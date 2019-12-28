Inaugural Juliette Gimon Courage Awards: Global Fund for Children Recognizes Two Grassroots Leaders Pursuing Justice for Children Worldwide

—

The Global Fund for Children announced today the winners of its inaugural Juliette Gimon Courage Awards, recognizing innovative grassroots organizations Asociación Generando (ASOGEN) and Mavi Kalem for their work to advance children’s rights in the face of political and social adversity.

Global Fund for Children gives the annual Courage Awards through the Juliette Gimon Fund for Courageous Leadership ­– a more than $1 million endowment made possible by the Hewlett Foundation and other donors – in honor of Juliette Gimon.

A former board chair of Global Fund for Children, former Hewlett Foundation board member, and a Hewlett family member, Juliette was committed to improving the lives of children and youth around the world, and to enhancing the effectiveness of global philanthropy.

In 2001, Juliette co-founded the Global Philanthropy Forum, a peer-learning network of philanthropists committed to advancing international causes. Shortly thereafter, when she was just 30 years old, Juliette joined Global Fund for Children’s board of directors and served as board chair from 2007 to 2011. Her wisdom, insights, and profound concern for children helped shape Global Fund for Children, changing hundreds of thousands of young lives across the globe.

In 2016, Juliette was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She died on February 24, 2018, at the age of 45. Her legacy lives on through the Juliette Gimon Fund for Courageous Leadership and this year’s Courage Awards recipients, Mavi Kalem and ASOGEN: two organizations boldly improving the lives of young people around the world.

Mavi Kalem has spent nearly two decades mobilizing community volunteers to empower impoverished women and children in Istanbul, including rapidly adapting to meet the needs of Turkey’s growing Syrian refugee population.

In the Guatemalan states of Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez, and Sololá, ASOGEN is the only community-based organization to offer survivors of gender-based violence the legal aid, medical services, and psychological support they urgently need.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The winners were announced at the 2019 Global Philanthropy Forum. Watch the video of the event here.

For more information about Global Fund for Children and the Juliette Gimon Courage Awards, visit www.globalfundforchildren.org/courage-awards.

—

This post was previously published on hewlett.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com