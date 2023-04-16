5 Ways to Manage Your Time Better

—

Learning how to manage your time effectively can be a highly useful skill in the 21st century. Even though time management has always been critical, it is now essential for anyone living in this hectic and fast-speed world. While some people can effectively combine work and personal life, others struggle with a lack of time for vital things like hobbies and family.

Effective time management allows you to maximize your work efficiency while also having spare time for things you like in your life. This makes you happier and lives more fulfilled. We created this article to show you five practical tips for better time management, so you can add them to your daily routine and improve your time management skills.

Set a Timer

One of the biggest problems for modern people is remote work. However, it is not only about working conditions; it is more about self-control. By setting a timer for each task, you can avoid accidentally spending too many hours on low-value tasks and check how many hours you need for each one.

Use Apps

There are so many applications and tools allowing people to stay productive and achieve better time management. For example, Headway allows users to take a quick break from work and read or listen to a book for 15 minutes to switch the focus and get back to work with fresh ideas. Use Trello to organize your tasks and identify priorities. Or use Forest as the number one productivity app in 2023.

Keep a Planner

Keeping your plans and sticking to a schedule is the easiest way to improve your time management. A recent study found that bad time management hurts not only productivity but also your well-being. If you are one who always forgets about plans, use a calendar or a to-do list to always have access to vital plans or tasks. You can also use an application or a book-sized planner that fits in your bag so you can always get back to the plan when you try to understand how to fit something into the schedule.

Set Short-Term and Long-Term Goals

Knowing your goals allows you to clear the path to them. Make every task contribute to some sort of goal, short-term or long-term. This will help you to give all tasks a pepper value and priority. Some tasks will be related to your career; others can contribute to your personal growth or mental health. And both low-value and high-value goals should be properly balanced to keep you focused and motivated.

For instance, finishing the short-term goal of completing a small work-related project should not take too much of your energy or time away from working toward a long-term goal like improving mental health or establishing relationships. If you know what you want for yourself in the next few years, it will be easier for you to estimate all tasks and give them the value they deserve.

Use Your Energy Wisely

We have only 24 hours a day, so invest your time in tasks wisely. Take big and complex projects in the morning when you have more energy and leave small tasks for the evening. This will help you to prevent mental and psychical burnout by the end of the day.

