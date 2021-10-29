Do You Suffer From Procrastination? Will Virtue Map Program Actually Help?

—

Procrastination is known to create an adverse impact on your performance at the workplace or school. Most people are even aware they have this habit of procrastination until they experience failures repeatedly.

Also, many people are not able to understand why exactly they procrastinate.

The Virtue Map program offers an effective anti-procrastination program to help you get to the bottom of this unhealthy habit and eliminate it from roots.

⇒ Click here now to visit Virtue Map and secure the best discount!

Is Virtue Map Program Suitable For You?

If you have realized that your chances of success are getting affected due to your habit of procrastination, the Virtue Map program would definitely offer the right solutions for you.

Also, if you are not happy with the not-so-flattering graph of your career, academic performance, or personal relations, you should definitely try out the Virtue Map quiz to check if procrastination could be responsible for the downward trend in your life.

If the quiz reveals a high procrastination score, you can subscribe to the Virtue Map program to reset the graph of your career, academic performance, and personal relations going upwards toward success.

Common Causes Of Procrastination

The Virtue Map Program is focused on getting to the root of why exactly you procrastinate. The behavioral psychologist and life coaches at Virtue Map will help you determine the reasons for procrastination some of which may include:

Trouble in focusing

Low self-esteem

Fear of failure

Fear of criticism

Avoidance of unpleasant tasks

Depression

Difficulty defining goals

Resisting challenges

Waiting until the last minute

Lack of energy

Decision fatigue

A disconnect with the future self

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How Can Virtue Map Program Help You Attain Your Goals In Life?

Virtue Map Program involves assessing whether you actually have the habit of procrastinating, and to what extent, with the help of a short quiz.

The quiz comprises questions related to your habits, thoughts, behaviors, and actions.

At the end of this quiz, you will receive your procrastination score that will provide an indication of the severity of your procrastination habit!

A personalized approach and tasks will be designed especially for you after analyzing your causes of procrastination.

For example; if your answers to the quiz reflect that you often feel uncomfortable while approaching your tasks or goals, you will be provided guidance about how to avoid getting influenced by wanting to avoid those tasks by overcoming the feeling of discomfort. Similarly, the program will also help you identify the activities that promote procrastination.

Virtue Map Subscription Review

A Virtue Map program involves a series of emails delivered to your inbox on a daily basis. These emails will guide you about the most effective ways to overcome the habit of procrastinating and get rid of it for good.

You will also receive a customized plan based on your quiz responses to help you overcome your habit of putting off tasks. The plan will be recommended based on your specific behavioral characteristics, your emotional status, and your specific goals.

Virtue Map Pricing

There are two options available:

You can choose a monthly subscription of Virtue Map that will be billed to you every month for the 3-month program ($19.99 a month, $0.71 / day).

You can choose a one-time payment option for the three-month Virtue Map program ($39.99 one-time payment, $0.48 / day).

Why Virtue Map?

The personalized guidance provided to you through 87 step-by-step daily tasks is what makes Virtue Map a unique and highly effective program for overcoming the habit of procrastination.

If you suspect procrastination to be responsible for why success has been evading you, you can start today by taking up the free Virtue Map quiz today!

⇒ Click here now to visit Virtue Map and secure the best discount!

—

This content is brought to you by Joyesh Chakma.

Shutterstock