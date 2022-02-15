The Story of a Self-Made Filmmaker in a Congested Entertainment Industry

—

Bridging the gap between creativity and opportunity can be a disturbing ordeal, especially in the entertainment sector. Production houses often find themselves in a rut when natural talent is wasted because of the non-availability of alternative options in a crowded market. In film, taking an idea from an inspirational spark to a screening in a theatre can potentially take up years.

In this competitive and cut-throat entertainment market, production houses play a crucial role in helping budding artists make a name for themselves. If these artists find someone who knows the struggles filmmakers and artists usually face during their initial days, it can be a huge morale booster. Knowing and experiencing the hustle needed to make it in the industry separates Now or Next Entertainment founder June Amore from other production house owners.

Amore struggled a lot in his quest to enter the film industry. He wanted to enroll in a Film School in Los Angeles. However, he pursued education from a community college due to negligible financial support. The problems deteriorated, as he had to leave his studies to support his family, but the artist in him became more motivated.

Amore hit rock bottom when he and his mother were evicted from their home in 2019. However, he wrote his first script, “Home Going, ” during such arduous times.” Ironically, he penned that script from the back of his car, where he lived at that time. He recalled saying, “I wrote my first film while sleeping in a car.”

Amore connected with students and staff from different film schools to gather the resources needed to accomplish his goals. He also searched for different books used in film schools to educate himself on the art of filmmaking. Amore entered the industry as a photographer, which was the turning point in his career as an artist. With notable celebrities in front of his camera lens, he connected with several renowned artists, like Maino, A Boogie, and Don Q.

Despite the route he had to take, Amore’s passion for writing never dwindled. In fact, during his peak time as a photographer, he shifted his focus towards scriptwriting and filmmaking. However, he used the earnings and contacts he made through photography to start his production company, Now or Next Entertainment.

Under the company’s name, Amore delivers a wide array of film producing services soundtracks. However, it didn’t start like that. In an interview, he said, “I started reading and watching films for research, then it hit me. A lot of films also have an excellent soundtrack. So, I ended up signing my artists and bundled their tracks with my film scripts.” He learned that his musician friends were getting the worse side of an unequal deal on label contracts. With this, Amore figured out that the film industry provides excellent exposure and chances to generate revenue. He used that information to integrate music production into the company’s workflow and offered a 60-40 split to songwriters and music producers.

In 2020, the company released Amore’s short film, Home Going, which became a hit. The film achieved recognition in his community. He highlights it as the proudest moment of his life. Amore also teaches filmmaking at Now or Next Entertainment to young artists who are passionate about the art and film industry,

When asked about what success means, Amore said that it means hard work, perseverance, and the ability to make tough decisions at the right time. However, he firmly believes that the sacrifices he made before will help him build an empire and become a notable entity in the entertainment industry in times to come.

