Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / Turbologo – The Best Online Logo Maker

About Teodora Torrendo

Teodora Torrendo is an investigative journalist on www.ccdiscovery.com and is a correspondent for European Union. She is based in Zurich in Switzerland and her field of work includes covering human rights violations which take place in the various countries in and outside Europe.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.