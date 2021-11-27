Announcing “Greener Together,” a New Publication on Medium Highlighting Environmental Issues and Solutions

Contribute to “Greener Together”

QUICK TIP: To be considered as a contributor to “Greener Together,” please use the form at this

link:https://goodmenproject.submittable.com/submit/179387/use-this-form-to-be-added-to-the-good-men-projects-medium-publication

The link above will allow us to add you to our publication. Once added, you will submit each post individually through the Medium submission process:

– Go to the post you want to submit

– Use the gear icon at the top of the post to select “Edit story”

– Click on the 3 dots that appear at the top right

– Click on “Add to Publication”

– Choose “GREENER TOGETHER” and submit to publication

– You will be notified by Medium if it is accepted

We look forward to reading and sharing your stories! ❤

The Good Men Project is pleased to announce another new Medium publication, “Greener Together” — Because the earth needs us. Pronto. In the changing world of the 21st century, we will be publishing stories and articles that explore the themes of the environment: the climate crisis, environmental activism, and social change.

The Good Men Project Publisher, Lisa Hickey, and their Executive Team believe the climate crisis is one of the most urgent issues of our time, foundational, in fact, to our original goal of “starting a conversation about what it means to be a man in the 21st century.”

For this reason, our team facilitates a Social Interest Group (SIG) weekly ConvoCast — it’s like a podcast in which our community members actively participate. During the Environment ConvoCasts, facilitators Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein lead a discussion on Climate by the Elements.

Learn more about The Good Men Projects Social Interest Groups and related ConvoCasts here.

Why submit to “Greener Together”?

Contributors to “Greener Together” will benefit from the strong platform The Good Men Project has built over the last 10+ years at our primary site GoodMenProject.com. We are taking all that we have learned in those 10 years and applying it to our author account and publications here on Medium. In the short time we have been publishing to Medium, we have quickly established The Good Men Project as a top contributor on subjects of Race, Equality, Relationships, Parenting, and now Climate Change, such that we are a top earner on Medium. We anticipate similar growth and ranking with our publications.

Read this story for details on how to submit your writing to one of our publications.

We look forward to reading and sharing your stories! ❤

"The Good Men Project" at GoodMenProject.com and "Greener Together" on Medium are publications of Good Men Media, Inc.

