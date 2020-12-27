Dress Code 101: Your Guide to Dressing Up for Every Type of Date

—

Date nights are a way to relax and escape the many burdens experienced during the week. It is meant to be a stress-free time when you can simply hang out and enjoy the night. When you have to worry about what you are going to wear, it defeats its purpose. So to help you make the night memorable, here are some tips on how you can dress up depending on what type of date night you are having:

Dinner Dates

For dinner dates, it is still best to look your best. It sends your date the idea that you prepared well for your date night. You might want to pair up with your partner so both of you can have a cohesive look. If your partner is wearing a nice dress like the ones from Dainty Jewells, you can do well by pairing it with tailored trousers in a neutral color, a white collared shirt, and dress shoes.

Drinks Dates

If you just want to hang out with your date, don’t be lazy by simply putting on a pair of faded jeans. You may be hanging out at a bar, but it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t make the extra effort. Donning a pair of tailored trousers will send the message that you’ve given your date a thought. Pairing it with a cotton shirt and a biker jacket will work well to complete your overall look.

Movie Dates

If you’re headed to the cinema, you might think that dressing up may be unnecessary. After all, you’ll spend about two to three hours in the dark. But you have to think about your comfort. It is not advisable to wear three layers of clothing when you have to maneuver the theater’s narrow row of seats. Wearing a pair of selvage jeans and topping it with a light shirt and a knit cardigan can do the trick. If you plan to walk after the date to discuss the film, going for trainers or boots is best.

Home Dates

If you prefer to spend your date night at your home by having a quick dinner and watching hours and hours of Netflix, donning your knitwear will be okay since you’ll be whipping it out in the kitchen. However, if you plan to spend it on your date’s home, you should go for something easy yet not too informal. Dressing up too formally can make your date feel awkward. Get the romance burning by wearing a casual shirt over jumpers or loose trousers. Add some warmth with a cardigan and your best pair of socks. Don’t forget to bring a bottle of wine or dessert to make your date feel special.

Outdoor Dates

Now, if you are going to spend the whole day on your outdoor date, you have to plan what you will wear carefully. Not only will you want to impress your date, but you also would want to feel comfortable. If you plan to go hiking, you need to wear something that will allow you to move flexibly – think hiking jeans and boots. If you plan to do a quiet picnic while watching the sunset, you can go for distressed jeans and a cotton shirt.

Dressing up is fun when you never have to worry about what others will think of you. Whenever you feel like experimenting, go ahead. The important thing is that you will never feel awkward or uncomfortable with what you are wearing. If you think that you will have a hard time with leather boots, opt to wear your trainers instead. You just have to make sure that your look will match from head to toe so it won’t look off.

