limited edition trainers with the £3,000 student loan he had availed and sold them for neat profits which tripled the purchase price, and encouraged him to delve deep into this area until he was ringing in seven-figure sales.

One thing led to the other, and soon he was at the top, as an established businessman that helped him get noticed widely, even getting featured in ‘BBC Ones Inside Out’ which aired his short story. He has finally arrived with funding houses like the Pinnacle Group backing his venture – Elusive, which has today turned into an exclusive Jordan and luxury watch-selling web portal. He has never looked back since and continues to expand his entrepreneurial reach to greater heights

Follow him on Instagram or visit his website to learn more.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Umesh Agarwal.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Momodou Saidykhan