The Global Entrepreneurial Personality of Enso Group Vinay Maloo Has a Message for Youngsters

When people look around them, they can easily find expert professionals and resources who exude the power to instill more knowledge, motivation and inspiration in them. However, among these, a few exemplary personalities and professionals go beyond that and go ahead in igniting the fire within youngsters and aspiring talents around the world, eventually helping them get closer to realizing their dreams, goals and what their hearts seek. Out of tons of such phenomenal talents, one name that has always stood distinctive from the rest is Vinay Maloo, the man who is considered a visionary in the world of entrepreneurship.

Vinay Maloo, who is the Founder and Chairman of Enso Group, a massive Indian conglomerate that has been defining new norms and success in a variety of sectors, says that there are so many things that help individuals become the success stories they wish to be in their journeys. But, in the process of achieving their definition of success, they should make sure to never forget their roots and ethics, which are two essential things he believes can lead people to have a consistent growth story and graph in their careers. “Never forget from you come and your roots, because that will define you as a person and the many values that are instilled in you as a human being. Also, stay close to your ethics as that will help you as entrepreneurs to stay honest to your brand/business and deliver on what you promise people,” highlights the renowned entrepreneur.

There are a few other things as well that Vinay Maloo wants budding entrepreneurs to focus on. He says that they should quit talking and start doing as eventually, what they do and create will speak for them as a brand. They should focus on chasing the vision and not money, as the fulfillment of their visions will automatically take them near their monetary dreams.

Lastly, he says that youngsters should never fear failure; instead, consider it a stepping stone that can lead to many different possibilities in their careers, which can help them become purposeful, determined and committed professionals.

This content is brought to you by Umesh Agarwal.

Photo provided with permission from Vinay Maloo.