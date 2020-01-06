Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Ethics & Values / The Fires of 2019

The Fires of 2019

We have fires, fires of all types; fires that wake you up in your nights.

by Leave a Comment

At mosques in New Zealand, down in Christchurch,
A man opened fire; 51 killed, 49 hurt.

Colorado Fire Services were called to assist
as a bomb-cyclone released hurricane-force winds.    FIX

Notre-Dame Cathedral lost its beautiful spire
when the roof and walls were engulfed by fire.

Sri Lanka Fire Department had to clean up the mess
after bombers attacked churches, hotels, and guests.

Two students opened fire in a Colorado school.
Weapons were in a guitar case, police have ruled.

Twelve were killed when a former employee
opened fire at a Virginia Beach municipality.

A man fired upon the federal court in Dallas.
Why are these people so full of malice?

An AK-47 was fired at a California Garlic Fest;
police suspect the suspect was a white supremacist.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Another gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart.
We know they are bigots – and not very smart.

A Dayton, Ohio, gunman fired his first shot;
30 seconds later, that gunman was dropped.

Brazilians clear land so their cattle can graze –
and the Amazon rainforest goes up in a blaze.

4,000 acres were burned in California fires –
and that was only in the first few hours.

In Santa Clarita, the school boy was just a teen.
Why he fired on his classmates remains to be seen.

New Zealand fire and lava caused destruction
when 16 were killed in a volcanic eruption.

Donald Trump was impeached. Will his term expire?
Or will citizens tell him, “Mr. President, You’re Fired!”

Photo: IStock

About Don Mathis

Don Mathis is editor and publisher of “The Fourteen Percenter,” a newsletter for noncustodial parents. Don is a poet, a journalist, a concerned father, and loving grandfather. Though this Texas family reside hours apart, they always remain close to each other’s heart.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.