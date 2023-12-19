Am I Biased?

*I stand against hatred and intolerance.
* I stand against fear mongering.
* I stand against using misinterpretation and twisting of the pages of a holy book to justify anti-LGBTQ+ rights.
* I stand against limiting the right to love freely and to marry who you choose.
* I stand against the ridiculous notion that transgender people present a danger to those who would share a bathroom.
* I stand against prohibiting civil rights based on relationship status.
* I stand against indoctrinating children to hate.
* I stand against violence toward anyone.
As a result of what I stand against, I am better able to stand for love and peace. They are not mutually exclusive.