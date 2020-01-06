The Fires of 2019

At mosques in New Zealand, down in Christchurch,

A man opened fire; 51 killed, 49 hurt.

Colorado Fire Services were called to assist

as a bomb-cyclone released hurricane-force winds. FIX

Notre-Dame Cathedral lost its beautiful spire

when the roof and walls were engulfed by fire.

Sri Lanka Fire Department had to clean up the mess

after bombers attacked churches, hotels, and guests.

Two students opened fire in a Colorado school.

Weapons were in a guitar case, police have ruled.

Twelve were killed when a former employee

opened fire at a Virginia Beach municipality.

A man fired upon the federal court in Dallas.

Why are these people so full of malice?

An AK-47 was fired at a California Garlic Fest;

police suspect the suspect was a white supremacist.

Another gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart.

We know they are bigots – and not very smart.

A Dayton, Ohio, gunman fired his first shot;

30 seconds later, that gunman was dropped.

Brazilians clear land so their cattle can graze –

and the Amazon rainforest goes up in a blaze.

4,000 acres were burned in California fires –

and that was only in the first few hours.

In Santa Clarita, the school boy was just a teen.

Why he fired on his classmates remains to be seen.

New Zealand fire and lava caused destruction

when 16 were killed in a volcanic eruption.

Donald Trump was impeached. Will his term expire?

Or will citizens tell him, “Mr. President, You’re Fired!”

—

Photo: IStock