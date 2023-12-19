Get Daily Email
Am I Biased?

Am I Biased?

you bet I am

by

* I am biased toward a healthy future for the next generations.
* I am biased toward reproductive freedom.
*I am biased toward LGBTQ+ rights.
*I am biased toward freedom of religion rather than anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim hate inducing rhetoric and actions.
* I am biased toward people being safe in public places rather than being at the mercy of someone armed with anger and weapon to carry
   that out.
* I am biased toward kids feeling trusting about their future.
* I am biased toward truth-telling rather than lie spreading.
* I am biased toward students never needing to do active shooter drills.
* I am biased toward children feeling loved, cared for, nurtured and protected in their own homes.
*I am biased toward partners being emotionally and physically safe in their relationships.
* I am biased toward a thriving Democracy rather than a threatening autocracy.
* I am biased toward accountability for actions on all levels of leadership.
* I am biased toward elected officials being servant leaders.
* I am biased toward compassionate leadership.
*I am biased toward feeling proud of the one at the helm rather than being horrified at what spun out of the White House in the previous
  administration.
* I am biased toward unity rather than divisiveness.
*I am biased toward people who see beyond their personal needs to the good of the community.
* I am biased toward environmental stewardship.
Simultaneously, I do have things I stand against.

*I stand against hatred and intolerance.

* I stand against fear mongering.

* I stand against using misinterpretation and twisting of the pages of a holy book to justify anti-LGBTQ+ rights.

* I stand against limiting the right to love freely and to marry who you choose.

* I stand against the ridiculous notion that transgender people present a danger to those who would share a bathroom.

* I stand against prohibiting civil rights based on relationship status.

* I stand against indoctrinating children to hate.

* I stand against violence toward anyone.

As a result of what I stand against, I am better able to stand for love and peace. They are not mutually exclusive.

That shouldn’t label me a ‘libtard, snowflake’ who ‘virtue signals’, as I have heard some refer to me and my mindset. It should label me someone in favor of peace and social justice.
Proud to stand for all of those things and vote for those who echo those values.

About Edie Weinstein

Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW is a colorfully creative journalist, inspiring transformational speaker, licensed social worker, interfaith minister, editor, radio host, BLISS coach, event producer, certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Cosmic Concierge, the author of The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary and co-author of Embraced By the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway to Power, Passion and Purpose. She has also contributed to several anthologies and personal growth books. Edie has interviewed such notables as Ram Dass, Wayne Dyer, Debbie Ford, don Miguel Ruiz, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay, Grover Washington, Jr. Noah Levine, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Weaver, Ben and Jerry and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. She calls herself an Opti-mystic who sees the world through the eyes of possibility. Edie writes for The Huffington Post, Psych Central, Beliefnet, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Expanded Family, Meaningful Mom, Happenings Media, as well as a growing number of other venues. Edie is the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, which offers FREE HUGS events on a planned and spontaneous basis. www.opti-mystical.com

