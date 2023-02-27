Thriving in an Ocean of Women

—

Sima, based in Palestine, joined the Talent Acceleration Platform in search of equal job opportunities for women. This is her story.

“Quit your job; there are many unemployed men who need this position,” is what my previous coworker advised me during my first week on the job. I was twenty-one years old and fresh out of college, where I had experienced the collaboration between genders as productive and peaceful. My colleague’s comment kept spinning in my head and made me question myself. Was I somehow unqualified for this position? Was it possible that he was right and a man could do it better? Later in my career, I realized that there were many women who shared similar experiences and felt that they were seen as a burden by their male colleagues.

In fact, elements of misogyny are deeply ingrained in mythology, philosophy, religion, human society structure, historical events, and works of art and literature all throughout the world. It starts as early as Greek mythology when Medusa is raped in Athena’s temple by Poseidon. Athena then, instead of going after the predator, punishes Medusa by turning her into a monstrous, stony-glanced creature.

According to the United Nations, gender equality is an essential human right and the cornerstone for a future that is peaceful, wealthy, and sustainable. Research by Hewlett, Marshall, and Sherbin shows that leaders with diverse backgrounds and experience help companies innovate more. Diverse leaders are more likely to create an environment where new, creative ideas are considered. And diverse teams, they found, are more likely to have some common experiences with their end user. With this advantage, teams create better products.

Since its early days, the UN has focused on promoting equality for women worldwide. For example, it has helped eliminate barriers to education for girls in developing countries and has encouraged governments to ensure equal access to economic opportunities for women. The UN has made great strides in reducing the gender disparity in the workforce. Today, more than 40% of all UN employees are women, and they occupy senior leadership positions in many UN departments and agencies.

However, recent reports from the World Economic Forum show that until today, women all around the world continue to face inequality in the workplace and in their everyday lives. They are still being paid less than men for the same work and experience higher rates of violence both at home and in their communities. Of course, this varies greatly per country. According to Eurostat ; “In 2020, the highest gender pay gap in the European Union was recorded in Latvia (22.3 %) and the lowest in Luxembourg (0.7 %).”

Moreover, in the Middle East, only 23% of parliamentary seats are held by women. The outbreak of the Arab Spring in 2011 however, gave rise to a new wave of female emancipation in the Middle East and current events led to broad parts of the public media supporting women in Iran. Nevertheless, the mere fact of being a single woman is often still a roadblock to career success for many of us.

When I told my coworker about my first visit to TAP’s office, I was so excited I was practically screaming in her face. This made me realize how long it had been since I had been so enthusiastic about something. At that moment, I felt like I was entering a new world where roadblocks were being removed and where I was warmly welcomed. I was greeted with sparkling eyes, hugged, and spoken to with respect and as an equal who deserved the opportunity to thrive in my career.

I quickly recognized that TAP is a beautiful community that deeply cares about inclusion and equality. These are the values that underpin its mission to upskill and train Palestinians and connect them to jobs with international companies. Being a member of this wonderful group of people has inspired me and motivated me to go the extra mile in the training. Compared to my first job, my working experience has turned around by 180 degrees. When in my first job I was often the only woman in a meeting feeling intimidated by my male colleagues, I now enjoy working in my “ocean of women” team consisting of eleven women and two men. This experience also makes me realize how important it is to give your employees a lot of support and encouragement along the way, something I want to replicate as soon as I will be leading a team. I firmly believe that companies can create a better reality by embracing diversity and I am looking forward to promoting this topic here in Palestine by spreading this spirit wherever I go.

