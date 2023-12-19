Am I Biased?

* I am biased toward a healthy future for the next generations. * I am biased toward reproductive freedom. *I am biased toward LGBTQ+ rights. *I am biased toward freedom of religion rather than anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim hate inducing rhetoric and actions. * I am biased toward people being safe in public places rather than being at the mercy of someone armed with anger and weapon to carry that out. * I am biased toward kids feeling trusting about their future. * I am biased toward truth-telling rather than lie spreading.

* I am biased toward students never needing to do active shooter drills.

* I am biased toward children feeling loved, cared for, nurtured and protected in their own homes.

*I am biased toward partners being emotionally and physically safe in their relationships.

* I am biased toward a thriving Democracy rather than a threatening autocracy.

* I am biased toward accountability for actions on all levels of leadership.

* I am biased toward elected officials being servant leaders.

* I am biased toward compassionate leadership. *I am biased toward feeling proud of the one at the helm rather than being horrified at what spun out of the White House in the previous administration. * I am biased toward unity rather than divisiveness.

*I am biased toward people who see beyond their personal needs to the good of the community.

* I am biased toward environmental stewardship.

Simultaneously, I do have things I stand against.

*I stand against hatred and intolerance. * I stand against fear mongering. * I stand against using misinterpretation and twisting of the pages of a holy book to justify anti-LGBTQ+ rights. * I stand against limiting the right to love freely and to marry who you choose. * I stand against the ridiculous notion that transgender people present a danger to those who would share a bathroom. * I stand against prohibiting civil rights based on relationship status. * I stand against indoctrinating children to hate. * I stand against violence toward anyone. As a result of what I stand against, I am better able to stand for love and peace. They are not mutually exclusive.