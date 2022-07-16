Special Skills You Need To Become A Reputable Handyman

—

You might be envisioning yourself running your own successful handyman business, but do you have the right skills needed? We’ve created a handyman skills checklist so you can look at what skills are in demand so you can be your own boss and own your own business.

Handyman Functions and Demands Today

A handyman, also known as a handyperson or handyworker, is a person skilled at a wide range of repairs, typically around the home. These tasks include trade skills, repair work, maintenance work, for both interior and exterior, and are sometimes described as “side work”, “odd jobs” or “fix-up tasks”. Specifically, these services could be light plumbing work, minor electrical repairs, painting, lock changes, furniture assembly, and more.

The number of people in the United States possessing do-it-yourself skills has declined sharply since the 1980s. The research suggests that the fall is due to a lack of interest in learning these skills.

There are a few reasons for this lack of interest. It could be that people are generally busier and have less time to invest in learning these skills. It could also be because our homes are becoming more complex, with more advanced gadgets and appliances that require specialist knowledge to repair.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that there is a need for more people to learn these essential skills. That’s where handyman services come in.

A good handyman can be an invaluable asset to any home. They can help with all sorts of tasks, both big and small. From hanging a picture frame to fixing a leaky faucet, a handyman can help make your life a bit easier.

Best of all, you don’t need to be a DIY expert to use their services. Whether you’re looking for someone to help with a one-off job or you need regular assistance around the house, hiring a handyman is a great solution.

Basic Handyman Skills Include: A Good Knowledge of Tools Like Drills, Saws, and Screwdrivers

If you’re interested in becoming a handyman, there are a few things you can do to get started. First, brush up on your DIY skills by reading some books or watching online tutorials. Then, start advertising your services to friends and family. Once you’ve built up a good reputation, you can start looking for customers further afield.

The demand for handyman services is growing all the time. So if you’re considering becoming one, now is the perfect time to get started.

Handyman Skills Checklist

We’ve included a handyman skills checklist to get you a starting point for the basic technical skills you’ll need. You can start off by listing a few skills from the list below and then expanding your service offerings as your knowledge expands.

Installing drywall

Repairing gutters

Patching walls and painting

Laying tiles

Deck construction and repair

Installing flooring

Replacing doors

Assembling furniture

Hanging pictures

Replacing light bulbs

Window installation

Other Advanced Skills Include Carpentry, Plumbing, and Electrical Work

Along with the skills we listed on the handyman skills checklist, there are several advanced skills that can increase the number of potential jobs.

Carpentry

Carpentry is a skilled trade in which the primary work performed is the cutting, shaping, and installation of wood. A carpenter may also be involved in other aspects of construction, such as concrete formwork, plastering, and roofing. Carpentry requires a high level of technical skill, which means only those who have been properly trained can succeed here!

Plumbing

Plumbing is the system of pipes, drains, fittings, valves, and fixtures installed for the distribution of potable water, heating, and waste removal in a building. Each of these new skills opens up more potential jobs.

Because plumbing is a more specialized skill, you can charge more for this service than for other minor repairs and increase your profit margins.

Electrical Work

Electrical work involves the installation, repair, and maintenance of electrical equipment and systems. This can include everything from wiring a new home to repairing a faulty light switch. Many homeowners want to install new light fixtures, which should be done by someone with advanced skill sets.

All of these skills are highly sought-after by homeowners and businesses alike. So if you have the aptitude and the desire to learn, there’s a good chance you could find work as a handyman.

The Job Can Be Physically Demanding and Requires Working Long Hours

Handyman work can be physically demanding. You’ll often be working in awkward positions and lifting heavy objects. As such, it’s important that you’re physically fit and able to handle the demands of the job.

You should also be prepared to work long hours. Many handymen are self-employed, which means they set their own hours. But even if you’re working for a company, you may find yourself working long days and weekends to get the job done.

Despite the challenges, being a handyman can be a very rewarding career.

Handymans Must Be Able to Work Independently and Be Organized

Handymen must be able to work independently. This means being able to plan and organize your own work, as well as keeping on top of deadlines. You’ll be juggling a lot of important details on a daily basis, including communication with new customers, managing existing clients, and getting the work done.

There are different softwares such as Jobber or Kickserve that are designed with handyman service businesses in mind. They help you handle scheduling and customer communication for your company.

It’s also important that you’re able to keep a cool head under pressure. Things can often go wrong when you’re working on a job, and it’s important that you’re able to troubleshoot and problem-solve on the fly.

While running your business, it’s important to have a written customer service policy for your handyman business. This will ensure that you and the client agree on the job description and expectations are outlined in your service contracts.

If you’re organized, efficient, and good at working independently, then a career as a handyman could be perfect for you.

There Are Many Online Resources and Classes Available for Learning Handyman Skills

If you’re interested in becoming a handyman, there are many online resources and classes available to help you learn the skills you need.

For example, Udemy offers a course called ‘ Become Your Own Handyman LLC ’. This course covers everything from choosing the right tools and equipment to marketing your business and winning customers. Your initial research should include the basics of digital marketing (including websites and email marketing), how to set a pricing strategy, and what home repairs are most in demand.

There are also plenty of online tutorials and guides that can teach you the basics of carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work. So, if you’re willing to put in the time and effort, you can learn everything you need to know to become a successful handyman.

You all need to make sure that you have the knowledge required to start your own handyman business. You’ll be a business owner, which means that you’ll need to make sure that you have the communication skills, technical skills, and right business model to be successful.

Insurance for Handymen

Handymen need to be insured in case of accidents. This insurance will protect you financially if you’re ever injured on the job or if you damage someone’s property. If you have employees, you’ll need to make sure you have Workers’ Compensation Insurance to cover any injuries that happen to them while they are performing a service for your company.

Navigating the different insurance policies that you’ll need can be confusing and time-consuming. An independent insurance broker can help you compare policies from several insurers and help you decide which coverage is right for you and your handyman business.

