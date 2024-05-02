Do I Need a Personal Injury Lawyer After an Accident?

According to recent reports, vehicle accidents send over 3.4 million people to the emergency room every year in the United States. Additionally, slip and fall incidents account for around 1 million hospital visits annually. If you’ve been injured in an accident that was someone else’s fault, you may be wondering—do I need a personal injury lawyer?

What Does a Personal Injury Lawyer Do?

A personal injury attorney is a civil litigation lawyer who helps clients who were hurt physically or emotionally. The clients believe their injury was caused by the carelessness or misconduct of another person, business, government organization, or other group. The attorney provides legal services to assist these injured plaintiffs. Common personal injury claims include vehicle accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, defective products, and workplace injuries.

Personal injury lawyers handle tasks like:

Investigating accidents and gathering evidence to help prove liability and damages. This can involve interviewing witnesses, obtaining police reports, preserving video footage, photographing injury sites, hiring experts, and more.

Determining all potentially liable parties and filing claims or lawsuits against them.

Negotiating with insurance companies to attempt to obtain fair compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other losses resulting from an injury.

Taking cases to trial if a fair settlement cannot be reached through negotiation.

Communicating with their clients to explain the claims process, manage expectations, and update them on case progress.

Should I Hire a Lawyer After an Accident?

There are several benefits to hiring a personal injury lawyer after an accident:

Knowledge of Liability Laws

Personal injury law can be complex. There are different types of liability and negligence claims, each with certain legal requirements that must be proven. An experienced lawyer understands these laws and knows how to build the strongest case possible to hold the at-fault party responsible. Handling this on your own if you lack legal knowledge puts you at risk of having your claim dismissed.

Experience Negotiating Settlements

Insurance carriers have adjusters who negotiate injury claims every day. They know which tactics to use to minimize payouts. A good lawyer has extensive experience negotiating and will aggressively pursue the maximum compensation you deserve. Studies show injury victims who hire lawyers typically recover over 3 times more money than those who try to settle without representation.

Avoiding Mistakes

After being injured, people often make innocent mistakes during the claims process that later harm or invalidate their cases. Common errors include making recorded statements to insurers, accepting quick unreasonably low settlements, waiting too long to file claims, posting inappropriate content on social media, and more. Personal injury lawyers know which pitfalls to avoid.

Objective Perspective

Emotions sometimes cloud judgment after an injury. Victims may be inclined to settle too quickly or make hasty decisions that backfire later. Seasoned lawyers provide objective guidance to optimize outcomes for their clients.

When Can I Handle It Alone?

While lawyers are recommended for most injury cases, you may be able to reasonably pursue compensation on your own in certain situations, such as:

Minor vehicle accidents with only property damage and no injuries.

Slip and fall incidents in stores or businesses that resulted in cuts, scrapes or bruising but no substantial injuries.

Injuries sustained on someone else’s property that required minimal medical treatment.

Even then, at least speaking with an attorney for a free initial consultation is wise to evaluate your options.

Don’t underestimate the value of legal representation after an accident. Personal injury lawyers level the playing field against big insurance carriers and know how to build strong cases to pursue fair compensation for your losses.

—

This post brought to you by Kristina Rodopska

Image by Romy from Pixabay