Peter Anthony – Washington, DC Executive Bridging Business Success with Community Impact

Peter Anthony isn’t your typical executive. As the President of ReefPoint Group, a data-driven management consulting firm owned by veterans and the creative force behind BaseFEST, an annual festival dedicated to aiding military families – Anthony shines as a servant leader with a heart as big as his visionary pursuits.

Now, he’s on a mission to equip and prepare the next generation of leaders with the wisdom he’s gleaned in the boardroom and the community.

Anthony believes successful leaders must steward a people-first culture, understanding the heartbeat behind their team or company.

“I have read a lot about leadership, and one of the areas most overlooked is culture,” Anthony said. “It is spoken out loud, but in my experience, very few companies really commit to the culture and its importance. A successful leader will have a clear understanding of their culture and maintain it with rigor.”

The Executive Journey of Peter Anthony: Self-Confidence Matters

Anthony, who is based in Washington, D.C., has enjoyed a progressive career trajectory. He has notable executive leadership stints at CQ Roll Call, where he was Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President. He was also the CEO of Illumen for nearly a decade.

He previously served as Managing Director at Concord Advisory, focusing on aiding mid-size companies in achieving revenue growth, expanding their market presence, restructuring capital, and providing strategic direction.

Beneath it all is a man who champions self-confidence as a winning strategy in the boardroom and with philanthropic endeavors.

“Self-confidence and attitude are more important than you think,” Anthony shared while reflecting on strategies that helped grow his business and advance his career.

“When I first started my career, I was very intimidated by older, more experienced business professionals or those from elite Ivy League schools. I quickly realized I was as smart and motivated and worked as hard – or harder – than those around me. So, my one main strategy has been knowing I belonged in the room and with a seat at the table.”

Anchored in Purpose: Anthony’s Impact on Business and Military Communities

Anthony’s leadership experience extends beyond the realm of business. He’s deeply passionate about giving back to the military community, and he presides over an organization called BaseFEST in Annapolis, Maryland; the organization sponsors all-day festivals across the nation’s largest military bases and aims to support family programs on base while boosting troop morale.

BaseFEST stands as a testament to Anthony’s dedication to uplifting communities. By spearheading this initiative, he supports military families and fosters a sense of camaraderie essential to the fabric of the U.S. military.

Whether leading his employees at ReefPoint Group or raising funds for BaseFEST, Anthony makes simple business decisions.

“The basics have been consistent across my career: understand the facts, understand the objective, understand the cost and the benefit, and understand the impact on the client and team,” he explained. “I eliminate emotion without eliminating understanding. I ask a few questions: is it right for the customer? Is it right for the company? Is it in line with our culture?”

Peter Anthony’s Approach to Professional Relationships

In 2021, Anthony also became the Managing Director of Taurian Consulting LLC, a joint venture formed as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) company by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “All-Small” Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group jointly own the company.

“This was a strategic decision to continue to provide the highest quality of support with robust and innovative technologies and solutions to create lasting, measurable impacts that positively affect the organizations we will serve together,” Anthony said in a press release. “This will allow us to jointly support federal, state, and local government organizations and empower them to improve their performance, efficiency, and effectiveness for their customers.”

At ReefGroup, Anthony ensures the nation’s veterans and their families receive the finest healthcare and support services. When asked how to build and maintain strong professional relationships with colleagues and mentors, he emphasizes the importance of trust and understanding.

“I think that the time spent with colleagues outside of any specific task is critical to building the trust and understanding that any long-term professional relationship requires,” Anthony said.

“That includes social outings, professional mentoring discussions (both ways) and getting to know them outside of work – what motivates them, their passions and interests. Like any relationship, establishing trust and putting the time in is critical. Not everyone wants to have those relationships, and not everyone clicks with me, but I try to stay engaged where there is a connection. I am diligent about putting effort into those relationships.”

Peter Anthony: ‘Listening is key’

Motivating his team is a cornerstone of Anthony’s leadership approach. He empowers his colleagues to take on new challenges, providing mentorship and coaching to support their growth. By creating a culture of trust and clear expectations, he cultivates an environment where success is achievable and inevitable.

When faced with challenges, Anthony leans on his ability to listen and understand perspectives. Through open communication and empathy, he navigates difficult situations tactfully and diplomatically, striving to reach solutions that satisfy all stakeholders. “I have found that listening is key, whether it is a client or a coworker,” Anthony shared.

“If there is a difficult situation, I find it best to communicate openly with the parties involved and seek to understand perspectives and concerns. Once I understand any situation better, I can begin to address the concerns and provide guidance on a viable solution that addresses the concerns of all the stakeholders involved. In many cases, the result or the correct outcome may not satisfy all parties, but clearly explaining how we got to a certain point and why certain decisions were made is key.”

Shaping Corporate Success

Beyond the Boardroom: Peter Anthony’s Social Impact

In his personal life, he does his best to give back to uplift various organizations, including a nonprofit organization called Sasha Bruce Youthwork in Washington, D.C. Anthony serves as a dedicated board member, finance committee member, and proud supporter of the charity; Sasha Bruce Youthwork provides comprehensive services to at-risk youth and families and helps young people find safe homes while helping them explore opportunities in education and career development.

In a corporate world often characterized by competition and individualism, Anthony’s leadership is defined not only by his professional achievements but also by the lives he touches and the communities he uplifts. He motivates his mentees to enhance their confidence, sharpen their critical thinking abilities, and refine their communication skills, empowering them to chart their courses.

“I don’t know that I do anything out of the ordinary,” Peter Anthony said when reflecting on his leadership style at ReefPoint Group. We communicate and set goals, and I always have an open-door policy to support any challenges or respond to questions.”

Photo provided by the author.