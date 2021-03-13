“But I’m Davy Crockett”

When I was eight years old, going to elementary school in the burbs of Oklahoma City, one of the first books I read was the biography of Davy Crockett; it enthralled me. Sixty years later it still does. I remember Davy’s motto: “Be sure you’re right, then go ahead.” I loved that idea. As I grew older, I delved a bit more into his life and it’s heroic, yet tragic end at the Alamo. Davy Crockett was a legend in his own time. In fact, he finished his autobiography in 1834, just a couple of years before he died. So, people across the country were already reading about his legendary exploits in his lifetime. In 1831 The Lion of the West, appeared in theaters across the nation, to sell-out audiences. The hero- Nimrod Wildfire- was the stereotype of Davy Crockett. Imagine being a national legend in your own time viewing a rave stage show featuring a character who is you! That is real star power.

“I’m Going to Texas”

And don’t forget Davy Crockett’s service in Congress for years, and his defense of Native American land rights against the views of his patron, Andrew Jackson. That stand, reflecting his values, cost him his final election. As he left Washington, he told his fellow congressmen: “You can go to hell. As for me, I’m going to Texas.”

Living Your Values When It’s Easier Not To

Some years ago, working for Disney, I was excited to see a movie from Touchstone Pictures (one of our movie properties at the time) in 2004, the latest version of The Alamo. It was one of the most expensive movies made at the time, and it was a bomb at the box office. Of course, those of us who study Davy Crockett and, especially Texas history, loved it.

There is a scene in that movie that I’ll never forget.

Davy is talking to Jim Bowie, another hero in his own time, a couple of nights before the final Mexican assault, knowing that their fates were sealed. “Ya know Jim, if it was just me: simple ole’ David from Tennessee I might just drop over that wall tonight and take my chances. But that Davy Crockett feller. They’re all watchin’ him.”

Bowie responds: “Ain’t it the truth, Davy. Being Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett ain’t so easy.” I wonder: is it easy for any of us? I believe, for some, it is. The woman I married 50 years ago has never faltered from her values: honesty and integrity. I’ve seen her demonstrate this so many times in half a century I couldn’t begin to count the number. Things like honoring a marriage vow without ever questioning it while she survived living with a self-centered boy-man who himself was ‘a hero in his own mind’ with no values other than his self-absorbed desires and fears. It’s no fun being a mother to a man when you’re supposed to be a partner and a wife. I remember promising to take my, then, 26-year-old daughter across the infamous, skyscraper-high Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia. I woke up in a panic the morning of the crossing at 4 AM: “I can’t do it!’ My wife, a diabetic, scared of heights, calmly told me not to worry. “I’ll do it. We told her we were taking her across that bridge.” That’s exactly what she did. She never said another word to me about it that might shame me. And she never let me even think that she thought less of me. That, my friends, is a hero.

Rationalization is Not a Value

I’ve thought long and hard about that scene with Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie, as well as my wife, over the years. Being one’s authentic self and living one’s values isn’t so easy for some of us. I remembered so many times when I had no values other than those that served my self-centered desires at the time. My values sounded noble if they weren’t tested to see if I would live by them like taking my daughter across that bridge. I’m ashamed to say I did not live by them many times besides the bridge cowardice. There was always some rationalization then. I like to think I’m a better man today because I learned the hard way that values only come in one size and one flavor: the truth of what they are. Things like honesty and integrity. On the other hand, there are those, like my wife, who never even question their values or if they will live them. They may have other issues, but following their values is not one of them. And if you can do that, those other issues are much easier to handle. How does this happen and why is this so? Probably any number of reasons. I’m sure one of them is simple: good parents as role models. And admitting you’ve been a screw-up doesn’t make you a hero either unless you understand your mistakes, ask for forgiveness and make amends for the rest of your life. Mea culpa does not equal correctio.

Loving Yourself as a Good Man is OK … Especially When You Deserve It

Today, well into the latter part of my life I like to think I’ve learned how to live my values better than before, but certainly not perfect. Hopefully, a better man than before. But that’s for others to decide, like my adult children and my grandchildren…and my wife. They are all watching me. It’s never too late to be a better version of yourself. Is it?

You don’t have to be Davy Crockett or Jim Bowie to be a hero. You can be your own hero every day to your family, your friends and most important, to yourself. Look in the mirror and see the strong, brave man you’ve become… at any age. That shadow you see in the mirror behind you smiling with a big grin just might be ‘that Davy Crockett feller’ letting you know: “Keep at it…yer doin purdy good.”

—

Photo: Wiki Commons