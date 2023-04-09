4 Ways to Treat Malocclusion

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

When it comes to dental health, there are several problems individuals face. One of the most common diagnoses is malocclusion, which is the misalignment of teeth in any capacity. Malocclusion can manifest in a variety of ways and can range from mild to severe. Because of this, there are also multiple treatment options out there that vary from common to more complex solutions. Find out which solution is right for you below!

Why does malocclusion occur?

There is no one set way for malocclusion to develop. In fact, the problem can be rooted in genetics, which it often is, though it can be developed. Trauma to the mouth, slight misalignments that remain untreated can worsen over time, or poor oral health causes the teeth to shift. Malocclusion is a serious issue for one’s health, but it is also one of the most common dental problems that patients seek to correct during orthodontic treatment.

Ways to treat malocclusion

Here are some common ways to treat malocclusion:

1. Braces

Braces are a common way to treat malocclusion. They’re affordable, accessible, and non-invasive. For mild cases of misaligned teeth, whether an over or underbite, braces can provide the relief necessary, often within a standard two-year treatment time.

If you’re looking for a tried-and-true method with a long history of proven results, braces are an ideal solution. Though, they are not without their downsides. Braces are made of metal and can cause discomfort. They’re also more noticeable and fixed to the teeth, which means you’ll need to be committed to caring for them through your entire dental treatment.

2. Clear aligners

If you’re not looking to commit to braces, whether as a lifestyle choice or for cosmetic purposes, clear aligners offer a great alternative. Clear aligners are plastic trays that are specially designed to fit your teeth and move them gently over time, correcting your case of malocclusion. These aligners are removable, which allows for ease of eating, playing sports, and all-around increased comfort. But keep in mind that clear aligners are not designed for severe cases of malocclusion. You will need to work with your orthodontist to decide whether clear aligners are right for you.

3. Extraction

In some cases, malocclusion may occur because your teeth are too large to fit in your mouth properly. This can lead to crowding, which affects teeth health and can lead to alignment or bite issues. When there is not enough room for all your teeth, your orthodontist may opt to remove one or more teeth. This allows for more space for the teeth to move and settle into their correct position for ideal alignment.

4. Surgery

When malocclusion is the result of jaw problems – which are often genetic, though can develop over time from repeated poor habits like thumb sucking – surgery may be required. Often, surgery is especially required for severe cases, including open bites in which the teeth do not meet in the center. Corrective jaw surgeries may be for widening or narrowing the jaw or guiding the upper or lower jaw forward or backward to correct bite problems.

The bottom line

Malocclusion is highly individualistic and will look different from one person to the next. In order to ensure you’re receiving the proper treatment for your case, you’ll need to speak with a qualified dental health professional. Improper treatment can lead to a worsening of malocclusion and cause further problems for your oral health.

