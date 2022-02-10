How To Combine Motherhood With Studies at the Institute?

—

People tend to say that motherhood means the start of a new journey for a woman. But silently they also tend to say that it means the death of all the other journeys in their life.

But if you look at the brighter side, motherhood means the start of a new journey along with the journeys in life. Today, everything can be managed in the best way if properly managed with time.

Well, if your motherhood is to be merged with an educational journey, worry not. Both the tasks can be managed with ease. Of course, it will be more work for you than the rest of the crowd, but trust me, in the end, it will be all worth it.

So, if you are planning to study while being a mother or planning to be a mother while studying, we are here to help.

You just have to keep a few things in mind, and both the tasks will be a smooth ride.

#1 Time management

Whenever you plan to combine any two tasks, time management is of utmost importance. You have to dedicatedly make a timesheet and stick to it. Your hands will be full of tasks but do not get overwhelmed. You can get it right with proper time management.

Motherhood demands time and so do your studies. So diving time equally between the two, can work wonders for you.

And ensure to keep some free time for yourself or emergencies. We know that when two great responsibilities are being managed, it can be too much to expect free time. But people have done that and succeeded excellently. So be bold, be brave and you can do it.

#2 Ask for help

This is like the thumb rule when you are pursuing motherhood with studies- ask for help. Whenever you feel that you need help with your children or assignments, be ready to ask for assistance. This help can be from your family, friends, or even your professors.

Once you know some tasks require priority, ensure that the other things are handled seamlessly by someone you trust.

For example, if you have important lectures or need to study an extra hour in the library, you can ask the other parent or your relatives to look after your child. And in the same way, if your child needs your attention and time, you can ask friends at the institute to take down notes or help you with your assignments.

#3 Set your priorities

This is another important factor when you combine motherhood and studies. You need to prioritize your tasks way before the deadlines. Unlike other students, you cannot wait till the deadline comes near. You have to prioritize the tasks and finish them asap.

Moreover, being a family person you cannot wait to finish the tasks at the last minute.

And if you see the positive side, when you complete the tasks in the stipulated time, you do not have to worry about deadlines or surprises. This ensures that you are well prepared for everything that comes your way.

#4 Inform your authorities

Whenever you are sharing the load, let your professors know your personal situations. They can understand your situation and assign you suitable tasks and deadlines. Some institutes even offer some help by providing a special schedule for mothers.

They are permitted more leaves and the attendance rate is also less, but the students have to adhere to the submissions and assignments despite the exceptions.

Thus, keeping your authorities, professors, and peers in the loop of your life schedule, things can get easier for you. They understand your situation immediately and you do not require to explain things over and over again.

Also, you need to inform the same at your child’s day-care or school. They need to understand your situation and thus, late pickups and drops can be understood.

#5 Be calm and patient

When you are dedicating time to the two most important things in your life, you are bound to be overwhelmed. But try to keep as calm and patient as you can be. These two things require you to be in your physical and mental senses.

Drink water, eat a healthy meal and get ample rest. Also, the most important thing is to take a break. Ensure to take a break whenever your schedule allows you. Studying and handling children demand much more than your sanity and hence losing your cool will only spoil things.

Thus, when you implement the above things and plan your schedule accordingly, there are fewer chances of you getting tired.

Also, remember it is okay if the work is not completed as decided. A day is made up of 24 hours only, so do not try to fit more than that in one day. And if by any chance some things get pushed to tomorrow or the weekend, it is completely okay.

Do not lose yourself in the process.

Summing up

These are the tips and tricks that we came up with. But we are sure you can plan your schedule the right way, as nobody knows your situation better than you. Hence take the responsibility in your hand, and we know you will ride the cart of your life in the right direction (even if you have to multitask).

So no matter how you manage it, in the end, all will be well. You may feel that you are not giving enough time to your children, but when they are of a sensible age, they will understand why you did so.

Although people will say that you have to compromise in life, make that compromise only if it makes you happy. Do nothing that will make you regret in life. And most importantly when you combine studies with motherhood, take a day as it comes!

—

This content is brought to you by Bernard Williams.

iStockPhoto