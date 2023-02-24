The 10 Types of Sentences in English Provided With Examples

—

The Different Types of Sentences to Boost Your Writing Skills

Selecting the right sentence types for your papers can be confusing if you can’t differentiate them, making it difficult to write a good essay. Therefore, most successful scholars take time to analyze their coursework for clarity reasons.

One strategy for passing exams is to understand your coursework. It is relevant to cognize sentences and their categorization. This facilitates mastering the basic essay paper writing steps. You can always find examples of exclamatory, declarative sentences or other types. This will make identifying and using imperative sentences in your documents easier.

Students who don’t pick suitable types of sentences often fail to submit worthy reports. This article offers a database of that and their examples. The types include:

Declarative sentence

Exclamatory sentence

Imperative sentence

Interrogative sentences

First, let’s begin by learning these four groups for a worthwhile writing experience. We will start by identifying the sentence structures and then proceed to distinguish the types.

10 Sentence Structure Types for Students + Illustrations

Quality reports are free from grammar, spelling, or punctuation errors. They often show a logical flow. Achieving such qualities might be difficult without proper writing skills. So, one must first understand the types of sentences to avoid blunders.

Writing a Simple Sentence Structure

Simple is straightforward. You combine a subject and a verb, as it’s a typical structure in many papers. Plus, it reveals info about the subject. E.g., He plays football. Declarative, imperative, exclamatory, and interrogative sentences can give good examples here.

Definition of Interruptive Structures

In this, an independent clause comes at the end. A sub-clause should appear first and can’t make sense if separated. E.g., After relocating to a new apartment, I can now study peacefully.

Such clauses emphasize your points. The sentence combines an embedded clause with a declarative sentence.

What Is a Cumulative Sentence Structure?

Loose sentence structures are the exact opposite of periodic clauses. The independent clause precedes the subordinating one.

E.g., Time management enables students to focus, thus allowing them to excel in their education.

Such sentences give more details about the theme or an outcome.

Examples of an Inverted Structure

As the name suggests, this is an exact opposite of a simple sentence. i.e., the subject comes after the verb.

E.g., Deep down in the forest live scary animals.

Its purpose in a paragraph is to highlight and emphasize the writer’s opinion.

What Is a Parallel Sentence Structure?

We went out running, cycling, and swimming. This is one example of a parallel sentence structure. Parallel clauses help give a coating to an argument from the writer. Consistency is crucial in the words you select for this sentence structure. The final sentence will have a pattern created by the rhyming words.

What’s a Tricolon Sentence?

Tri means three. In that case, a Tricolon or Triadic clause combines three clauses for a complete sentence.

E.g., Even though Jane came home late, she passed through the hospital to check on her sister and carried along some food for her to eat. This type produces wordy paragraphs, so be keen to counter-check that it makes sense.

Examples of Anaphora Structure

Repeated use of similar words at the start of successive clauses forms anaphora structures.

E.g., Have you tried many times learning to write? Have you seen improvements in your academics?

This type might resemble a parallel clause but doesn’t involve a rhyming pattern.

What’s a Rhetorical Question?

A rhetorical approach allows the writer to ask questions but doesn’t expect an answer. Interrogative sentences can either be rhetorical or not.

Example: What is next after death?

The interrogative sentence clause grabs readers’ attention and gives them a reason for second thoughts to generate an argument.

Chiasmus Sentence Writing Tip

This type expresses a reverse arrangement.

E.g., “Fair is foul, and foul is fair” – Shakespeare.

The two parts must be present to accomplish the purpose of the writing.

How to Detect Antithesis in a Paragraph

This category uses parallelism but with contrasting or opposite words.

E.g., Speech is silver, but silence is gold.

After differentiating the sentence structures, anyone can draft good papers.

Categorizing the 4 Kinds of Sentences

The four classes are also known as clause types. They include:

Declarative sentence

Interrogative sentences

Imperative sentences

Exclamatory sentences

Understand first what they mean before using them in your writing to determine their weight.

Review of the Imperative Sentence Structure

An imperative sentence gives a command by telling the audience what to do. Always use an exclamation mark (!) for punctuation.

Examples: Stop! Don’t go there.

The exclamation point comes after the commanding word. Also, it can serve as a warning. The above example combines an exclamatory sentence with an independent clause.

Preview of Declarative Sentences

A declarative sentence provides more info about the subject in a piece. In addition, it can create images in the reader’s mind. Here is one example of the many declarative sentences you might encounter: – The man wrecked his car. The dog barked at her.

Declarative sentences allow the audience to comprehend texts. In short, it gives clarity about a subject.

A Brief Recap on an Interrogative Sentence Type

An interrogative sentence asks questions for the reader to answer, which is the opposite of a declarative sentence that gives info.

E.g., Did the man wreck his car? Does the girl like Tom?

The question mark (?) sign is a requisite for interrogative sentences. Such clauses attract keen attention from the audience. An audience can interact much with the work if they encounter an interrogative sentence.

Exclamatory Sentence Class

An exclamatory sentence articulates surprise at your work. We will use “!” at the end.

E.g., How amazed he looked when she walked in!

Exclamatory sentences use exclamation marks. This is no different from imperative sentences, but you can differentiate them.

A Recap on Choosing the Recommended Sentence Type

The correct sentence types to use will depend on the subject matter. Earlier on, we learned that these sentence types utilize specific punctuation.

Relevance of Sentence Varieties our Papers

We utilize multiple types of sentences in writing for many reasons. The basic ones include:

A rhetorical question or interrogative sentence breaks the monotony

Imperative sentences give emphasis

A declarative sentence gives life to your piece

The interrogative type boosts the urge to read further

An exclamatory sentence alters readers’ mood

Final Conclusion

Detecting Interrogative and declarative sentences in a paragraph can be much easier. Moreover, some students will confuse imperative sentences with exclamatory sentences. It is thus essential to apprehend the types of sentences and their structures before drafting your papers. This enables one to compel a well-formatted piece. Remember always to counter-check the papers for blunders.

—

This content is brought to you by Patricia Stones.

iStockPhoto