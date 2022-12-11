Online Dating Sites in 2023 for Over 40 Singles

—

Sick of hookups? Sick of being single? Looking for some excitement in your life? We get it.

When it comes to online dating, finding the best dating website can be time-consuming and a bit challenging, especially if you’re looking for someone who shares your relationship goals and mutual interests.

So, what are the best real dating sites, and how do you find them?

Here are the best dating sites in 2023! (in our opinion)

The Best Online Dating Sites – First Look

1. Best dating site overall – eHarmony

2. Top dating site for friendships – FriendFinder

3. Professional, educated singles – EliteSingles

4. Mature singles – SilverSingles

5. Best dating site features (video calls etc) – PlentyOfFish

6. Women have the advantage – Bumble

7. For luxury dating – Seeking

8. Top dating site in the US – OkCupid

What Are the Best Dating Sites?

The sites in our list fit into various categories. These include…

Long-term relationship seeking

Education & professional-based dating

Age-based dating

LGBTQ+

Luxury dating

International dating

Casual dating & hookups

You’ll find an online dating site for any casual or long-term option.

On top of that, the top dating sites offer comprehensive filtering options so you can find the most ideal match for you.

Here is a more detailed look at the top dating sites today:

1. eHarmony – One of the Best Dating Sites Of All Time

Pros:

Plenty of success stories

Designed for long-term relationships

Unique matchmaking algorithm

Attractive interface

Reputable & Trustworthy

Cons:

Pricey

One of the highest recommended sites for dating with the goal of long-term relationships, eHarmony offers an excellent option for matching singles using a detailed compatibility system.

It’s actually estimated that 4% of marriages in the US began on eHarmony. That’s pretty impressive numbers for a dating website!

Benefits of Using eHarmony

eHarmony offers a FREE trial service to see if the exclusive dating services offered are a good option for you.

to see if the offered are a good option for you. It’s a great dating website for mature singles searching for a serious relationship or new opportunities after separation or divorce.

searching for a serious relationship or new opportunities after separation or divorce. The premium account fees are a bit higher than average, though the quality of this website’s dating service is worth the expense .

. Dating profiles offer a lot of room for adding details to ensure you’re getting the most accurate match.

The website is intended for singles focused on long-term goals and doesn’t include options for casual encounters or hookups – perfect if you’re not looking to mess around.

And while the site has a someone checkered past when it comes to embracing the gay community, the religious overtones have been subdued in recent years and eHarmony now welcomes LGBTQ+ users too.

Overall, eHarmony features an engaging website with advanced technology for excellent matchmaking that’s perfect for finding a serious long-term life partner.

2. FriendFinder – Best Dating Site for Friendships and More



Pros:

Great for casual & serious dating

Plenty of members online

Free communication features

In-depth user profiles

User-friendly interface

Cons:

No Android app

FriendFinder has the functionality of a social networking site that’s designed for both friendships and finding dates. While its website design is a bit dated by 2023 standards, the core of this dating website remains strong.

It boasts a ton of active members, with in-depth and verified profiles to ensure that you aren’t getting catfished!

Benefits of Using Friend Finder

Try out many features for free – including communication tools, sending “flirts” to other members, adding and viewing photos, joining forums and creating blogs

– including communication tools, sending “flirts” to other members, adding and viewing photos, joining forums and creating blogs Whereas an unlimited membership allows you to send unlimited messages, highlight your profile, watch other user videos, and much more.

Joining is quick and easy and shouldn’t take you more than 5 minutes!

shouldn’t take you more than You’ll only need to provide your email address, some basic info, upload a few decent pictures, and you’re ready to connect .

The only downside to FriendFinder is that the app isn’t compatible with iOS; however, Android users have nothing to worry about. Plus, the desktop version is pretty great, too.

Overall, FriendFinder remains one of the best-rated dating sites out there.

3. EliteSingles – Top Dating Site for Professionals

Pros:

Designed for educated & professional singles

In-depth personality quiz

Great for serious dating

Get a “verified” badge

Free to try

Cons:

Not for casual dating

If you’re looking for professional, sophisticated dating, EliteSingles may be the best dating site for you.

And best of all? It’s free to join and try out.

Their basic account option gives you the opportunity of exploring what the online dating site offers for free before you upgrade.

Benefits of Using EliteSingles

If you’re an educated single looking for quality dating, this dating website offers a highly educated network of individuals, where over 80% of the members have a bachelor’s degree or more.

of individuals, where over 80% of the members have a bachelor’s degree or more. It’s much easier to find someone with a master’s or doctorate than other sites. You’ll also find the average age is around 30, slightly more than most dating sites, which ranges in the 20s.

The website offers over 2 million users, with the option of signing up for premium member status. You can search using various criteria, including height, age, education details, ethnicity, and other factors, including lifestyle.

EliteSingles is ranked well among all users, including LGBTQ members, seniors, men, women, and Christian singles.

This site is one of the best new dating sites that appeal to a wide range of people from various backgrounds, making it an appealing dating site for educated people.

The only downside? You might meet a few people who are a bit “up themselves” if you catch our drift.

Still, if you’re looking for someone who can match your professional or educational aspirations, it’s a no-brainer.

4. SilverSingles – Best Over 50 Singles Dating Site

Pros:



Designed for 50+ dating

Mostly serious singles

Easy-to-use platform

Very safe & secure

Cons:

Not many extra features

If you’re a part of the 50-plus crowd, Silver Singles is a fantastic opportunity to find mature singles interested in serious relationships.

It’s a dating website suitable for over 40 singles and over 50 singles who are looking for mature partners… as well as divorced individuals who want another opportunity.

Benefits of Using SilverSingles

Safety – It’s one of the safest and best online dating sites for security, where fake or suspicious accounts are banned quickly, so you’ll have more minor issues encountering inactive or fake profiles, which is a problem on other apps.

It’s one of the safest and best online dating sites for security, where fake or suspicious accounts are banned quickly, so you’ll have more minor issues encountering inactive or fake profiles, which is a problem on other apps. Affordability – You can sign up for a FREE account to view the website and determine if it’s what you’re looking for in a dating site. There’s never any pressure to join.

You can account to view the website and determine if it’s what you’re looking for in a dating site. There’s never any pressure to join. Reliability –With over 10 years of solid performance and high ratings, it’s suitable for people serious about finding a long-term relationship.

Silver Singles is not for people under 40 years of age, casual relationships, or married people looking for an affair.

If you’re signing up for a new account, setting up a profile can take up to 30 minutes, which might be too much for some users.

Overall it’s a great website, though there is a slight chance of finding fake profiles or bots. The free membership version doesn’t offer many options, though the premium rates are reasonable with high-quality service.

5. POF.com – Large & Active User Base

Pros:

Large & active member base

Great for younger & older singles

Find all kinds of relationships here

Video calling feature

Cons:

Not great customer service

This dating site is ideal for the younger to millennial demographic, and the gender ratio is also relatively even, allowing you to find a match easier.

POF is one of the most popular and best dating site options for singles in the US.

There are also many members worldwide, which is ideal for international connections. On top of all this, the video chat option makes it easy to have a “pre-date” with your match over video call and check that they are who they say they are.

Benefits of using PlentyOfFish

Plenty of Fish offers free sign-up , and you don’t have to link an existing social media account to your new profile.

, and you don’t have to link an existing social media account to your new profile. The website offers a comprehensive verification process to limit bots and fake profiles. It’s easy and quick to register and set up a new account, usually taking 10 minutes.

limit bots and fake profiles. It’s easy and quick to register and set up a new account, usually taking 10 minutes. Plenty of Fish offers an interactive forum and accessible texts for free users.

The site aims to prevent inappropriate content in private messages. They offer this option for free to women and as a premium feature for men.

The website is one of the most engaging and enjoyable dating sites to visit.

Plenty of Fish maintains a decent level of safety for members, blocking spam messages and inappropriate content. It’s an ideal dating site for people who enjoy communicating and are looking for a wide range of relationships.

6. Bumble – Best Dating App & Site for Women

Pros:

Best dating app for women

Aesthetic interface

Plenty of extra features

Free to join & browse

Cons:

Matches expire after 24 hours

Bumble is a somewhat new dating site compared to our other top picks – founded in 2014 by a female co-founder of Tinder who was sick of being harassed by men on dating sites.

It offers a solid and safe option for women, thanks to the “women message first” feature. For male-female pairings, this means that both users must “like” each other and then the woman MUST start the conversation in order for contact to begin.

Long story short – ladies no longer have an inbox full of… erm… body parts.

The website and app provide features designed to create a secure and enjoyable online dating experience for women, with the chance to build social networking and make friends – in addition to dating prospects.

Most members on Bumble are between 25 to 35, which is typically the average for most dating sites.

Benefits of Using Bumble

With Bumble, you’ll come across a wide variety of features you won’t find on other sites.

Modern – You can link your Facebook and Instagram accounts to the dating app and import contact information to simplify the profile setup process.

You can link your Facebook and Instagram accounts to the dating app and import contact information to simplify the profile setup process. Free – Bumble is great for those looking to register for free online dating. Complimentary services include chatting and messaging, match suggestions, the option of downloading an app, and other perks.

great for those looking to register for free online dating. Complimentary services include chatting and messaging, match suggestions, the option of downloading an app, and other perks. Unique Features –Bumble has a wide variety of unique features such as incognito mode, the option to review matches privately, the opportunity for actual in-person events, making friends, and dating.

Use Bumble if you’re looking for a modernized dating app that’s cheap and fun.

Bumble’s friend-finding version is also available in the same app and filters out people looking for dates. So, you can go on Bumble for non-sexual and non-romantic connections.

7. Seeking – Best Site for Older Men

Pros:

Great for older men & women

Luxury dating

Very secure & discreet

Plenty of active members

Cons:

Pricey for men

The alternative to long-term dating and simple hookups is Seeking, a dating site known for luxury dating.

On Seeking, you’ll often find older, wealthier men paired with younger, attractive women… so it’s definitely a niche dating site in some respects.

Nonetheless, if you’re a man looking to splash the cash or a young person looking to go on luxury dates, it might be worth giving Seeking a try.

Benefits of Using Seeking

Seeking does a thorough job of verifying members to ensure a lower incidence of bots and fake profiles.

ensure a lower incidence of bots and fake profiles. Women in college can enjoy a FREE gold membership, and there are special discounts. It’s considered one of the preferred sites for men who want to find threesomes or polyamorous relationships.

It’s considered one of the preferred sites for men who want to find threesomes or polyamorous relationships. Men on this website are often wealthier men. You can find long-term or short-term connections.

Many people find Seeking to be very fun since the website offers a helpful blog and tips on dating and hookup techniques.

That’s why it’s often touted as one of the best hookup sites online.

8. OkCupid – Best Dating Site in USA

Pros:

Very popular

Profile matching feature

Caters to everyone

Free communication functions

Cons:

Some fake accounts present

Since 2004, OK Cupid has grown into one of the most popular dating sites online and one of the best-rated dating sites for millennials and LGBTQ people, boasting a plethora of gender and sexuality options to peruse.

The website has enjoyed consistent growth, so there’s always plenty of profiles to review and find compatible women and men.

You’ll find lots of opportunities on a dating site with over 50 million members, including international profiles.

Benefits of Using OkCupid

There are plenty of benefits to using OkCupid, as it’s one of the most popular sites for dating in the world. It includes:

A wide range of dating options – which range from casual fun and hookups to long-term relationships

which range from casual fun and hookups to long-term relationships Friendship interactions – These are allowed and encouraged, and you can expand your social network while you search for someone to date

These are allowed and encouraged, and you can expand your social network while you search for someone to date Users focused on long-term goals and finding a suitable match for this purpose.

finding a suitable match for this purpose. A progressive interface and profile setup– which allows for inclusive gender identity, over 60 identities for sexual orientation, and lots of options to customize your preferences.

Overall, OK Cupid boasts an organized website with reasonable prices and offers various levels and options. It’s also touted as one of the best dating sites for LGBTQ people and millenial-age users.

9. Match.com – Best Free Online Dating Site

Pros:

Great for love & serious dating

Free dating site

Video chatting available

Cons:

Some fake profiles & bots

You’ll find this well-known online dating site offers a large dating pool, a great FREE trial, and excellent verification to ensure a safe experience.

It’s one of the biggest dating apps globally and offers creative interaction, including online games, linking to social media accounts, instant messaging, and email notifications.

Benefits of Using Match.com

Options – Since this online dating site is one of the oldest available, you’ll find a broader range of ages and backgrounds. There is also an app version, making the dating options more accessible when traveling or visiting other regions.

Since this online dating site is one of the oldest available, you’ll find a broader range of ages and backgrounds. There is also an app version, making the dating options more accessible when traveling or visiting other regions. Older Dating Opportunities – Mature singles over 50 may be more familiar with this site. However, they may find the matching process challenging, as the website can take a while to navigate, and some matches are not always appropriate or suitable.

Mature singles over 50 may be more familiar with this site. However, they may find the matching process challenging, as the website can take a while to navigate, and some matches are not always appropriate or suitable. Premium Service – Once you sign up for the premium account, you’ll have much greater access to dating profiles and enjoy an overall positive experience with the website.

The free version is limited, and while it’s a great way to try out the website, it’s not sufficient for finding a match.

While there is room for improvement, Match.com is a fantastic option for offering lots of customization for detailed profiles to find your ideal date.

10. Craigslist Missed Connections – Best Personals Dating Site

It’s a quirky and exciting alternative to online dating, reminiscent of older ads in print newspapers from years ago.

Craigslist Missed Connections is a free service for people to seek an individual they may notice at a specific time or location.

It’s also a space for personal ads looking for a companion, date, or casual arrangement using a brief description of what you’re looking for.

Benefits of Using Craigslist Missed Connections

A great alternative to common dating sites that charge money

Free to use, which is always a bonus!

Localized and in your own community

Old-fashioned and simple

While posting ads on Craigslist isn’t the most popular option, it’s a popular alternative to more common dating sites for people who prefer to meet someone without joining a specific app or site.

If you’re looking for similar “classifieds-style” sites, you should check out the top Backpages alternative websites .

How to Have a Successful First Date? 5 Expert Tips

Going on a date for the first time is scary… especially if you’re a woman. Here are 5 tips to stay safe, have fun, and enjoy a good time!

1. Be On Time – It Makes A Good Impression

Make sure to arrive for your date on time. Not only does this show that you are serious about the other person, it makes you appear more responsible and trustworthy. Always give yourself more time than necessary to get to the meeting place.

2. Be Courteous – There Are Two of You

Make sure to really listen to your date, make eye contact, and try to be present. Nothing is more attractive than a person who actually listens and cares about what you have to say.

And yes, don’t just talk about yourself the whole time – be sure to ask your date questions about their life too!

3. Be Honest – Lying Prolongs the Inevitable

While it may be tempting to oversell yourself, remember that it might come back to bite you in the future. Be honest about yourself, and who knows? Your date may really fall for you, just the way you are.

The best-rated dating sites are trying to find you a true partner, so try to be open.

4. Smile – It’s Attractive!

Even if you’re feeling like a nervous wreck inside, try to crack a few jokes or tell a funny story to lighten the mood. Don’t Be afraid to smile and laugh more – nothing is more attractive than a date who knows how to have fun!

5. Stay Safe – Don’t Be TOO Trusting

Make sure to tell someone where you’ll be during the date, and it’s vital that you meet in a public place. Also, make sure that for the first date, you make your own transportation arrangements.

Some of the best-rated dating sites, like Plenty Of Fish, allow you to video call with dates before meeting in real life – this helps to ensure that the person you’re speaking to is probably real and not a faker.

Best Dating Websites – Our Takeaway

The best dating sites online give you a plethora of options, including the top-rated match-making companies that offer great interactive tools and features.

When it comes to long-term dating goals, we highly recommend eHarmony as the premier online website for successful dating.

eHarmony takes profile verification and membership security seriously. The fee structure is straightforward, with a price plan that hides any extra fees or surprises.

The website offers a bridge for singles who want to invest in the future and show their dedication to a possible marriage.

Whereas other platforms like FriendFinder and EliteSingles also offer fantastic features and compatibility quizzes that’ll allow you to find your future Mr. or Mrs. Right!

We wish you the best of luck!

