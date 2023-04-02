How to End an Essay about Yourself – Concluding Your Essay the Right Way

—

The end part of your essay is vital as it makes it memorable. Thus, it should be captivating to leave an excellent lasting impression. It doesn’t matter whether you write a stunning introduction or well-explained body paragraphs; if the end is weak, it will dilute the other parts that have been written well. So how do you compose a breathtaking end of your essay? Let’s explore.

What Is a Good Closing Sentence?

A closing sentence is the last complete sentence in your essay that determines the mood your reader will end with. Therefore, you should put more effort into ensuring the end is captivating. Before writing the end sentence, it is best to read your thesis statement and then restate it or use it as a reference point for one complete sentence at the end. Some of the critical elements of a concluding sentence include:

Summarizing the main points in the paragraph

Using transitional phrases

Creating a conclusive opinion about the topic of discussion

What Is a Good Last Sentence for an Introduction?

For the introductory paragraph, the last sentence is usually the thesis statement. It holds a lot of weight since it gives the reader a precise overview of what the essay will entail. A good closing sentence for your introduction should include elements such as the topic of discussion, express one idea about the topic, and an argument around it.

What Is the Best Closing Line?

Your last paragraph should integrate all the points discussed in the essay and give the reader a brief look into your arguments. The sentence at the end of your conclusion also bears much weight since it helps create a good impression on the reader. Therefore, a good closing sentence should be brief but detailed by summarizing everything you have discussed in one closing line. Noteworthy, an excellent end line should not only translate your arguments but also leave room for suspense to open up space for further discussion, even in the reader’s mind.

What Is a Strong Ending Statement?

After coming up with solid points in your essay body, it’s only suitable that you make the last paragraph equally enjoyable. Therefore, a strong ending statement should not use the exact same words used in the thesis statement; instead, you should restate your main argument in different words and give your stand and recommendations. Additionally, to end an essay, it is best to avoid listing your main points as they occur in the body. Instead, join them and explain them precisely in a few sentences.

How Do You End a Self-Introduction in an Essay?

A self-introduction essay allows you to give the reader an impression of who you are. The words used should be appropriate from the onset to provide the reader with a vivid picture of who you are. Ending your self-introductory essay on a high note evokes curiosity in the reader's mind to want to know you more. Therefore, for your last paragraph, briefly highlight the skills, abilities, and achievements you discussed in your essay. Also, to end an essay, add some lessons you have learned from your experiences and how you currently use them to become a better version of yourself.

How Do You Write a Strong Closing?

The end part of an essay is often challenging to write, but you can develop an insightful end with proper planning. The final sentence gives your essay the last kick it needs. Therefore, placing as much focus on the end part of the essay as you have done on the introduction and body paragraphs is best. When writing the end of an essay about yourself, ensure it embodies who you are and urge the reader to know more about you. So, the end should show:

The growth you’ve attained so far

Your goals

How do you plan to achieve your aims

The lessons you have learned from your experiences

What to Say to End a Paragraph?

A good final paragraph speaks for itself by how it is written. Using transitional words helps strengthen the paragraph and gives it more meaning and structure. Transitional words such as while, in fact, however, and ultimately are essential in keeping the reader informed on how ideas relate to each other in a paragraph. Therefore, since you’ll be putting together ideas discussed in the introduction and body, the transitional words will make the end of your easy to understand.

What Is a Meaningful Ending?

The end reflects the entire essay. Therefore, it’s essential to summarize the primary points discussed. Review the entire essay and highlight the primary points discussed for more accuracy. After making these highlights, join the points to write a solid concluding paragraph that encompasses the content covered in the essay.

A personal statement may be more challenging since one should create unique content that captures the vastness of who they are while following the instructions given. Here're pointers to help you create a catchy and meaningful end for your essay.

Highlight the Primary Points

The intro and body of a personal statement contain key points that give more insight into your identity. Therefore, for your concluding paragraph, use these points to emphasize your passion, aspirations, and achievements. In addition to restating key points, add significant insights into your concluding sentence to leave your lecturer thinking about your essay long after they have read it. The added point should be close to the initially discussed issues. Also, you can expound more on a critical point and give some insight into it.

Implement the Bookend Technique

The bookend technique is where you start and end an essay on a high note. With this technique, the intro and the end should integrate with the essay’s body. Since it is a personal statement, use a catchy anecdote to start your essay. The anecdote should be relevant to the vital points that will be discussed. For example, briefly describe the motivation behind taking up a particular unit in college. Then, for your concluding sentence, reference the anecdote and what you have learned from it.

Do Not Include Quotes at the End

Most students may believe that quotes will shed more light on their essays. However, adding quotes in the concluding sentence can take the lecturer’s attention from you. Quotes are quite effective if applied at the beginning of an essay. The quote can be expounded in the intro or the body.

The last sentence can be a phrase or mantra you have always lived by; since it’s personal, it will not divert attention from what was discussed in the essay. If you intend to use a quote, it is best to have it at the beginning of your essay.

Consult Your Colleagues

The whole aspect of composing an essay is to learn from it. Therefore, if there are blurry areas, asking for help is okay. Close friends and classmates may understand you better; thus, asking for an opinion of what to write for the essay conclusion will be in order. Read the whole essay to them for their opinion of the sections they love more and what they could add. Take down their suggestions, then craft a stunning end from them.

Practice Authenticity

It’s best to stay authentic and straightforward when writing a college essay about yourself. Your lecturer can pick out any element of dishonesty. Try maintaining authenticity by developing an exciting intro and conclusion about your life experiences. Far-fetched information can affect the originality of the essay.

When writing a personal statement, the objective should be to show who you are, including your strengths and weaknesses. Therefore, to maintain honesty, writing from your mind and personal life experiences will make everything easier. To make the end interesting, consider it a moment for introspection. Think widely about who you are, the values you stand for, and the ambitions you hold dear.

Conclusion

A good ending should make the reader want to know more about you from the first to the end sentence. Creating this connection with your reader leaves a lasting memory of your essay, making your work outstanding. To end an essay about yourself, let your reader into your life experiences and explain how you got to where you are and the direction you intend to take. Add any interesting stories that support the primary points. Also, showing that you are ready to learn or unlearn some things may give your lecturer a clear picture of how they can help, which is also part of building a connection.

